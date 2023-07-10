Seven Exceptional Canadian Business Leaders Announced as 2023 Catalyst Honours Champions--Inclusive Leaders Making Workplaces Better for Women

TORONTO, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven Canadian corporate leaders have been named Catalyst Honours Champions for 2023 by Catalyst. Each individual has made an immense impact accelerating progress for women by championing workplace inclusion.

Catalyst will recognize its new Champions at the 2023 Catalyst Honours Conference & Dinner on 15 November, taking place at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel in Toronto and online. With the theme "Accelerating equity on all fronts—so women thrive," the conference will feature new and recent original Catalyst research and expert sessions on topics including what companies can do to make a difference for women on the frontline, addressing racism in the workplace, and building inclusion for Indigenous Peoples in the workplace.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from business leaders and DEI research, gain actionable insights, and network with hundreds of professionals who attend annually from global corporations, professional firms, governments, NGOs, and educational institutions.

Accenture is the 2023 Convening Sponsor. BMO is a Gold Level Sponsor and Dinner Chair. Edward Jones, ATCO Ltd., and Linamar are Bronze Level Sponsors.

"Workplace inclusion and equity can only progress when we recruit, retain, and advance women—including those from marginalized groups—at every level," said Catalyst President & CEO Lorraine Hariton. "This year's Catalyst Honours Champions are taking bold steps to effect change in Canadian corporations and beyond."

The 2023 Catalyst Honours Champions are:

Company/Firm Leader:

Jeahnette Cavaliere, Canada Country Manager, Wells Fargo

Business Leader:



Caroline Gayle , Managing Director, Technology Financial Services, Accenture

Human Resources/Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Leaders:



Tyjondah Kerr, Former Director, Equity, Diversity & Inclusion; Current Director, Program Development & Delivery - Community, Sustainability & Social Responsibility, Ontario Lottery & Gaming Corporation

Mona Malone , Chief Human Resources Officer and Head, People & Culture, BMO Financial Group

Taralyn Parr , Director of Diversity and Inclusion, McCarthy Tétrault LLP

Janine Tamboli , Director, Diversity and Inclusion, Maple Leaf Foods

Next Generation Leader:



Bobby Gale , Director, Enterprise Content & Data Management, Loblaw Companies Ltd.

"Our 2023 Catalyst Honours Champions help accelerate women's careers and inspire those around them to prioritize diversity, equity, and inclusion," said Julie Cafley, Ph.D., Executive Director, Canada, Catalyst. "These exceptional individuals aren't afraid to have uncomfortable discussions to push inclusivity in their organizations and throughout society. This is hard work and I applaud their creativity, confidence, and courage."

Since 2010, Catalyst has annually celebrated individuals who advance women and advocate for inclusive workplaces in Canadian business. The 2023 Champions exemplify Catalyst research linking diverse and inclusive workplaces to innovation, team citizenship, productivity, and stronger business results.

Visit the 2023 Catalyst Honours webpage to purchase tickets.

About the 2023 Catalyst Honours Champions

Jeahnette Cavaliere

Canada Country Manager, Wells Fargo

Jeahnette Cavaliere strongly believes that everyone has a role in championing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). Through creating and sponsoring DEI initiatives and programs to engage and develop people from marginalized groups across Canada, Jeahnette continues to dedicate significant time to raising awareness and reinforcing the region's commitment to creating an inclusive culture for all team members. She is a strong advocate and supporter of women-owned and -led businesses and is committed to empowering women leaders and celebrating their success.

Caroline Gayle

Managing Director, Technology Financial Services, Accenture

Caroline Gayle has been opening doors for women in technology for more than 20 years. She is continuously motivated by opportunities to learn and grow alongside highly talented and pioneering teams. As an executive sponsor to multiple employee resource groups, Caroline focuses on inclusive recruiting, mentoring, retention, and development of women and people from marginalized racial and ethnic groups. Caroline inspires next-generation leaders to follow her path and to lead the way.

Tyjondah Kerr

Former Director, Equity, Diversity & Inclusion; Current Director, Program Development & Delivery - Community, Sustainability & Social Responsibility, Ontario Lottery & Gaming Corporation

Tyjondah is a passionate advocate for equitable representation and opportunities. She leverages stories of individuals' lived experiences and calls people in for learning opportunities to effect change. She intentionally creates safe spaces where colleagues can learn from each other and continuously motivates those around her to self-reflect and take steps to lead more inclusively. She is inspired by humanity and wants to make the world a better and more equitable place where everyone feels a sense of belonging.

Mona Malone

Chief Human Resources Officer and Head, People & Culture, BMO Financial Group

Mona is a visionary leader who pushes boundaries. She is deeply passionate about talent, leadership, and community and uses her voice to make a difference by influencing social roles and building accomplished teams. Mona's formative career experiences have inspired her to pay it forward by championing new generations of women in business. Through the guiding philosophy that people have enormous potential, Mona strives to inspire someone every day and to ensure everyone has an equal opportunity to fulfill their career ambitions.

Taralyn Parr

Director of Diversity and Inclusion, McCarthy Tétrault LLP

Taralyn Parr is dedicated to building an equitable, inclusive, and accessible future. As one of the lead architects of McCarthy Tétrault's award-winning Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) strategy, Inclusion Now, she has made tremendous strides in creating a more inclusive workplace and legal profession by sharing her lived experiences, leveraging data to empower others, designing innovative programs and policies, and creating tools that build engagement. Taralyn believes in the transformative power of education and storytelling and in the importance of meeting people where they're at on their EDI journey.

Janine Tamboli

Director, Diversity and Inclusion, Maple Leaf Foods

Janine Tamboli is an impassioned changemaker, who is guided by a simple philosophy: be curious, be empathetic, be kind, and do good. Over the last decade, Janine has actively participated in the evolution of corporate DEI efforts, helping foster stronger cultures, where people feel heard, seen, valued, and empowered to thrive. She led the development of Maple Leaf Foods' first-ever DEI strategy and, as she drives forward its implementation, is re-imagining a work environment and experience for talent pools not yet fully tapped.

Bobby Gale

Director, Enterprise Content & Data Management, Loblaw Companies Ltd.

Bobby Gale is a leader who steps up and speaks up for what's right. They are at the forefront of driving change through vulnerability and education. After coming out as non-binary in 2017, Bobby focused on building awareness and educating colleagues on the importance of gender-inclusive practices. This includes advocating for gender-neutral bathrooms, intentional pronoun sharing, and launching a podcast to discuss LGBTQ2SIA+ history and share inspiring stories. The impact of their efforts has been felt from the frontline to executives.

About Catalyst

Catalyst is a global nonprofit supported by many of the world's most powerful CEOs and leading companies to help build workplaces that work for women. Since 1962, Catalyst's preeminent thought leadership—including unparalleled workplace expertise and actionable research—has helped accelerate progress for women through workplace inclusion.

About Catalyst Honours



Launched in Canada in 2010, Catalyst Honours recognizes exceptional role models for inclusive leadership practices. Each year individuals are nominated by colleagues and leaders within their organizations. All nominations, including reference letters, go through multiple rounds of review before final decisions are made by a selection team of Catalyst experts.

Since 2010, Catalyst Honours has honoured more than 72 leaders. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit events.catalyst.org/2023-catalyst-honours.

