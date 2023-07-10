THRIVE at Every Age with Her Daily Support by Le-Vel

Nutritional company launches AM/PM Kit for women to support natural balance in the body

FRISCO, Texas, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you ready to experience ultimate balance in your body regardless of what age or stage you're in? Le-Vel, the leader in nutrition & wellness, has done it again with a morning and night Kit designed for women. Her Daily Support is the latest addition to the THRIVE Plus line featuring AM Capsules and PM Derma Fusion Technology so women can get the support they need through the natural transitions of life.

When used together, this revolutionary new product line provides daily mood support, comfort & ease, bodily balance and restful sleep support.

Her Daily Support Capsules are to be in the morning. HDS Capsules are formulated with key ingredients like Organic Red Clover Blossom Extract, Ginger Root Extract and Maca Root to help bring balance & relaxation to the female system.

Her Daily Support DFT is a nighttime Derma Fusion Technology wearable. This DFT is formulated with natural ingredients like DIM, Hop Flower Powder & Wild Yam Extract to promote relaxation and ease general discomfort.

Since the launch of HDS, reviews have been flooding in from customers raving about the products.

"Incredible!!! The best I've felt in years! This is life changing." - Lucy P.

"I'm loving the zen feeling and the mental clarity is on point!" - Jessica C.

For information about Her Daily Support, including a "How To" Guide, go to: www.le-vel.com/Products/THRIVE/HerDailySupport https://cdn.le-vel.com/en/Documents/Thrive_HOW-TO_HDS-Kit.pdf

Founded in 2012 by Jason Camper and Paul Gravette, Le-Vel formulates and sells health and wellness products and skincare. Le-Vel's products include the THRIVE Experience and THRIVE ELITE Experience. Le-Vel has over 10 million Customer and Brand Promoter accounts and currently ships within North America, Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.

To learn more about Le-Vel, visit: www.le-vel.com

Le-Vel Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/le_velofficial/

Le-Vel Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/LevelBrands

Media Contact: Liz Reuth liz.reuth@le-vel.com

