Consumer Safety Technology Announces New Partnership with Department of Defense

DES MOINES, Iowa, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Safety Technology, a leader in safety and detection products and services helping people live responsibly and making communities safe, today announced that it has joined the Department of Defense Military Spouse Employment Partnership ("MSEP").

MSEP connects military spouses with hundreds of partner employers who commit to recruit, hire, promote and retain military spouses. Since its inception in 2011, MSEP employers have hired more than 260,000 military spouses.

"We are honored to work with MSEP to support military spouses as part of our ongoing efforts to promote under-served segments of our communities," said Kathy Boden Holland, CEO, Consumer Safety Technology. "Our partnership with MSEP strongly aligns with our goals to drive a culture of diversity, inclusion and equity. We look forward to continuing to create a work environment that advances equal access to professional growth and advancement opportunities for military families."

When it launched, MSEP was part of the White House's "Joining Forces" initiative. MSEP continues to be a key element of the Joining Forces initiative to increase economic opportunity and mobility for military families. The induction ceremony will be held in the fall in the DC area, providing CST and other partners the opportunity to network and learn about key strategies for hiring military spouses.

CST and its family of comprehensive DUI solutions including Intoxalock, the number one ignition interlock brand in the US, Breathe Easy insurance, and New Directions assessments, is committed to cultivating an inclusive and diverse workplace. In 2022, CST adopted a Diversity & Inclusion policy and created the D&I Council focused on cultural awareness and inclusion.

About Consumer Safety Technology

Consumer Safety Technology and its family of brands have been making communities and roads in the United States safer for more than 30 years. CST provides consumers and monitoring authorities with products and services to effectively deter impaired driving and support individuals as they navigate the license restoration process. CST has helped millions of individuals to live and drive responsibly. By delivering exceptional customer experiences, CST has had an average annual revenue and EBITDA growth of 29 percent for the past five years. Intoxalock is the #1 ignition interlock brand in the US, and along with its associated brands, operates in all 50 states and has the largest and most convenient service center network with over 5,500 locations. Breathe Easy Insurance Solutions offers low-cost high-risk and other insurance solutions to customers in 42 states. New Directions, acquired in 2021, offers assessment services for alcohol, substance abuse, and other mental health or behavioral issues. CST is a portfolio company of L. Catterton.

About Military Spouse Education and Career Opportunities

The Defense Department established the Spouse Education and Career Opportunities program to provide education and career assistance to military spouses worldwide, offering free comprehensive resources and tools designed to help spouses meet their career and education goals. Resources include free career coaching services, the My Career Advancement Account scholarship for eligible spouses, and the Military Spouse Transition Program.

