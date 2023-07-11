ecozy Launches the Most Compact Yet Powerful Nugget Ice Maker to Chill Summer Beverages

IRVINE, Calif., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ecozy, a global leading home appliance brand, has released the most compact and powerful nugget ice maker, providing a unique ice experience with chewy and crunchy ice cubes for all ice aficionados this summer. Born to transcend boundaries, ecozy has sold over 50 million products in more than 20 countries and has received the support of a large number of influential individuals.

ecozy Nugget Ice Maker Countertop (PRNewswire)

Nugget ice has gained immense popularity owing to its distinctive chewy and crunchy texture that cools beverages quickly without compromising on the original flavor. Consequently, the food services, beverage, and hotel industries have witnessed a significant surge in demand for nugget ice machines. By 2023, the global nugget ice machine market is projected to reach a value of US$ 80.9 million.

As consumer demand for convenient and chewable ice increases, ecozy, a brand always at the forefront of innovation on home appliances, addresses this trending need by offering a powerful yet space-saving solution, the ecozy nugget ice maker, which is perfect for outdoor events such as parties, camping and picnic, as well as home use, bars, and offices.

ecozy's nugget ice maker boasts a 40% smaller size and a 37% larger ice production capacity than conventional models. It can produce up to 33 lbs of ice per day and provide enough ice for 3-5 drinks in an hour, making it more efficient than some larger models that have a smaller output of about 24 lbs. Not only compact size with high output capacity, but the ice maker also comes with a fast extrusion process, which allows users to have chewable and crunchy cubes in five minutes and has 3.5 oz of cubes ready in just 10 minutes, making it the ideal choice pairing with beverages for enhancing their flavor.

The ice maker from ecozy is a product for anyone who loves to spend time outdoors but doesn't want to sacrifice the convenience of having ice on hand. It allows users to enjoy ice-cold drinks on a hot summer day while out in nature with its magic, churning out fresh, crisp ice cubes in no time, and complete self-cleaning to ensure the device stays hygienic and fresh. A satisfied user who took the ecozy ice maker camping with their children noted that "it is better than expected." The review wrote, "It's compact and has a sleek modern design. I keep it in my RV and leave it running all day, ensuring I have ice whenever I need it. The crunchy ice cubes are absolutely delightful, especially when enjoying smoothies and frozen drinks under the sun. This machine has become an essential part of our life."

The product's compact design also makes it an ideal device for spaces like offices, with one customer stating, "I appreciate that it doesn't take up much space yet produces enough ice to keep our office of 10 supplied." Its fast ice production and perfect cube size also make it a great companion for those who work out regularly. As one customer noted, "It produces ice quickly, and the small cubes fit perfectly in my sports bottle."

ecozy's nugget ice maker is available now on Amazon with a price of $299.99 in the United States and Canada. For more information about this most compact nugget ice maker in the market, click here.

About ecozy

ecozy is a leading company in the home appliance industry, dedicated to creating dream homes that transcend boundaries. A "dream home" is something we strive to create around us. A special place, not limited to where we were born, grew up, or lived in, but a destination for the soul-a warm and cozy shelter, protected from the elements, full of love and laughter.

At ecozy, we remain steadfast in our core beliefs, including rejoicing in hope and remaining resolute during difficult times. We understand that creating dream homes is not just about providing shelter, but it is about creating a sanctuary for the soul - a warm and cozy space, full of love and laughter.

To transcend boundaries, that is why ecozy was born.

