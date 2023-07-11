FieldRoutes To Showcase Technology Advances From ServiceTitan At Its First Annual User Conference

ServiceTitan's Marketing Pro and Fleet Pro Solutions Will Take Center Stage at the IGNITE! Conference November 7-9 in Las Vegas

MCKINNEY, Texas, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FieldRoutes , a ServiceTitan company and a leading cloud-based and mobile SaaS provider for field service businesses, today announced plans for its first user conference, IGNITE , to highlight the latest technology advances and investments for the FieldRoutes® platform from ServiceTitan. Taking place November 7-9 in Las Vegas, IGNITE will bring together professionals from the Pest Control, Lawn, Landscape, and Snow and Ice industries to advance their skills and network with their peers as they work to achieve success.

FieldRoutes, a ServiceTitan company (PRNewsfoto/FieldRoutes) (PRNewswire)

Attendees will have access to hands-on training with the FieldRoutes and ServSuite® by FieldRoutes, in addition to ServiceTitan's Marketing Pro and Fleet Pro products, which will be available to FieldRoutes Operations Suite customers later this year. IGNITE will host over 40 unique breakout sessions covering impactful field service industry topics like talent acquisition and retention, sales, marketing, reporting, compliance, accounting, and more.

ServiceTitan's Marketing Pro enables businesses to create hyper-targeted audiences, automates and tracks campaigns, and builds emails and direct mail based on events occurring inside their FieldRoutes software. Marketing Pro allows users to engage and nurture their customers for upsell, cross-sell, and retention opportunities. ServiceTitan Fleet Pro, which provides vehicle and fleet data, eliminates unnecessary expenses, reduces risk, and promotes accountability.

"Marketing Pro is going to be a game-changer for our business," says Ben Craner, the chief marketing officer at Greenix, a Marketing Pro beta customer. "Being able to tie our customer and lead data directly to a communication platform will simplify and streamline our approach. As a marketing team, we're already seeing time savings and efficiencies with our communications. We're looking forward to generating automated nurturing campaigns to keep our customers engaged and up-to-date with Greenix products. We couldn't be happier with the success we've had with Marketing Pro."

The integration of ServiceTitan's Pro products into FieldRoutes software is just one example of ServiceTitan's commitment to meaningfully increase investments in product development and customer success. FieldRoutes is harnessing the power of ServiceTitan's advanced technology to provide its customers with the innovative software solutions they need to achieve their goals and outpace the competition.

FieldRoutes has also made it a top priority to do right by its customers when it comes to contractors being in control of their own data. In March 2023, the company released a Data Declaration formalizing its commitment to ensuring their customers are able to easily and efficiently extract their data if they decide to move to another provider. This is in stark contrast to other software providers in the market who do not operate with co-termed contracts and include hidden fees.

"The level of confidence in FieldRoutes' ability to get the data out of our previous software and where it gets fed to, and the mapping of that data, was huge for us," said Robert Pittman, owner of Tuxedo Mosquito Control.

The IGNITE conference will provide multiple opportunities for guests to discover the newest innovations and connect with other industry professionals. Early-bird registration is open until Monday, July 31. Learn more and register at: fieldroutes.com/ignite .

