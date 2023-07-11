Matia Mobility Welcomes Karen Roy and Launches Ambassador Program

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Matia Mobility, a leading provider of innovative and personalized mobility solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Karen Roy as their new Regional Sales Director and head of its Ambassador Program. A passionate advocate for the disabled community and a paraplegic herself, Karen will be spearheading the company's new Ambassador Program, aimed at sharing inspiring stories of Matia Mobility users overcoming adversity and becoming leaders in their respective communities and fields.

"We are thrilled to welcome Karen to our team. Her personal journey, combined with her deep understanding of the unique needs and challenges faced by wheelchair users, will bring an invaluable perspective to our sales and outreach initiatives," said Steven Boal, Matia Mobility CEO. "Karen's unparalleled experience and relentless passion make her the ideal candidate to lead our Southeast Sales Region and our new Ambassador Program."

Karen's appointment is in line with Matia Mobility's commitment to inclusivity and representation. With over 20 years of experience advocating for the disabled community, Karen brings firsthand knowledge, empathy, and enthusiasm to her new role. She has dedicated her life to breaking down barriers and promoting accessibility, and she will continue to do so in her new position.

The Ambassador Program, under Karen's guidance, will showcase the stories of Matia Mobility users who have faced and overcome significant challenges, and become leaders in their respective communities. By sharing these tales of resilience and determination, Matia Mobility hopes to inspire and connect with more individuals across the globe, promoting the message that mobility should never be a barrier to achieving one's goals.

"This role represents an incredible opportunity to make a difference," said Karen. "I look forward to using my position to advance Matia Mobility's commitment to inclusivity, diversity, and innovation. I am excited to lead the Ambassador Program, as it allows us to spotlight the tremendous strength and determination within our community."

Over the next several months Matia Mobility will be profiling the stories of our inaugural team of Ambassadors and their unique stories:

Karen Roy

1st Lt. Ian James Brown , MD

Griffin Kingkiner , Medical School Student

Staci Stuart , Board Member at the Forks Senior Center, Owner of Stirling Books & Brew, and President of Blue Development Construction

Bill Winchester , Former Captain Reno Fire Department

Karen's dedication to advocacy, her hands-on approach to addressing mobility challenges, and her determination to uplift and inspire others are set to bring about a significant change in the way Matia Mobility connects with its customers and the wider community.

Karen joins Matia Mobility from Numotion, where she spent the last eight years both as a brand ambassador and a territory manager. Prior to Numotion, Karen was a medical social worker for over fifteen years. Karen graduated from Louisiana State University with a Bachelor's in Psychology and a Master's Degree in Social Work.

For more information about Matia Mobility, visit www.matiamobility.com .

About Matia Mobility

Matia Mobility is reimagining mobility for people with walking disabilities. The all new Tek RMD M1 is a revolutionary mobility platform that makes it possible to independently and safely sit, stand and navigate environments that were once inaccessible, indoor and outdoor, and all at eye level.

With the industry's smallest footprint, users can now go places and reach items otherwise unavailable in a standard wheelchair, whether at home or at work. The M1 fits in small spaces, minimizing renovation requirements and often decreasing overall living costs for someone with a walking disability.

Now approved for purchase by the VA, and also now available with multiple financing options from our website, https://www.matiamobility.com , the Tek RMD M1 is now more affordable than ever.

