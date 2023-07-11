Puloli Secures Investment from Artemis Energy Partners, Welcomes Bobby Tudor to the Board

SAN FRANCISCO, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Puloli, an IoT Solutions-as-a-Service provider, is pleased to announce an investment by Artemis Energy Partners. Bobby Tudor, the CEO and founder of Artemis Energy Partners has joined Puloli's Board of Directors, offering invaluable insights, support, and thoughtful guidance.

Paradigm by Puloli™ is the only IoT Solution offering end-to-end IoT solutions for monitoring emissions basin-wide for operators who seek a product differentiator through more responsible operations. (PRNewswire)

Artemis Energy Partners Invests in Puloli, Welcomes Bobby Tudor to the Board, Propelling Growth to New Heights

With the launch of Paradigm M-Series™ IoT Solutions-as-a-Service (SaaS), a 24x7 continuous methane monitoring service for energy producers, Puloli is making a strong entry into energy verticals. Artemis Energy Partners' investment will enable the company to expand research and development capabilities, strengthen operational capacities, and provide strategic industry insights and market knowledge.

"Bobby brings a tremendous amount of credibility and energy industry insight to Puloli and complements what Jodi Jahic and Aligned Partners bring to Puloli. From his tenure at his namesake investment banking firm, Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. (TPH), to his advocacy work at Greater Houston Partnership, Bobby has built a stellar reputation as a leader in the energy industry. We welcome Bobby to Puloli and look forward to tapping into his vast knowledge and experience to rapidly expand Paradigm M-Series™ across all major energy-producing regions in the US," said Kethees Ketheesan, CEO of Puloli. "Bobby's endorsement of Puloli solution will be a big boost in accelerating our growth."

"It's a true pleasure to welcome Bobby Tudor to the Puloli Board," said Jodi Jahic, Managing Partner at Aligned Partners. "Bobby's expertise, experience, and reach in the energy world will significantly add to our growth. Puloli is set to change the game in methane measurement and detection with its targeted, cost-effective, and scalable solutions. I look forward to working with Bobby and Kethees on the continued success of Puloli."

"I'm very pleased and excited to be a part of the Puloli team," said Bobby Tudor. "The Energy industry is hungry for solutions I'm confident Puloli can provide. Kethees and his team are poised to become a leader in the methane detection and measurement space, and I look forward to supporting that growth opportunity."

The investment will further accelerate Paradigm M-Series™ launch announced by the company last week. The first commercial system was launched in the state of Texas earlier this year. It will soon be rolled out across all major energy-producing regions of North America.

About Puloli, Inc.

Puloli is an IoT Solution-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider to Critical Infrastructure Industries (CII). Under Paradigm by Puloli™ brand, the company offers IoT solutions using its own private 5G-IoT network to energy producers, utilities, and smart cities. The flagship Paradigm M-Series™ provides a cost-effective, basin-scale, mission-critical turnkey service for real-time monitoring of methane emissions without disrupting ongoing operations. Puloli's dedication to delivering transparent, auditable, actionable data for customers is underwritten by an industry-leading Service Level Agreement (SLA). This enables customers to focus on their core business while Paradigm by Puloli™ takes care of their IoT applications. For more information, visit puloli.com or email info@puloli.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Puloli, Inc.