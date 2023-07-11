Zhongchao Inc. Partners with Ximalaya to Launch the First Audio Course Series for Cancer Education

SHANGHAI, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ: ZCMD) ("Zhongchao" or the "Company"), a platform-based internet technology company offering services for patients with cancer and other major diseases, today announced that it cooperates with Shanghai Ximalaya Technology Co., Ltd. ("Ximalaya"), a widely popular Chinese online audio sharing platform in China, to launch the first series of audio courses dedicated to cancer education.

The cancer education course series, aptly named "Let's Talk About Tumors", is presented by a team of esteemed medical professionals from Grade A Tertiary Hospitals. Interspersed with engaging anecdotes, the series is designed to enhance patients' and public's understanding of various aspects of cancer, including its treatment, daily care requirements, and medication guidance, and thereby aims to improve the perception of the disease and increase public health literacy.

The audio format of the series has been thoughtfully designed to cater to older cancer patients who often face challenges in reading or watching visual contents due to age-related eye conditions and disease-related complications. The first season of "Let's Talk About Tumors" is comprised of 14 episodes that is open to the public to subscribe for free. These episodes address topics of patients' common concerns, including "Immunotherapy," "Living with Cancer," "Nutritional Treatment," "Precancerous Lesions" and others, intending to elevate the overall health literacy in the cancer community.

As per the Globocan 2020 report, China sees approximately 4,568,754 new cancer cases in 2020, with a total of 9,294,006 prevalent cases for the last five years as of 2020. The "Healthy China Initiative (2019-2030)" published by Healthy China Initiative Promotion Committee aims at improving the awareness rate of core cancer prevention and treatment knowledge to reach to no less than 70% and 80% by 2022 and 2030, respectively. Zhongchao expects that the "Let's Talk About Tumors" course series, available on the Ximalaya platform, could contribute towards achieving this national goal and promoting tumor-related knowledge throughout society. Established in 2012, Ximalaya is dedicated to empowering people to share wisdom and embrace a better life via voice. As of the first three quarters of 2022, Ximalaya's average monthly active users across all scenarios reached 282 million (source: Kuaikeji, https://news.mydrivers.com/1/886/886105.htm).

Weiguang Yang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Zhongchao, commented, "Our partnership with Ximalaya underscores our dedication to enhancing health literacy and delivering value-added services to our users. Through this audio course series, we aim not just to educate patients but also equip them with essential knowledge required for effective disease management."

About Zhongchao Inc.

Zhongchao Inc. is an offshore holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. It consolidates the financial results of a variable interest entity, Zhongchao Medical Technology (Shanghai) Limited, and its subsidiaries (the "PRC operating entities") through a series of contractual arrangements. Zhongchao Inc. is a platform-based internet technology company offering services to patients with oncology and other major diseases. The PRC operating entities provide online healthcare information, professional training and educational services to healthcare professionals under their "MDMOOC" platform (www.mdmooc.org), offer patient management services in the professional field of tumor and rare diseases through Zhongxin, offer internet healthcare services through Zhixun Internet Hospital, and pharmaceutical services through Xinjiang Medical and operate an online information platform, Sunshine Health Forums, to general public. More information about the Company can be found at its investor relations website at http://izcmd.com.

