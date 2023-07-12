Alkymi launches Alpha, a Generative AI-powered solution built for financial firms proprietary data sets

Alpha enables financial services firms to get instant answers utilizing next-generation large language models.

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkymi, the leading business system for unstructured data, today announced the launch of Alpha, a generative AI-powered solution that allows financial services teams to uncover instant answers from documents and proprietary data sets through an interactive chat experience and structured workflows. Using Alpha, customers will be able to accelerate critical business activities such as conducting due diligence, interpreting investment performance, crafting quarterly reports, as well as answering client inquiries.

Until now there has been no way to securely apply large language models (LLMs) to targeted documents and data sets in financial services with a turnkey workflow. Due to these concerns, financial services firms have had to sacrifice access to insights that could have a major impact on business outcomes.

Alkymi has solved this challenge by allowing firms to create their own unique, private, and secure data sets from over 25 supported file formats for data mining and insight generation. Alpha helps customers systematically generate answers from these document data sets in a user friendly way. Alkymi is empowering customers to use LLMs with confidence, keeping their data encrypted and ensuring it is not used to train a model. To build confidence in model output, answers can be traced directly back to their sources in documents.

Customers get insights instantly and can continue to drill down for more context where needed while being assured of the security of their proprietary data. Alpha features include:

Document Chat - Chat with documents and receive verifiable answers

Semantic Search - Surface relevant and related documents with LLM powered contextual understanding

Summarization Tool - Instantly summarize any document in 95 languages

Answer Tool - Create an ongoing system to generate answers from a cadence of documents in a workflow

"One of the key obstacles that financial services firms face when adopting generative AI is the lack of control - how you apply the technology safely and transparently," says Harald Collet, CEO of Alkymi. "We built Alpha to remove these obstacles through an industry-focused user experience that empowers customers to capture the massive opportunity of generative AI."

"We see tremendous potential in using LLM-powered tools," says Robin Williams, Managing Director of Asset Vantage. "Alkymi's focus on financial services use cases makes Alpha particularly exciting because they understand the business outcomes clients like us need, including the security and governance requirements of financial services firms and their data."

Alpha by Alkymi enables deeper discovery and empowers customers to generate insights, all within a secure environment and with full traceability. It is currently widely available and more information can be found at alkymi.io/product/alpha .

About Alkymi

Alkymi is the business system for financial services firms to unlock their unstructured data utilizing the most advanced machine learning and AI technology. Alkymi helps leading firms like Interactive Brokers, SimCorp, and Strategic Investment Group accelerate decision making by giving them the tools to understand, transform and leverage critical data found in emails and documents. For more information, visit www.alkymi.io.

