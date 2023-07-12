Alpha Motor Corporation Reaches Important Milestone in Test Driving the Wolf Electric Truck

IRVINE, Calif., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Motor Corporation (Alpha), a leading innovator in electric vehicle technology, is delighted to announce the successful completion of a crucial milestone in the development of the highly anticipated Wolf electric truck. The milestone, which involved comprehensive test driving under demanding conditions, marks an important step forward in vehicle production.

The world premiere of the Wolf electric truck driving prototype is scheduled for July 31, 2023

To celebrate this significant milestone and showcase the Wolf electric truck's groundbreaking capabilities, Alpha Motor Corporation announced that the world premiere of the Wolf electric truck driving prototype is scheduled for July 31, 2023. This highly anticipated event will be unveiled through a global web broadcast, as well as Alpha Motor's various social media platforms. A preview to the world premiere of the Wolf electric truck driving prototype is available to view at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uZjAoyb79ug.

In line with the company's projected timeline, Alpha has executed the development of the Wolf electric truck driving prototype and conducted a series of test drives in various challenging environments. These tests included navigating hot temperatures, demanding terrains, and speeds comparable to freeway limits. The Wolf electric truck not only displayed exceptional performance but also demonstrated remarkable resilience in these demanding scenarios.

"Alpha is pleased to confirm the successful execution of the Wolf electric truck driving prototype and test drives. This achievement highlights the momentous progress made and affirms our readiness to proceed with the production of the Wolf electric truck," said Alpha Motor Corporation.

The Wolf electric truck has been garnering increasing popularity from its compact yet versatile design, coupled with its zero-emission performance, which the company believes is set to fulfill a significant need in both the US and global markets.

"We are thrilled to share that we have received over 20,200 preorder indications for the Wolf and Wolf+ truck models combined to date. This overwhelming response underscores the anticipation and demand for the Wolf electric truck, and we anticipate that its impact will extend beyond the electric vehicle market, revolutionizing the automotive industry as a whole," continued Alpha Motor Corporation.

Alpha is now focused on reproducing additional test vehicles to further advance homologation processes, transition material applications, and automate production, ultimately leading the company to mass manufacturing. The company is striving to make the most out of the opportunity to enhance its production processes and bring the Wolf electric truck to the mass market, enabling consumers worldwide to experience its exceptional features.

"At Alpha, we are committed to driving the future of sustainable transportation through innovative electric vehicles, and the upcoming world premiere of the Wolf electric truck is a testament to our dedication to excellence, performance, and environmental responsibility," said Alpha Motor Corporation.

About Alpha Motor Corporation

Alpha Motor Corporation (Alpha) is an award-winning American automobile company focused on manufacturing mobility solutions that Move Humanity®. We innovate sustainable transportation for the wellness of people and our environment by implementing advanced automotive technologies and disruptive industrial practices. Based in Irvine, California, Alpha is committed to creating the kinds of electric vehicles we believe the world has always wanted to see but that have not existed – until now.

Wolf electric truck driving prototype. Copyright © 2023 Alpha Motor Corporation. All rights reserved. (PRNewswire)

