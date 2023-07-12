Azamara Returns to Canada and Debuts Double Night Stays with 2025 Itineraries

Azamara's 2025 itineraries will bring the cruise line back to Canada for the first time since 2017 and will give guests special two-night stays in select European ports

MIAMI, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azamara – the upmarket cruise line and leader in Destination Immersion® experiences – has released 73 itineraries for 2025, including two brand-new voyages visiting Canada for the first time since 2017. Along with these itineraries comes the debut of double night stays, giving guests two overnights to explore one destination at their leisure.

"Azamara is known for offering more time in port with late nights and overnights, and now we are taking that even further with our new double night stays, allowing our guests plenty of time to travel further and dive deeper into each destination," said Carol Cabezas, President of Azamara.

With Azamara's new double night stays, guests can spend three days and two nights in Bordeaux, France. Due to their small size, Azamara's ships can dock in the center of the city, allowing guests to explore the stunning architecture and renowned museums, as well as the world-famous surrounding wine region. Azamara guests can also sail seven hours down the Guadalquivir River to enjoy an extended stay in the heart of Seville, Spain, where they can fully immerse themselves in the local culture and traditions of Andalusia by indulging in tapas, watching authentic flamenco dancers and bullfighters, and admiring historic palaces – all at their own pace.

"We are thrilled to return to Canada in 2025, and we're excited for our guests to experience these unique itineraries visiting lesser traveled ports in Quebec and Newfoundland as well as Iceland and Greenland," said Michael Pawlus, Head of Itinerary Planning at Azamara. "As demand for our Country Intensive sailings remains strong, we've also added a range of these specialty voyages across Europe for 2025, so our guests can discover smaller ports and hidden gems within a single country."

Marking the cruise line's return to the country for the first time in more than five years, Azamara's new sailings will stop in six Canadian ports, including:

Cap-aux-Meules, Quebec (maiden port) : Known as the center of the Magdalen Islands, this small fishing town boasts incredibly fresh seafood, stunning coastal trails, and over 300 species of birds.

L'Anse Aux Meadows, Newfoundland (maiden port) : L'Anse Aux Meadows is the only authenticated Viking site in North America . Guests will be transported back 1,000 years as they explore the recreated Viking Encampment and discover original Norse artifacts.

Harve Saint Pierre, Quebec (maiden port): With panoramic views and never-ending sandy beaches, Saint Pierre sits on the north shore of Quebec's Saint Lawrence River and is the gateway to the Mingan Archipelago National Park Reserve, home to an abundance of wildlife.

Azamara's signature Country Intensive sailings continue to see high demand, making up more than half of the newly released 2025 itineraries. These specialty voyages encourage guests to dive deeper into countries such as Italy, Spain, France, Norway, Ireland, and Scotland by providing more time to discover the local culture and hidden gems. Two of the fleet's four ships will visit Greece in 2025, a destination Azamara knows best as its ships visit more unique ports throughout the country than any other cruise line.

Azamara's 2025 itineraries include a record number of 15 golf cruises in collaboration with longtime partner PerryGolf. Golf lovers will want to book the 2025 British Isles Golf Cruise, which includes weekend attendance to the final two rounds of The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.

Travelers are encouraged to take advantage of the Early Booking Bonus, which provides up to 20% savings for guests who book select sailings before August 31, 2023. Guests who book a veranda or a suite will also receive a complimentary Experience More package, including a $300 onboard credit, free Wi-Fi, and a premium beverage package for two.

To book one of Azamara's immersive itineraries for 2025, please visit www.azamara.com/europe-2025.

About Azamara:

Azamara is an upmarket cruise line and leader in Destination Immersion® experiences. With a fleet of four intimate-style ships, Azamara Journey®, Azamara Quest®, Azamara Pursuit®, and its latest ship, Azamara Onward, the cruise line allows travelers to reach marquee ports around the world and dock in smaller, hidden gem destinations. Azamara aims to Change the Way You Sea, through its commitment to creating immersive experiences for guests through longer stays, more overnights and night touring for a deeper and more meaningful travel experience. Guests can experience an intimate hotel at sea with inclusive amenities such as gratuities, select beverages, cultural events and can take advantage of exclusive loyalty membership benefits through the Azamara Circle Program. For more information visit www.azamara.com.

