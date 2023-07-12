Canadian Fiber Provider Beanfield Joins the Connectbase Ecosystem to Scale Wholesale Business

Beanfield leverages The Connected World platform to transform sales processes through automation

BOSTON, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Connectbase , The Industry Cloud for Connectivity, announces that Beanfield Technologies is now a member of The Connected World platform . Beanfield, owner and operator of the largest independent fibre-optic network in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver, joined the Connectbase ecosystem to scale its wholesale business and improve automation as the company grows its network.

"Beanfield's growth over the past few years across Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver has been truly amazing, and we're so proud they're joining us as one of the newest members of The Connected World," said Ben Edmond , Founder and CEO of Connectbase. "As Connectbase continues to expand across Canada, we're helping network operators countrywide automate, grow and close the digital divide."

With a track record of superior customer satisfaction and industry-leading service delivery intervals, the Beanfield team recognized that automation was an opportunity for improvement in their business practices and a way to best benefit their clients. The Connected World platform allows the Beanfield team to switch from responding to quotes in a transactional manner to automating quoting and strategically connecting with new partners.

"Working with Connectbase is allowing us to modernize the way we present ourselves to the rest of the world. It's transforming our wholesale team, allowing them to be more strategic and focus on relationship building," said Dan Kernohan, Vice President of Sales at Beanfield. "We have been blown away by the market and segmentation data that The Connected World offers us."

Beanfield will also be able to use the location intelligence for more than 2.4 billion locations profiled in The Connected World platform to help guide its own growth and network expansion.

About Connectbase

Connectbase is The Industry Cloud for Connectivity. Connectbase is a partner to the industry, enabling next generation buying and selling of connectivity, including automated quoting, and providing deep, trusted insights. Connectbase's industry-leading platform, The Connected World, serves almost 300 providers globally, managing 2.4 billion locations across more than 150 countries. The Connectbase team has built a connected ecosystem transforming network buying and selling processes. Visit Connectbase at connectbase.com and follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/connectbase-us/.

About Beanfield

Beanfield is an independent, facilities-based telecommunications company with headquarters in Toronto, Montreal, and now Vancouver. Founded in 1988 with an activist spirit, our primary mission was to connect businesses in the underserved Toronto neighbourhood of Liberty Village. We have since expanded our fibre-optic network to serve markets in Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver, with points of presence in Calgary, New York, and Seattle. Although we are well-poised to become a national telecommunications entity in our own right, we are committed to remaining faithful to our roots and our ethos: we're community-oriented and equity-focused; we believe everyone deserves quality connectivity at a fair price because that's How It Should Be. For more information, visit beanfield.com.

