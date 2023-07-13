The All-New 100% FREE POWERtube TV FAST Streaming Network has officially launched on your Desktop, TV, and Mobile devices with more Speed and POWER!

PORT SAINT LUCIE, Fla., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- POWERtube TV, the ultimate destination for automotive enthusiasts, announced the official launch of its 100% FREE streaming network. The new network offers a wide range of automotive-based channels airing shows, shorts, and podcasts.

POWERtube TV viewers can watch their favorite shows on their desktop, laptop, or mobile devices on a variety of platforms. Current options include the network's host streaming site and Roku channel. An IOS and Android app launches shortly, followed by the Android TV, Apple TV, and Samsung TV options.

The new platform features a wide variety of Speed classics, new shows, and shorts, including:

Pinks

Pinks All Out

Pass Time

Drag Race High

Overland Pioneers

Hot Rod Madness

Dream Garages

Cars & Coffee Exposed

Webb's Off-Road Garage

Gripp Autocross

Drift America

Racin with Mason

Nichols Customs

And more!

POWERtube TV also features a dedicated channel for racing enthusiasts called Race Rewind. Classic live event feeds without the downtime, we call it the "Garage Cut". From Duck X Productions' Lights Out & No Mercy series to the exhilarating NHRDA & ADRL race series, and more. Race Rewind has it all.

In addition to its extensive library of content, POWERtube TV is also committed to supporting new creators and producers. The platform's Content Creator Development and Content Partner Programs provide aspiring creators and producers with the resources and platform they need to bring their ideas to the world. Have a show or existing produced content, we have a home for it on the new POWERtube TV streaming Network!

"We are excited to launch POWERtube TV and offer automotive enthusiasts a streaming platform that features an exciting diversified portfolio of content 100% Free," said Boss One Media LLC. CEO, Brian Bossone. "We are confident that POWERtube TV will become the go-to destination for automotive enthusiasts of all ages."

To learn more about POWERtube TV, visit www.watchpttv.com

For media or content partnership inquiries, please contact:

contact@boss1media.com

214-810-6142

Social:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/watchpowertubetv

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/powertubetv/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/POWERtubeTV

