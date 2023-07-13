DaVita Announces Wendy Schoppert to Join its Board of Directors

DENVER, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Inc. today announced that its Board of Directors appointed a new independent director, Wendy Schoppert, to join the Board, effective as of July 14, 2023.

"We're pleased to welcome Wendy to DaVita's board," said Pam Arway, independent chair of the DaVita Inc. Board of Directors. "Her proven track record and broad corporate and board expertise will positively impact our governance and strategy."

Ms. Schoppert has more than 30 years of leadership experience, including serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Sleep Number Corp. from 2011 to 2014, where she also previously served as Chief Information Officer and led Marketing, Digital, International, and New Channel Development. Prior to joining Sleep Number in 2005, Ms. Schoppert led U.S. Bank's Private Asset Management team and served as Head of Product, Marketing & Corporate Development for U.S. Bank's Asset Management division. She began her career in the airline industry, serving in various financial, strategic and general management leadership positions at American Airlines, Northwest Airlines and America West Airlines. Schoppert is also a member of the boards of The ODP Corporation, Big Lots, Inc., and Bremer Financial Corporation.

"Wendy's depth of business and Board experience will offer our team valuable insights as we continue on our journey of redefining kidney care," said Javier Rodriguez, CEO of DaVita Inc.

"I've long admired DaVita's unwavering commitment to connecting deeply with patients and improving health outcomes," said Ms. Schoppert. "Joining the Board creates an exciting opportunity to share my perspective and support DaVita in its mission of being the provider, partner and employer of choice."

With the addition of Ms. Schoppert, the DaVita Board is comprised of ten highly qualified directors, with 10% racial/ethnic and 40% gender diversity. Ms. Schoppert will serve on both the Audit Committee and the Compliance and Quality Committee of DaVita's Board.

To learn more about DaVita and its Board of Directors, visit DaVita.com/About.

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. The company is one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. DaVita cares for patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey—from slowing the progression of kidney disease to helping to support transplantation, from acute hospital care to dialysis at home. As of March 31, 2023, DaVita served approximately 200,100 patients at 2,707 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States. The company also operated 351 outpatient dialysis centers in 11 other countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

