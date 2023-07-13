gWorks Expands Reach and Strengthens Position with Acquisition of BMSI

OMAHA, Neb., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- gWorks , the leading provider of software solutions designed specifically for small and medium-sized cities and rural communities, is pleased to announce its acquisition of BMSI , a prominent software provider specializing in fixed asset management, finance, tax & utility billing, work management, and human resources solutions for small local governments across the United States. The completion of the BMSI acquisition in June 2023 marks a significant milestone in gWorks' journey to serve and empower local governments.

gWorks of Omaha, NE (PRNewswire)

The combined strength of gWorks and BMSI will operate under the gWorks brand, solidifying gWorks' position as the premier software provider to small local governments. With an extensive clientele of over 2,500 local government clients across 48 states, the combined companies are well-equipped to address the unique technology needs of small local governments more comprehensively.

The combined companies offer a comprehensive suite of applications that address the critical functions of small local government and public utility operations. These include fund accounting, payroll, permitting, licensing, billing, work and operations management, GIS, websites, citizen engagement, online payment capabilities, and more. Additionally, gWorks provides professional services to help local governments optimize their operations, collect data, balance books, budget, and plan effectively.

"Today marks a milestone for our company as we proudly announce the acquisition of BMSI. This strategic move solidifies our position as a leading force in government technology, reaffirming our commitment to empowering public servants of small cities, public utilities, and rural counties with cutting-edge solutions," Joseph Heieck , President & CEO of gWorks. "By joining with BMSI, we bring together our collective expertise and capabilities, enabling us to accelerate innovation, enhance efficiency, and drive transformative change. Together, we will build smarter, more connected societies for generations to come."

"We are delighted to join with gWorks in working towards our mutual goal, that of providing the best technology and client support service possible to help small governments manage their communities," Bruce Perlo Sr., BMSI CEO. "The resources and technology that gWorks provides will allow us to move more swiftly to our objective."

About gWorks. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, gWorks is a GovTech firm that empowers small, local governments to serve communities better and run their government with an easy-to-use and integrated Local Government Operating System that provides GIS, work management, fund accounting, utility billing, citizen engagement, and other solutions. Providing software solutions to governments since 1978, gWorks serves nearly 2,500 local governments throughout the United States. gWorks is backed by BV Investment Partners, a middle-market private equity firm based in Boston with more than $3.6 billion under active management. For more information about gWorks, please visit www.gworks.com .

About BMSI, Inc. Headquartered in Franconia, New Hampshire, BMSI is a leading technology provider of tax and utility billing, work order and asset management, human resources and payroll management software for small local governments throughout the United States since 1982.

Contact Information:

gWorks

Steve Mitchell

(402) 817-0244

smitchell@gworks.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE gWorks