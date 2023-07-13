Pints, Plays, and Points: Marriott Bonvoy and Marriott Hotels are Serving Up the Glory of Manchester United with Match Day Viewing Experiences Traveling Coast-to-Coast this Summer

Fans can receive exclusive access to the Manchester United Tour 23 with unforgettable experiences made possible only through Marriott Bonvoy and Marriott Hotels

BETHESDA, Md., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Bonvoy®, the award-winning travel program from Marriott International and Marriott Hotels®, as Official Partners of Manchester United, are bringing the revelry of British fanfare across the pond with coast-to-coast fan experiences to celebrate Manchester United's stateside four-stop pre-season Tour, the club's first trip to the U.S. in five years.

From July 21-29, Marriott Bonvoy and Marriott Hotels will invite soccer fans to stay, play, and celebrate like true 'Mancunians,' offering multiple chances to receive exclusive access to the tour, with marquee events in New York and San Diego.

Kicking off in New York City for Manchester United's match-up against Arsenal on Saturday, July 22, Marriott Bonvoy and Marriott Hotels will host the ultimate match day viewing party at Hudson Yards alongside an iconic double-decker bus. Beaming with the classic red hue, the branded routemaster has everything fans need for match day from traditional pub fare and drinks to a mini-pitch on the roof where guests are invited to perfect their penalty kick skills. The Marriott Hotels Greatroom Garden – a British-style pub garden brought to life with signature Marriott Hotels touchpoints – will have additional group seating and TV screens to stream the match so fans can experience the wonderful hospitality of Marriott Hotels in a new way. The double-decker bus and pub garden will open to the public on July 22 at 4 p.m. EST prior to match kick-off at 5 p.m. EST. To gain entry, guests can sign-up for access via the microsite here or can scan the provided QR code onsite. Entry is subject to capacity.

The celebration will travel to San Diego for the second stop on the Manchester United Tour 23, where Manchester United plays Wrexham AFC at Snapdragon Stadium on Tuesday, July 25. Fans are invited to ride to the match or around town in style in one of the provided branded taxis available from three taxi stands around the city including San Diego Marriott Del Mar, San Diego Marriott Gaslamp Quarter, and Liberty Call Distilling Company – home of the Red Devils of San Diego, an Official Manchester United Supporters Club. Rides are available on a first come, first serve basis on Monday, July 24 and Tuesday, July 25.

Fans in New York and San Diego can discover the rich history of Manchester United on property with access to a memorabilia museum, the Red Room Experience with Manchester United, Marriott Hotels, and Marriott Bonvoy. The museum will be open at the New York Marriott Marquis from July 21-22 and the San Diego Marriott Del Mar from July 24-25.

The Tour will continue in Houston against Real Madrid at NRG Stadium on Wednesday, July 26 and Las Vegas against Borussia Dortmund at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, July 30. Fans traveling for the games can experience Marriott Hotels in each city and book a stay at marriotthotels.com.

"As soccer's cultural prominence continues to skyrocket across the globe and particularly in the U.S., we're excited to bring the best of Manchester United culture stateside during the coast-to-coast pre-season Tour so that our guests can get the true 'Mancunian experience' before each match," said Brian Povinelli, Global Head of Brand & Marketing, Marriott International. "Our longstanding partnership with the world's most decorated club continues to provide fans – novices, lifelongers, and everyone in between – unrivaled access to unique, shared experiences all year long that no other travel program can offer."

Additionally, launched earlier this summer together with Marriott Hotels, Marriott Bonvoy members redeemed their points on Marriott Bonvoy Moments for exclusive access to the Tour and opportunities are still available for the second leg of the tour including tickets to the matches in Las Vegas and Houston. Following Tour 23, Marriott Bonvoy will continue to offer members of its award-winning travel program access to once-in-a-lifetime experiences. For the upcoming 2023-2024 Season, fans can expect opportunities to travel with the team between matches, attend an open training session, watch a match from the Seat of Dreams, or stay in the Marriott Hotels Suite of Dreams – the one-of-a-kind sleepover experience, where select lucky fans have had the unrivaled chance to wake up at Manchester United's Old Trafford Stadium.

Visit the microsite linked here to learn more about Manchester United Summer Tour experiences with Marriott Bonvoy and Marriott Hotels or follow along with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok and Marriott Hotels on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel program and marketplace, gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 31 extraordinary brands offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com. To download the Marriott app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

With nearly 600 hotels and resorts in over 65 countries and territories around the world, Marriott Hotels® continues to elevate the art of hosting – placing people first is the brand's living legacy – ensuring guests always feel deeply cared for throughout their stay. Marriott Hotels raises the bar by consistently delivering heartfelt service, with modern, comfortable spaces, and by providing experiences elevated beyond the everyday. As global travelers needs and expectations evolve, so does Marriott Hotels, leading the industry with innovations including the Greatroom lobby and Mobile Guest Services that elevate style and design, and technology. For more information, please visit www.MarriottHotels.com, and stay connected on Facebook, @marriott on Twitter, and @marriotthotels on Instagram. Marriott Hotels is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit www.MarriottBonvoy.com.

Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through our 145-year heritage we have won 67 major trophies, enabling us to develop the world's leading sports brand and a global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers. Our large, passionate community provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, new media & mobile, broadcasting and match day.

