Regal Regency Theatre Officially Opens Tomorrow, Thursday, July 13

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The brand-new Regal Regency theatre will officially open Thursday, July 13, in Panama City, Florida, with first-run movies including Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Insidious: The Red Door and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

"When doors open to the highly anticipated Regency theatre, we are excited to showcase the latest innovations to the moviegoing experience including 4DX, ScreenX and RPX premium formats," said Richard M. Grover, Head of Marketing at Regal. "Residents and visitors will soon agree that this new theatre is 'The Best Place to Watch a Movie!' in Panama City."

All auditoriums are equipped with the latest laser projection technology and sound enhancements. The theatre also offers the following premium formats:

Pepsi 4DX where the on-screen visuals are enhanced through special atmospheric effects including motion-synchronized seats, wind, fog, rain, lightning, snow, bubbles, vibration and scents.

ScreenX where movie fans go beyond the frame of the movie screen with an immersive panoramic, 270-degree viewing experience.

Regal Premium Experience (RPX), which presents movies the way filmmakers intended with a giant screen, powerful Dolby Atmos surround sound, bright eye-popping images and luxurious theatre seating with ButtKicker technology.

The theatre will also feature:

A state-of-the-art lobby with digital signage welcoming our guests to an ultra-modern space to experience the latest Hollywood blockbusters.

A concession stand featuring popular movie snacks including Pepsi soft drinks plus an expanded food menu with a variety of hot meal options like Italian-breaded mozzarella sticks and chicken tenders with beer-battered french fries.

Regal Regency is located at 1515 West 23rd Street, Panama City, Florida 32405. For a complete list of movies and showtimes, please visit REGmovies.com or download the Regal mobile app. Through the app, moviegoers can save their favorite theatres, purchase tickets and concessions and subscribe to Regal Unlimited.

Moviegoers are also invited to join Regal Unlimited, which allows subscribers to see as many movies as they want, whenever and wherever they want. The Regal Unlimited subscription at Regency is only $21.99 a month and is exclusively available on the Regal mobile app. There are no blackout dates and subscribers can purchase advance tickets as soon as they go on sale. Subscribers also receive a 10% discount on all food and non-alcoholic drink purchases along with automatic membership to the Regal Crown Club.

