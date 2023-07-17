Flotek Announces Participation in EnerCom Denver - The Energy Investment Conference

HOUSTON, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flotek Industries, Inc. ("Flotek" or the "Company") (NYSE: FTK) today announced that the Company will participate in EnerCom Denver – The Energy Investment Conference to be held in Denver, Colorado, August 14-16, 2023. Ryan Ezell, Chief Executive Officer of Flotek, is scheduled to present on August 15, 2023, at 8:50 a.m. MT and will be joined by Bond Clement, Chief Financial Officer, in hosting meetings with investors throughout the day. Dr. Ezell will also participate in a service industry panel discussion on August 16 at 9:50 a.m. MT. A live webcast of the events will be available on the conference website at www.enercomdenver.com. Presentation slides will be posted on the Investor Relations section of Flotek's corporate website at www.flotekind.com prior to the start of the presentation.

Flotek Industries, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Flotek Industries, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

About Flotek Industries, Inc.

Flotek Industries, Inc. is an advanced technology-driven, green chemical and data analytics company providing unique and innovative completion solutions that have a proven, positive impact on sustainability and reducing the overall environmental impact of energy on air, land, water and people. Flotek has an intellectual property portfolio of over 170 patents and a global presence in more than 15 countries throughout North America, Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa. Flotek has established collaborative partnerships focused on sustainable and optimized chemistry and data solutions which improve well performance and allow its customers to generate higher returns on invested capital.

Flotek is based in Houston, Texas and its common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "FTK". For additional information, please visit www.flotekind.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Flotek Industries, Inc.