UNFI WORKERS IN CONNECTICUT JOIN TEAMSTERS

More than 180 Warehouse Workers Win Representation with Teamsters Local 493

DAYVILLE, Conn., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Warehouse workers at America's largest organic and natural food supplier, United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI), have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 493 in Uncasville, Conn. The 185 selectors, loaders, lift operators and other warehouse workers are seeking strong representation on the job to win higher wages, better health care, and a pension.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters) (PRNewswire)

"We are very proud today to call ourselves Teamsters! We fought hard to give ourselves a voice on the job, fighting for respect and dignity," said Nana Kumah, a second shift loader at UNFI and leading voice on the worker-led organizing committee.

Kumah and his co-workers overcame a vicious anti-union campaign by the company. They will now join more than 3,500 Teamsters at UNFI nationwide.

"These workers had been treated so bad for so long. They deserved better. We look forward to getting to the table and getting them dignity and respect," said Bevan J. Sweet, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 493. "The drivers and clerical workers were already members, so the warehouse workers were the last piece of the puzzle. We have more leverage at the table now than ever before."

Once the election is certified, Sweet said Local 493 will kick off proposal meetings and begin the bargaining process for a first contract.

"UNFI workers in Connecticut came together to take on their employer and demand respect. This determined group was fearless and never wavered in their campaign to win strong representation. Today's victory was all about raising the bar and improving standards," said Tom Erickson, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division. "Workers are taking control of their future at UNFI facilities across the country. From coast to coast, worker activism has been infectious and organizing efforts are spreading like wildfire."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.2 million hardworking men and women in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Daniel Moskowitz, (770) 262-4971

dmoskowitz@teamster.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters