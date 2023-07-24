Monster Steps Up to Bat For Its Second Season as the Official Job Board of the Boston Red Sox

The brands celebrate the partnership with The Mascot Within giveaway

WESTON, Mass., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monster, a global leader in connecting employers with talent, will continue its role as the Official Job Board of the Boston Red Sox through the 2023 and 2024 seasons. To celebrate the partnership, the two organizations come together to unveil new work through the shared goal of connection.

In support of the legendary Red Sox mascot Wally's nomination to the 2023 Mascot Hall of Fame , the brands released a comedic short film titled The Mascot Within . Available now, the film features Wally on a journey of self-discovery to test out a variety of different jobs at Fenway Park, leading to comical results until he eventually finds his perfect fit with the help of Monster.com.

"Our partnership with the iconic Boston Red Sox franchise continues to elevate the Monster mission to bring together professionals and employers. We're looking forward to showing fans our latest work, The Mascot Within," said Scott Gutz, Chief Executive Officer, Monster. "Through our ongoing teamwork with the Boston Red Sox, we're excited to see what else we'll be able to accomplish during the next two seasons."

Accompanying the series, Monster is hosting "The Mascot Within Giveaway", a sweepstakes where some lucky fans might win two Fenway Park seats on the Green Monster for the August 12th game, as well as a VIP pre-game tour of Fenway Park before the game. Enter to win by August 4th, 2023.

"We're thrilled to continue our work with Monster, a company that aspires to transform the recruitment industry through constant innovation and connection. We're eager to help Boston Red Sox fans find their 'perfect fit' this season with the assistance of Monster, just like Wally," said Troup Parkinson, Executive Vice President, Partnerships, Boston Red Sox.

Earlier this April, Monster served as the Presenting Sponsor of the 2023 Red Sox Sports and Entertainment Career Fair, an annual event hosted by the Red Sox at Fenway Park, offering local university students the chance to converse and gain exposure to potential employers from across the entertainment industry. Alongside a special appearance from Wally, the event welcomed more than 800 students from 20 local universities, with a dedicated Monster.com booth that provided complimentary professional headshots and materials to students.

Monster is a global leader in connecting the right people to the right jobs. Every day, Monster aims to make every workplace happier and more productive by transforming the way employers find talent and candidates find careers. For 25 years, Monster has worked to transform the recruiting industry. Today, the company leverages innovative digital, social, and mobile solutions and propriety data and insights to enable employers and candidates to see each other more clearly.

