Simmons First National Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Simmons First National Corporation
Bob Fehlman, Simmons' Chief Executive Officer, commented on second quarter 2023 results:

Simmons posted net income of $58.3 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter. Adjusted earnings1 were $61.1 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share1 were $0.48. Balance sheet growth was steady, with total loans ending the quarter at $16.8 billion, up 2 percent, and total deposits at $22.5 billion, up slightly, both on a linked quarter basis. 

Our Better Bank Initiative, which is focused on programs designed to optimize operational processes and increase capacity to capitalize on organic growth opportunities, achieved continued success across multiple fronts. During the quarter, we substantially completed our early retirement program, which is expected to result in approximately $5.1 million in annual cost savings. Extensive progress was also completed on other identified opportunities related to process improvements and streamlining or upgrading systems; and, as a result, we are on track to meet or exceed the estimated $15 million in annual cost savings we have identified to date by the end of 2023.

While we continue to navigate the challenging economic environment, like many in our industry we have experienced an increase in funding costs given the rapid rise in interest rates and resulting steps taken to defend our core customer deposit base. Given our strong liquidity and capital positions, our focus on maintaining prudent underwriting standards and our 120-year history, we believe we are in a position to continue to serve our customers and expand market share across our attractive footprint.

Financial Highlights

   2Q23

   1Q23

    2Q22


Q2 23 Highlights

Balance Sheet (in millions)





                         Metrics as of quarter end:

  • Net income of $58.3 million
    and diluted EPS of $0.46

  • Adjusted earnings1 of $61.1
    million and adjusted diluted
    EPS1 of $0.48 

  • Strong expense management
    with noninterest expense down
    2% on a linked quarter basis

  • Maintained strong funding and
    liquidity positions as deposits
    increased on a linked quarter
    basis and coverage of uninsured
    deposits rose to 2.3x

  • Disciplined loan growth as total
    loans increased 2% on a linked
    quarter basis

  • 4 bps of net charge-offs; ACL to
    total loans unchanged at 1.25%

  • Book value per share up 5% and
    tangible book value per share1
     up 8%, both year-over-year

  • Repurchased 1.1 million shares
    in the quarter

Total deposits

$22,489

$22,452

$22,036


Total loans

16,834

16,555

15,110


Total investment securities

7,337

7,521

8,161


Total shareholders' equity

3,356

3,340

3,260


Asset Quality





Net charge-off ratio

0.04 %

0.03 %

0.02 %


Nonperforming loan ratio

0.43

0.38

0.42


Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.28

0.26

0.26


Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.25

1.25

1.41


Nonperforming loan coverage ratio

292

324

334


Capital Ratios





Equity to assets

12.00 %

12.11 %

11.98 %


Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio 1

7.22

7.25

7.03


Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio

11.92

11.87

12.10


Total risk-based capital ratio

14.17

14.47

14.83


Liquidity ($ in millions)





Loan to deposit ratio

74.85 %

73.74 %

68.57 %


Borrowed funds to total liabilities

7.49 %

6.32 %

6.83 %


Uninsured deposits

$  4,817

$  5,268

$6,516


Additional liquidity sources

$11,096

$10,780

$7,808


Coverage ratio of uninsured deposits

       2.3x

       2.0x

       1.2x


Performance Measures (in millions)





Total revenue

$208.2

$223.7

$225.3


Pre-provision net revenue1

68.9

80.4

68.6


Adjusted pre-provision net revenue1

72.6

82.8

89.9


Provision for credit losses on loans

0.1

10.9

33.9


Provision for credit losses on securities

-

13.3

-


Noninterest income

45.0

45.8

40.2


Noninterest expense

139.7

143.2

156.8


Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) (Simmons or Company) today reported net income of $58.3 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $45.6 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $27.5 million in the second quarter of 2022. Diluted earnings per share were $0.46 for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $0.36 in the first quarter of 2023 and $0.21 in the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted earnings1 for the second quarter of 2023 were $61.1 million, compared to $47.3 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $68.1 million in the second quarter of 2022. A summary of certain items, consisting primarily of merger related costs, branch right-sizing costs and early retirement program costs are described in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables below.

Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 totaled $163.2 million, compared to $177.8 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $185.1 million for the second quarter of 2022. Included in net interest income is accretion recognized on assets acquired, which totaled $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2023, $2.6 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $9.9 million in the second quarter of 2022. On a linked quarter basis, interest income increased $18.1 million, while interest expense increased $32.7 million reflecting the competitive interest rate environment and resulting pricing measures to defend the core deposit base, continued customer migration to higher rate deposit products and a strategic decision to utilize short-term borrowings to elevate our liquidity position given the macroeconomic environment and the debt ceiling debate. On April 1, 2023, approximately $330.0 million of the Company's outstanding subordinated debt converted from fixed rate to floating rate, resulting in a $2.1 million increase in interest expense during the quarter.

The yield on loans for the second quarter of 2023 was 5.89 percent, compared to 5.67 percent in the first quarter of 2023 and 4.54 percent in the second quarter of 2022. The yield on investment securities for the second quarter of 2023 was 2.91 percent, compared to 2.92 percent in the first quarter of 2023 and 2.08 percent in the second quarter of 2022. Cost of deposits for the second quarter of 2023 was 1.96 percent, compared to 1.58 percent in the first quarter of 2023 and 0.18 percent in the second quarter of 2022. The increase in the cost of deposits reflected the dramatic increase in interest rates, customer migration to higher rate deposit products and increased competition for deposits. The net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis for the second quarter of 2023 was 2.76 percent, compared to 3.09 percent in the first quarter of 2023 and 3.24 percent in the second quarter of 2022.


Q2 23

Q1 23

Q4 22

Q3 22

Q2 22

Loan yield (FTE)2

5.89 %

5.67 %

5.40 %

4.86 %

4.54 %

Investment securities yield (FTE)2

2.91

2.92

2.68

2.29

2.08

Cost of interest bearing deposits

2.57

2.10

1.41

0.65

0.25

Cost of deposits

1.96

1.58

1.02

0.47

0.18

Cost of borrowed funds

5.31

4.29

3.92

2.66

2.13

Net interest spread (FTE)2

2.10

2.52

2.87

3.11

3.11

Net interest margin (FTE)2

2.76

3.09

3.31

3.34

3.24

Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2023 was $45.0 million, compared to $45.8 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $40.2 million in the second quarter of 2022. Included in first quarter 2023 results is a $4.0 million legal reserve recapture associated with previously disclosed legal matters. On a linked quarter and year-over-year basis, most fee-based businesses posted positive gains, led by service charges on deposits accounts, wealth management fees and mortgage lending income, offset in part by a decline in bank owned life insurance. Other noninterest income increased on a year-over year basis, primarily as a result of fair value adjustments associated with certain equity investments and death benefits from bank owned life insurance.

Noninterest Income

$ in millions

Q2 23

Q1 23

Q4 22

Q3 22

Q2 22

Service charges on deposit accounts

$ 12.9

$ 12.4

$ 11.9

$ 12.6

$ 11.4

Wealth management fees

7.4

7.4

8.2

8.6

7.2

Debit and credit card fees

8.0

8.0

7.8

7.7

8.2

Mortgage lending income

2.4

1.6

1.1

2.6

2.2

Other service charges and fees

2.3

2.3

2.0

2.1

1.9

Bank owned life insurance

2.6

3.0

3.0

2.9

2.6

Gain (loss) on sale of securities

(0.4)

-

(0.1)

-

(0.2)

Gain on insurance settlement

-

-

4.1

-

-

Other income

9.8

11.3

6.6

6.7

6.8







Adjusted other income1

9.8

11.3

6.6

6.3

6.9

Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2023 was $139.7 million, compared to $143.2 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $156.8 million in the second quarter of 2022. Included in noninterest expense are certain items consisting primarily of merger related costs, branch right sizing costs and early retirement program costs, totaling $3.7 million in the second quarter of 2023, $2.4 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $21.2 million in the second quarter of 2022. Excluding these items (which are described in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables below), adjusted noninterest expense1 was $136.0 million in the second quarter of 2023, $140.9 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $135.7 million in the second quarter of 2022. The decrease in adjusted noninterest expense on a linked quarter basis was primarily attributable to successful execution of our Better Bank Initiative as well as a $3.0 million incentive accrual adjustment recorded in the second quarter of 2023.

Noninterest Expense

$ in millions

Q2 23

Q1 23

Q4 22

Q3 22

Q2 22

Salaries and employee benefits

$74.7

$77.0

$73.0

$71.9

$74.1

Occupancy expense, net

11.4

11.6

11.6

11.7

11.0

Furniture and equipment

5.1

5.1

5.4

5.4

5.1

Deposit insurance

5.2

4.9

3.7

3.3

2.8

Other real estate and foreclosure expense

0.3

0.2

0.4

0.2

0.1

Merger related costs

-

1.4

-

1.4

19.1

Other operating expenses

42.9

43.1

48.5

45.1

44.5







Adjusted salaries and employee benefits1

71.1

77.0

73.0

71.9

74.1

Adjusted other operating expenses1

43.0

42.3

47.5

44.1

42.7

Efficiency ratio

65.18 %

62.28 %

58.33 %

57.22 %

67.77 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio1

61.29 %

59.38 %

56.97 %

54.41 %

56.74 %

Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments
Total loans at the end of the second quarter of 2023 were $16.8 billion, an increase of $279 million, or 2 percent, compared to $16.6 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2023. On a year-over year basis, total loans were up $1.7 billion, or 11 percent. While loan growth has moderated as expected, the increase in total loans on a linked quarter basis was broad-based, both in terms of industry type and geographic market. Unfunded commitments at the end of the second quarter of 2023 were $4.4 million, compared to $4.7 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2023 and $4.5 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2022. While unfunded commitments are considered a key indicator of future loan growth, the rapid increase in interest rates, coupled with softer economic conditions, have resulted in lower activity in our commercial loan pipeline. Commercial loans approved and ready to close at the end of the second quarter of 2023 totaled $274 million, and the rate on ready to close commercial loans was 7.94 percent, up 62 basis points on a linked quarter basis.

 

$ in millions

Q2 23

Q1 23

Q4 22

Q3 22

Q2 22

Total loans

$16,834

$16,555

$16,142

$15,607

$15,110

Unfunded loan commitments

$4,443

$4,725

$5,000

$5,138

$4,473

Deposits
Total deposits at the end of the second quarter of 2023 were $22.5 billion, up slightly from the end of the first quarter of 2023, and up $453 million compared to the second quarter of 2022. Noninterest bearing deposits totaled $5.3 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2023, compared to $5.5 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2023 and $6.1 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2022. Interest bearing transaction accounts totaled $10.9 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2023, compared to $11.3 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2023 and $12.8 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2022. Time deposits totaled $6.4 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2023, compared to $5.7 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2023 and $3.2 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2022. The change in mix of deposits, both on a linked quarter and year-over-year basis, reflects continued customer migration into higher rate deposits, principally certificates of deposits, given the rapid rise in interest rates, as well as increased market competition. The loan to deposit ratio ended the second quarter of 2023 at 75 percent, compared to 74 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2023 and 69 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2022.

 

$ in millions

Q2 23

Q1 23

Q4 22

Q3 22

Q2 22

Noninterest bearing deposits

$  5,265

$  5,489

$  6,017

$  6,218

$  6,057

Interest bearing transaction accounts

10,866

11,284

11,763

12,104

12,816

Time deposits

6,358

5,679

4,768

3,827

3,163

   Total deposits

$22,489

$22,452

$22,548

$22,149

$22,036







Noninterest bearing deposits to total deposits

23 %

24 %

27 %

28 %

27 %

Total loans to total deposits

75

74

72

70

69

Asset Quality
Total nonperforming loans at the end of the second quarter of 2023 were $72.0 million, compared to $63.7 million at the end of the first quarter of 2023 and $63.6 million at the end of the second quarter of 2022. Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.28 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2023, compared to 0.26 percent at the end of both the first quarter of 2023 and the second quarter of 2022. The increase in nonperforming assets on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to a single, commercial relationship totaling $9.6 million, offset, in part, by a $2.8 million decrease in other nonperforming assets. Shortly after the end of the quarter, an initial payment of $2.9 million was received on the commercial relationship previously noted. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans for the second quarter of 2023 were 4 basis points, compared to 3 basis points in the first quarter of 2023 and 2 basis points in the second quarter of 2022. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans, excluding credit cards, were 1 basis point for the second quarter of 2023.

Provision for credit losses totaled $0.1 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $33.9 million in the second quarter of 2022. Included in the year ago period was $30.3 million of Day 2 CECL provision recorded in connection with the Company's acquisition of Spirt of Texas Bancshares, Inc. The allowance for credit losses on loans at the end of the second quarter of 2023 was $210.0 million compared to $206.6 million at the end of the first quarter of 2023 and $212.6 million at the end of the second quarter of 2022. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans at the end of the second quarter of 2023 was 1.25 percent, unchanged on a linked quarter basis. The nonperforming loan coverage ratio ended the quarter at 292 percent, compared to 324 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2023 and 334 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2022. The reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $36.9 million at the end of the second quarter of 2023, compared to $41.9 million at the end of the first quarter of 2023 and $25.9 million at the end of the second quarter of 2022. The decrease in the reserve for unfunded commitments on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to a decline in unfunded commitments resulting from customers utilizing lines of credit.

 

$ in millions

Q2 23

Q1 23

Q4 22

Q3 22

Q2 22

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total
loans

 

1.25 %

 

1.25 %

 

1.22 %

 

1.27 %

 

1.41 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans to
nonperforming loans

 

292

 

324

 

334

 

342

 

334

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.43

0.38

0.37

0.37

0.42

Net charge-off ratio (annualized)

0.04

0.03

0.13

-

0.02

Net charge-off ratio YTD (annualized)

0.04

0.03

0.09

0.07

0.11







Total nonperforming loans

$72.0

$63.7

$58.9

$57.8

$63.6

Total other nonperforming assets

4.9

7.7

3.6

4.7

6.4

   Total nonperforming assets

$76.9

$71.4

$62.5

$62.5

$70.0







Reserve for unfunded commitments

$36.9

$41.9

$41.9

$41.9

$25.9

Capital
Total common stockholders' equity at the end of the second quarter of 2023 was $3.4 billion, compared to $3.3 billion at the end of both the first quarter of 2023 and the second quarter of 2022. Book value per share at the end of the second quarter of 2023 was $26.59, compared to $26.24 at the end of the first quarter of 2023 and $25.31 at the end of the second quarter of 2022. Tangible book value per share1 was $15.17 at the end of the second quarter of 2023, compared to $14.88 per share at the end of the first quarter of 2023 and $14.07 at the end of the second quarter of 2022. Stockholders' equity to total assets at June 30, 2023, was 12.0 percent, compared to 12.1 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2023 and unchanged from the levels reported at the end of the second quarter of 2022. Tangible common equity to tangible assets1 was 7.2 percent at June 30, 2023, compared to 7.3 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2023 and 7.0 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2022. All of Simmons' regulatory capital ratios continue to significantly exceed "well capitalized" guidelines.


Q2 23

Q1 23

Q4 22

Q3 22

Q2 22

Stockholders' equity to total assets

12.0 %

12.1 %

11.9 %

11.7 %

12.0 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets1

7.2

7.3

7.0

6.7

7.0

Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio

11.9

11.9

11.9

11.7

12.1

Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.2

9.2

9.3

9.2

9.2

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

11.9

11.9

11.9

11.7

12.1

Total risk-based capital ratio

14.2

14.5

14.2

14.1

14.8

Share Repurchase Program
During the second quarter of 2023, Simmons repurchased approximately 1.1 million shares of its Class A common stock at an average price of $17.75 under its 2022 stock repurchase program (2022 Program). Remaining authorization under the 2022 Program as of June 30, 2023, was approximately $60 million. Market conditions and our capital needs will drive the decision regarding future stock repurchases; the timing, pricing and amount of any repurchases under the 2022 Program will be determined by Simmons' management at its discretion; and the 2022 Program does not obligate Simmons to repurchase any common stock and may be modified, discontinued or suspended at any time without prior notice.





(1)

Non-GAAP measurement. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below

(2)

FTE – fully taxable equivalent using an effective tax rate of 26.135%

Conference Call
Management will conduct a live conference call to review this information beginning at 9:00 a.m. Central Time today, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Interested persons can listen to this call by dialing toll-free 1-844-481-2779 (North America only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corporation conference call, conference ID 10180510. In addition, the call will be available live or in recorded version on Simmons' website at simmonsbank.com for at least 60 days following the date of the call.

Simmons First National Corporation
Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) is a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends to its shareholders for 114 consecutive years. Its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, operates 231 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. In 2023, Simmons Bank was recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Midsize Employers and among the World's Best Banks for the fourth consecutive year. In 2022, Simmons Bank was named to Forbes' list of "America's Best Banks" for the second consecutive year. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on Twitter or by visiting our newsroom.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company's performance. These measures adjust GAAP performance measures to, among other things, include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as exclude from net income (including on a per share diluted basis), pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, net charge-offs, income available to common shareholders, non-interest income, and non-interest expense certain income and expense items attributable to, for example, merger activity (primarily including merger-related expenses and Day 2 CECL provisions), gains and/or losses on sale of branches, net branch right-sizing initiatives, loss on redemption of trust preferred securities and gain on sale of intellectual property. In addition, the Company also presents certain figures based on tangible common stockholders' equity, tangible assets and tangible book value, which exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. The Company further presents certain figures that are exclusive of the impact of PPP loans, deposits and/or loans acquired through acquisitions, mortgage warehouse loans, and/or energy loans, or gains and/or losses on the sale of securities. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they, among other things, present the results of the Company's ongoing operations without the effect of mergers or other items not central to the Company's ongoing business, as well as normalize for tax effects, the effects of the PPP, and certain other effects. Management, therefore, believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's ongoing businesses, and management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of the Company's ongoing businesses as related to prior financial periods. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may not be based on historical facts and should be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made in Mr. Fehlman's quote, may be identified by reference to future periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believe," "budget," "expect," "foresee," "anticipate," "intend," "indicate," "target," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continue," "contemplate," "positions," "prospects," "predict," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might" or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to Simmons' future growth, business strategies, lending capacity and lending activity, loan demand, revenue, assets, asset quality, profitability, dividends, net interest margin, non-interest revenue, share repurchase program, acquisition strategy, digital banking initiatives, the Company's ability to recruit and retain key employees, the estimated cost savings associated with the Company's Better Bank Initiative, the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, and future economic conditions and interest rates. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release, and Simmons undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in economic conditions, changes in credit quality, changes in interest rates and related governmental policies, changes in loan demand, changes in deposit flows, changes in real estate values, changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements, changes in the securities markets generally or the price of Simmons' common stock specifically, and changes in information technology affecting the financial industry; changes in customer behaviors, including consumer spending, borrowing, and saving habits; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on, among other things, the Company's operations, liquidity, and credit quality; general economic and market conditions; market disruptions including pandemics or significant health hazards, severe weather conditions, natural disasters, terrorist activities, financial crises, political crises, war and other military conflicts (including the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine) or other major events, or the prospect of these events; the soundness of other financial institutions and indirect exposure related to the closings of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), Signature Bank and Silvergate Bank and their impact on the broader market through other customers, suppliers and partners (or that the conditions which resulted in the liquidity concerns with SVB, Signature Bank and Silvergate Bank may also adversely impact, directly or indirectly, other financial institutions and market participants with which the Company has commercial or deposit relationships);  increased inflation; the loss of key employees; increased competition in the markets in which the Company operates; increased unemployment; labor shortages; claims, damages, and fines related to litigation or government actions; changes in accounting principles relating to loan loss recognition (current expected credit losses); the Company's ability to manage and successfully integrate its mergers and acquisitions and to fully realize cost savings and other benefits associated with those transactions; cyber threats, attacks or events; reliance on third parties for key services; government legislation; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Additional information on factors that might affect the Company's financial results is included in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2023, and other reports that the Company has filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), all of which are available from the SEC on its website, www.sec.gov. In addition, there can be no guarantee that the board of directors (Board) of Simmons will approve a quarterly dividend in future quarters, and the timing, payment, and amount of future dividends (if any) is subject to, among other things, the discretion of the Board and may differ significantly from past dividends.

Simmons First National Corporation 





 SFNC 

Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets 






For the Quarters Ended 

 Jun 30 

 Mar 31 

 Dec 31 

 Sep 30 

 Jun 30 

(Unaudited) 

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

($ in thousands)






 ASSETS 






 Cash and noninterest bearing balances due from banks 

$         181,268

$         199,316

$         200,616

$         175,547

$         193,473

 Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold 

564,644

325,135

481,506

503,863

771,374

     Cash and cash equivalents 

745,912

524,451

682,122

679,410

964,847

 Interest bearing balances due from banks - time 

545

795

795

1,290

1,535

 Investment securities - held-to-maturity 

3,756,754

3,765,483

3,759,706

3,787,076

3,819,682

 Investment securities - available-for-sale 

3,579,758

3,755,956

3,852,854

3,937,543

4,341,647

 Mortgage loans held for sale 

10,342

4,244

3,486

12,759

14,437

 Other loans held for sale 

-

-

-

2,292

16,375

 Loans: 






 Loans 

16,833,653

16,555,098

16,142,124

15,607,135

15,110,344

 Allowance for credit losses on loans 

(209,966)

(206,557)

(196,955)

(197,589)

(212,611)

 Net loans 

16,623,687

16,348,541

15,945,169

15,409,546

14,897,733

 Premises and equipment 

562,025

564,497

548,741

549,932

553,062

 Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned 

3,909

2,721

2,887

3,612

4,084

 Interest receivable 

103,431

98,775

102,892

86,637

82,332

 Bank owned life insurance 

494,370

493,191

491,340

488,364

486,355

 Goodwill 

1,320,799

1,320,799

1,319,598

1,309,000

1,310,528

 Other intangible assets 

120,758

124,854

128,951

133,059

137,285

 Other assets 

636,833

579,139

622,520

675,554

588,707

 Total assets 

$    27,959,123

$    27,583,446

$    27,461,061

$    27,076,074

$    27,218,609







 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 






 Deposits: 






 Noninterest bearing transaction accounts 

$      5,264,962

$      5,489,434

$      6,016,651

$      6,218,283

$      6,057,186

 Interest bearing transaction accounts and savings deposits 

10,866,078

11,283,584

11,762,885

12,103,994

12,816,198

 Time deposits 

6,357,682

5,678,757

4,768,558

3,826,415

3,162,479

         Total deposits 

22,488,722

22,451,775

22,548,094

22,148,692

22,035,863

 Federal funds purchased and securities sold 






 under agreements to repurchase 

102,586

142,862

160,403

168,513

155,101

 Other borrowings 

1,373,339

1,023,826

859,296

964,772

1,060,244

 Subordinated notes and debentures 

366,065

366,027

365,989

365,951

421,693

 Accrued interest and other liabilities 

272,085

259,055

257,917

270,995

285,813

 Total liabilities 

24,602,797

24,243,545

24,191,699

23,918,923

23,958,714







 Stockholders' equity: 






 Common stock 

1,262

1,273

1,270

1,269

1,288

 Surplus 

2,516,398

2,533,589

2,530,066

2,527,153

2,569,060

 Undivided profits 

1,308,654

1,275,720

1,255,586

1,196,459

1,139,975

 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income 

(469,988)

(470,681)

(517,560)

(567,730)

(450,428)

 Total stockholders' equity 

3,356,326

3,339,901

3,269,362

3,157,151

3,259,895

 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 

$    27,959,123

$    27,583,446

$    27,461,061

$    27,076,074

$    27,218,609

 Simmons First National Corporation 





 SFNC 

 Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarter-to-Date 






 For the Quarters Ended 

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

 (Unaudited) 

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

($ in thousands, except per share data)






 INTEREST INCOME 






    Loans (including fees) 

$   244,292

$   227,498

$   216,091

$   187,347

$   163,578

    Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold 

4,023

2,783

2,593

1,141

1,117

    Investment securities 

48,751

48,774

45,689

40,954

37,848

    Mortgage loans held for sale 

154

82

152

178

200

    Other loans held for sale 

-

-

59

998

2,063

            TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 

297,220

279,137

264,584

230,618

204,806

 INTEREST EXPENSE 






    Time deposits 

53,879

39,538

22,434

8,204

2,875

    Other deposits 

54,485

47,990

34,615

17,225

6,879

    Federal funds purchased and securities 






      sold under agreements to repurchase 

318

323

449

305

119

    Other borrowings 

18,612

8,848

9,263

6,048

4,844

    Subordinated notes and debentures 

6,696

4,603

4,797

5,251

4,990

            TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 

133,990

101,302

71,558

37,033

19,707

 NET INTEREST INCOME 

163,230

177,835

193,026

193,585

185,099

 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 






    Provision for credit losses on loans 

5,061

10,916

26

(15,897)

30,406

    Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments 

(5,000)

-

-

16,000

3,453

    Provision for credit losses on investment securities - AFS 

(1,326)

12,800

-

-

-

    Provision for credit losses on investment securities - HTM 

1,326

500

-

-

-

            TOTAL PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 

61

24,216

26

103

33,859

 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION 






    FOR CREDIT LOSSES 

163,169

153,619

193,000

193,482

151,240

 NONINTEREST INCOME 






    Service charges on deposit accounts 

12,882

12,437

11,892

12,560

11,379

    Debit and credit card fees 

7,986

7,952

7,845

7,685

8,224

    Wealth management fees 

7,440

7,365

8,151

8,562

7,214

    Mortgage lending income 

2,403

1,570

1,139

2,593

2,240

    Bank owned life insurance income 

2,555

2,973

2,975

2,902

2,563

    Other service charges and fees (includes insurance income) 

2,262

2,282

2,023

2,085

1,871

    Gain (loss) on sale of securities 

(391)

-

(52)

(22)

(150)

    Gain on insurance settlement 

-

-

4,074

-

-

    Other income 

9,843

11,256

6,600

6,658

6,837

            TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME 

44,980

45,835

44,647

43,023

40,178

 NONINTEREST EXPENSE 






    Salaries and employee benefits 

74,723

77,038

73,018

71,923

74,135

    Occupancy expense, net 

11,410

11,578

11,620

11,674

11,004

    Furniture and equipment expense 

5,128

5,051

5,392

5,394

5,104

    Other real estate and foreclosure expense 

289

186

350

168

142

    Deposit insurance 

5,201

4,893

3,680

3,278

2,812

    Merger-related costs 

19

1,396

35

1,422

19,133

    Other operating expenses 

42,926

43,086

48,480

45,084

44,483

            TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE 

139,696

143,228

142,575

138,943

156,813

 NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 

68,453

56,226

95,072

97,562

34,605

    Provision for income taxes 

10,139

10,637

11,812

16,959

7,151

 NET INCOME 

$     58,314

$     45,589

$     83,260

$     80,603

$     27,454

 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE 

$         0.46

$         0.36

$         0.66

$         0.63

$         0.21

 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE 

$         0.46

$         0.36

$         0.65

$         0.63

$         0.21

 Simmons First National Corporation 




SFNC

 Consolidated Risk-Based Capital 






 For the Quarters Ended 

Jun 30 

Mar 31 

Dec 31 

Sep 30 

Jun 30 

 (Unaudited) 

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

($ in thousands)






Tier 1 capital






   Stockholders' equity

$   3,356,326

$   3,339,901

$   3,269,362

$   3,157,151

$   3,259,895

   CECL transition provision (1)

61,746

61,746

92,619

92,619

92,619

   Disallowed intangible assets, net of deferred tax

(1,406,500)

(1,410,141)

(1,412,667)

(1,416,453)

(1,423,323)

   Unrealized loss (gain) on AFS securities

469,988

470,681

517,560

567,730

450,428

      Total Tier 1 capital

2,481,560

2,462,187

2,466,874

2,401,047

2,379,619







Tier 2 capital






   Subordinated notes and debentures

366,065

366,027

365,989

365,951

421,693

   Subordinated debt phase out

(66,000)

-

-

-

-

   Qualifying allowance for loan losses and






      reserve for unfunded commitments

169,409

173,077

115,627

116,257

114,733

      Total Tier 2 capital

469,474

539,104

481,616

482,208

536,426

      Total risk-based capital

$   2,951,034

$   3,001,291

$   2,948,490

$   2,883,255

$   2,916,045







Risk weighted assets

$ 20,821,075

$ 20,748,605

$ 20,738,727

$ 20,470,918

$ 19,669,149







Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio

$ 26,896,289

$ 26,632,691

$ 26,407,061

$ 25,986,938

$ 25,807,113







Ratios at end of quarter






   Equity to assets

12.00 %

12.11 %

11.91 %

11.66 %

11.98 %

   Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)

7.22 %

7.25 %

7.00 %

6.69 %

7.03 %

   Common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1)

11.92 %

11.87 %

11.90 %

11.73 %

12.10 %

   Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.23 %

9.24 %

9.34 %

9.24 %

9.22 %

   Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

11.92 %

11.87 %

11.90 %

11.73 %

12.10 %

   Total risk-based capital ratio

14.17 %

14.47 %

14.22 %

14.08 %

14.83 %







(1) The Company has elected to use the CECL transition provision allowed for in the year of adopting ASC 326.

(2) Calculations of tangible common equity to tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

 Simmons First National Corporation 




 SFNC 

 Consolidated Investment Securities 






 For the Quarters Ended 

 Jun 30 

 Mar 31 

 Dec 31 

 Sep 30 

 Jun 30 

 (Unaudited) 

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

($ in thousands)






Investment Securities - End of Period






 Held-to-Maturity 






    U.S. Government agencies 

$      451,737

$      451,052

$      448,012

$      447,400

$      446,789

    Mortgage-backed securities 

1,193,118

1,201,418

1,190,781

1,214,882

1,244,713

    State and political subdivisions 

1,859,022

1,859,970

1,860,992

1,865,203

1,868,924

    Other securities 

252,877

253,043

259,921

259,591

259,256

       Total held-to-maturity (net of credit losses) 

3,756,754

3,765,483

3,759,706

3,787,076

3,819,682

 Available-for-Sale 






    U.S. Treasury 

$          2,209

$          2,220

$          2,197

$          2,191

$          1,441

    U.S. Government agencies 

176,564

181,843

184,279

188,060

198,333

    Mortgage-backed securities 

2,282,328

2,433,530

2,542,902

2,670,348

2,963,934

    State and political subdivisions 

885,505

895,896

871,074

822,509

915,255

    Other securities 

233,152

242,467

252,402

254,435

262,684

       Total available-for-sale (net of credit losses) 

3,579,758

3,755,956

3,852,854

3,937,543

4,341,647

       Total investment securities (net of credit losses) 

$   7,336,512

$   7,521,439

$   7,612,560

$   7,724,619

$   8,161,329

       Fair value - HTM investment securities 

$   3,094,958

$   3,148,976

$   3,063,233

$   2,984,040

$   3,278,962

 Simmons First National Corporation 




 SFNC 

 Consolidated Loans 






 For the Quarters Ended 

 Jun 30 

 Mar 31 

 Dec 31 

 Sep 30 

 Jun 30 

 (Unaudited) 

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

($ in thousands)






Loan Portfolio - End of Period






 Consumer: 






    Credit cards 

$      209,452

$      188,590

$      196,928

$      192,559

$      189,684

    Other consumer 

148,333

142,817

152,882

180,604

204,692

 Total consumer 

357,785

331,407

349,810

373,163

394,376

 Real Estate: 






    Construction 

2,930,586

2,777,122

2,566,649

2,372,294

2,082,688

    Single-family residential 

2,633,365

2,589,831

2,546,115

2,467,008

2,357,942

    Other commercial real estate 

7,546,130

7,520,964

7,468,498

7,249,891

7,082,055

 Total real estate 

13,110,081

12,887,917

12,581,262

12,089,193

11,522,685

 Commercial: 






    Commercial 

2,569,330

2,669,731

2,632,290

2,525,218

2,612,256

    Agricultural 

280,541

220,641

205,623

263,539

218,743

 Total commercial 

2,849,871

2,890,372

2,837,913

2,788,757

2,830,999

 Other 

515,916

445,402

373,139

356,022

362,284

       Total loans 

$ 16,833,653

$ 16,555,098

$ 16,142,124

$ 15,607,135

$ 15,110,344

 Simmons First National Corporation 




 SFNC 

 Consolidated Allowance and Asset Quality 






 For the Quarters Ended 

Jun 30 

Mar 31 

Dec 31 

Sep 30 

Jun 30 

 (Unaudited) 

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

($ in thousands)






Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans






 Beginning balance 

$ 206,557

$   196,955

$  197,589

$  212,611

$  178,924







 Day 1 PCD allowance from acquisitions: 






    Spirit of Texas (04/08/2022) 

-

-

4,523

1,057

4,043

       Total Day 1 PCD allowance 

-

-

4,523

1,057

4,043







 Loans charged off: 






    Credit cards 

1,409

1,076

1,035

903

1,004

    Other consumer 

666

456

439

505

518

    Real estate 

435

1,204

3,392

130

115

    Commercial 

1,225

413

5,389

1,874

688

       Total loans charged off 

3,735

3,149

10,255

3,412

2,325







 Recoveries of loans previously charged off: 






    Credit cards 

298

234

251

250

249

    Other consumer 

436

240

230

278

302

    Real estate 

878

294

4,117

1,982

391

    Commercial 

471

1,067

475

720

621

       Total recoveries 

2,083

1,835

5,073

3,230

1,563

    Net loans charged off 

1,652

1,314

5,182

182

762

 Provision for credit losses on loans 

5,061

10,916

25

(15,897)

30,406

 Balance, end of quarter 

$ 209,966

$   206,557

$  196,955

$  197,589

$  212,611







Nonperforming assets






 Nonperforming loans: 






    Nonaccrual loans 

$   71,279

$     63,218

$    58,434

$    57,534

$    62,670

    Loans past due 90 days or more 

738

437

507

242

904

       Total nonperforming loans 

72,017

63,655

58,941

57,776

63,574

 Other nonperforming assets: 






   Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned

3,909

2,721

2,887

3,612

4,084

    Other nonperforming assets 

1,013

5,012

644

1,146

2,314

       Total other nonperforming assets 

4,922

7,733

3,531

4,758

6,398

          Total nonperforming assets 

$   76,939

$     71,388

$    62,472

$    62,534

$    69,972

 Performing FDMs (modifications to borrowers 






   experiencing financial difficulty) 

$     2,996

$       2,183

$      1,849

$      1,869

$      2,655







Ratios






 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 

1.25 %

1.25 %

1.22 %

1.27 %

1.41 %

 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 

292 %

324 %

334 %

342 %

334 %

 Nonperforming loans to total loans 

0.43 %

0.38 %

0.37 %

0.37 %

0.42 %

 Nonperforming assets (including performing FDMs) 






   to total assets 

0.29 %

0.27 %

0.23 %

0.24 %

0.27 %

 Nonperforming assets to total assets 

0.28 %

0.26 %

0.23 %

0.23 %

0.26 %

 Annualized net charge offs to average loans (QTD) 

0.04 %

0.03 %

0.13 %

0.00 %

0.02 %

 Annualized net charge offs to average loans (YTD) 

0.04 %

0.03 %

0.09 %

0.07 %

0.11 %

 Annualized net credit card charge offs to 






   average credit card loans (QTD) 

2.25 %

1.69 %

1.52 %

1.30 %

1.55 %

 Simmons First National Corporation 










 SFNC 

 Consolidated - Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Income Analysis 







 For the Quarters Ended 












 (Unaudited) 













 Three Months Ended
Jun 2023 


 Three Months Ended
Mar 2023 


 Three Months Ended
Jun 2022 

 ($ in thousands) 

Average
Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rate


Average
Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rate


Average
Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rate

ASSETS












Earning assets:












   Interest bearing balances due from banks












     and federal funds sold

$      404,639

$      4,023

3.99 %


$      315,307

$      2,783

3.58 %


$      777,098

$      1,117

0.58 %

   Investment securities - taxable

4,821,231

32,745

2.72 %


4,930,945

32,804

2.70 %


5,674,470

21,794

1.54 %

   Investment securities - non-taxable (FTE)

2,627,192

21,253

3.24 %


2,624,642

21,522

3.33 %


2,725,610

21,733

3.20 %

   Mortgage loans held for sale

9,560

154

6.46 %


5,470

82

6.08 %


17,173

200

4.67 %

   Other loans held for sale

-

-

0.00 %


-

-

0.00 %


22,114

2,063

37.42 %

   Loans - including fees (FTE)

16,702,403

245,151

5.89 %


16,329,761

228,257

5.67 %


14,478,183

163,995

4.54 %

      Total interest earning assets (FTE)

24,565,025

303,326

4.95 %


24,206,125

285,448

4.78 %


23,694,648

210,902

3.57 %

   Non-earning assets

3,201,114




3,282,607




3,074,384



     Total assets

$ 27,766,139




$ 27,488,732




$ 26,769,032















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Interest bearing liabilities:












   Interest bearing transaction and












     savings accounts

$ 11,011,746

$    54,485

1.98 %


$ 11,722,591

$    47,990

1.66 %


$ 12,807,502

$      6,879

0.22 %

   Time deposits

5,911,139

53,879

3.66 %


5,155,055

39,538

3.11 %


2,586,567

2,875

0.45 %

      Total interest bearing deposits

16,922,885

108,364

2.57 %


16,877,646

87,528

2.10 %


15,394,069

9,754

0.25 %

   Federal funds purchased and securities












     sold under agreement to repurchase

119,985

318

1.06 %


148,673

323

0.88 %


210,280

119

0.23 %

   Other borrowings

1,449,403

18,612

5.15 %


787,783

8,848

4.56 %


1,241,501

4,844

1.56 %

   Subordinated notes and debentures

366,047

6,696

7.34 %


366,009

4,603

5.10 %


418,327

4,990

4.78 %

      Total interest bearing liabilities

18,858,320

133,990

2.85 %


18,180,111

101,302

2.26 %


17,264,177

19,707

0.46 %

Noninterest bearing liabilities:












   Noninterest bearing deposits

5,276,267




5,642,779




5,926,304



   Other liabilities

272,628




295,191




216,848



      Total liabilities

24,407,215




24,118,081




23,407,329



Stockholders' equity

3,358,924




3,370,651




3,361,703



      Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 27,766,139




$ 27,488,732




$ 26,769,032



Net interest income (FTE)


$  169,336




$  184,146




$  191,195


Net interest spread (FTE)



2.10 %




2.52 %




3.11 %

Net interest margin (FTE)



2.76 %




3.09 %




3.24 %

 Simmons First National Corporation 




 SFNC 


 Consolidated - Selected Financial Data 







 For the Quarters Ended 

Jun 30 

Mar 31 

Dec 31 

Sep 30 

Jun 30 


 (Unaudited) 

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022


($ in thousands, except share data)







QUARTER-TO-DATE







Financial Highlights - As Reported







Net Income

$        58,314

$        45,589

$        83,260

$        80,603

$        27,454


Diluted earnings per share

0.46

0.36

0.65

0.63

0.21


Return on average assets

0.84 %

0.67 %

1.22 %

1.19 %

0.41 %


Return on average common equity

6.96 %

5.49 %

10.27 %

9.71 %

3.28 %


Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)

12.85 %

10.25 %

19.29 %

17.99 %

6.28 %


Net interest margin (FTE)

2.76 %

3.09 %

3.31 %

3.34 %

3.24 %


Efficiency ratio (2)

65.18 %

62.28 %

58.33 %

57.22 %

67.77 %


FTE adjustment

6,106

6,311

6,770

6,203

6,096


Average diluted shares outstanding

127,379,976

127,516,478

127,505,996

128,336,422

128,720,078


Shares repurchased under plan

1,128,087

-

-

1,883,713

2,035,324


Average price of shares repurchased

17.73

-

-

23.91

24.59


Cash dividends declared per common share

0.200

0.200

0.190

0.190

0.190


Accretable yield on acquired loans

2,267

2,579

4,473

5,834

9,898


Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)







Adjusted earnings

$        61,065

$        47,343

$        81,093

$        82,281

$        68,102


Adjusted diluted earnings per share

0.48

0.37

0.64

0.64

0.53


Adjusted return on average assets

0.88 %

0.70 %

1.18 %

1.21 %

1.02 %


Adjusted return on average common equity

7.29 %

5.70 %

10.01 %

9.92 %

8.13 %


Adjusted return on tangible common equity

13.42 %

10.62 %

18.81 %

18.35 %

14.65 %


Adjusted efficiency ratio (2)

61.29 %

59.38 %

56.97 %

54.41 %

56.74 %


YEAR-TO-DATE







Financial Highlights - GAAP







Net Income

$      103,903

$        45,589

$      256,412

$      173,152

$        92,549


Diluted earnings per share

0.82

0.36

2.06

1.40

0.77


Return on average assets

0.76 %

0.67 %

0.97 %

0.88 %

0.72 %


Return on average common equity

6.23 %

5.49 %

7.87 %

7.07 %

5.71 %


Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)

11.55 %

10.25 %

14.33 %

12.77 %

10.24 %


Net interest margin (FTE)

2.92 %

3.09 %

3.17 %

3.12 %

3.01 %


Efficiency ratio (2)

63.68 %

62.28 %

62.14 %

63.54 %

67.14 %


FTE adjustment

12,417

6,311

24,671

17,901

11,698


Average diluted shares outstanding

127,421,034

127,516,478

124,470,184

123,387,503

120,826,798


Cash dividends declared per common share

0.400

0.200

0.760

0.570

0.380


Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)







Adjusted earnings

$      108,408

$        47,343

$      298,635

$      217,542

$      135,261


Adjusted diluted earnings per share

0.85

0.37

2.40

1.76

1.12


Adjusted return on average assets

0.79 %

0.70 %

1.13 %

1.11 %

1.06 %


Adjusted return on average common equity

6.50 %

5.70 %

9.16 %

8.88 %

8.35 %


Adjusted return on tangible common equity

12.03 %

10.62 %

16.59 %

15.89 %

14.70 %


Adjusted efficiency ratio (2)

60.30 %

59.38 %

57.50 %

57.69 %

59.56 %


END OF PERIOD







Book value per share

$          26.59

$          26.24

$          25.73

$          24.87

$          25.31


Tangible book value per share

15.17

14.88

14.33

13.51

14.07


Shares outstanding

126,224,707

127,282,192

127,046,654

126,943,467

128,787,764


Full-time equivalent employees

3,066

3,189

3,236

3,206

3,233


Total number of financial centers

231

231

230

230

233









 (1) Non-GAAP measurement that management believes aids in the understanding and discussion of results. Reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release. 

 (2) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement. 

 Simmons First National Corporation 




 SFNC 

 Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Quarter-to-Date 

 For the Quarters Ended 

Jun 30 

Mar 31 

Dec 31 

Sep 30 

Jun 30 

 (Unaudited) 

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

 (in thousands, except per share data) 






QUARTER-TO-DATE






 Net income 

$   58,314

$     45,589

$    83,260

$    80,603

$    27,454

 Certain items: 






(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS

-

-

-

365

-

Gain on sale of intellectual property

-

-

-

(750)

-

Gain on insurance settlement

-

-

(4,074)

-

-

Donation to Simmons First Foundation

-

-

-

-

1,738

Merger related costs

19

1,396

35

1,422

19,133

Early retirement program

3,609

-

-

-

-

Branch right sizing (net)

95

979

1,104

1,235

380

Day 2 CECL provision

-

-

-

-

33,779

Tax effect (1)

(972)

(621)

768

(594)

(14,382)

    Certain items, net of tax 

2,751

1,754

(2,167)

1,678

40,648

 Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) 

$   61,065

$     47,343

$    81,093

$    82,281

$    68,102







 Diluted earnings per share 

$       0.46

$         0.36

$        0.65

$        0.63

$        0.21

 Certain items: 






(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS

-

-

-

-

-

Gain on sale of intellectual property

-

-

-

(0.01)

-

Gain on insurance settlement

-

-

(0.03)



Donation to Simmons First Foundation

-

-

-

-

0.01

Merger related costs

-

0.01

-

0.01

0.15

Early retirement program

0.03

-

-

-

-

Branch right sizing (net)

-

0.01

0.01

0.01

-

Day 2 CECL provision

-

-

-

-

0.27

Tax effect (1)

(0.01)

(0.01)

0.01

-

(0.11)

    Certain items, net of tax 

0.02

0.01

(0.01)

0.01

0.32

 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) 

$       0.48

$         0.37

$        0.64

$        0.64

$        0.53







 (1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%. 












Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)










QUARTER-TO-DATE






    Noninterest income 

$   44,980

$     45,835

$    44,647

$    43,023

$    40,178

Certain noninterest income items (1)






Gain on insurance settlement

-

-

(4,074)

-

-

(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS

-

-

-

365

-

Gain on sale of intellectual property

-

-

-

(750)

-

Branch right sizing income

-

-

-

65

88

    Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) 

$   44,980

$     45,835

$    40,573

$    42,703

$    40,266







    Other income 

$     9,843

$     11,256

$      6,600

$      6,658

$      6,837

Certain other income items (1)






(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS

-

-

-

365

-

Gain on sale of intellectual property

-

-

-

(750)

-

Branch right sizing income

-

-

-

65

88

    Adjusted other income (non-GAAP) 

$     9,843

$     11,256

$      6,600

$      6,338

$      6,925







    Noninterest expense 

$ 139,696

$   143,228

$  142,575

$  138,943

$  156,813

Certain noninterest expense items (1)






Merger related costs

(19)

(1,396)

(35)

(1,422)

(19,133)

Early retirement program

(3,609)

-

-

-

-

Donation to Simmons First Foundation

-

-

-

-

(1,738)

Branch right sizing expense

(95)

(979)

(1,104)

(1,170)

(292)

    Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) 

$ 135,973

$   140,853

$  141,436

$  136,351

$  135,650







    Salaries and employee benefits 

$   74,723

$     77,038

$    73,018

$    71,923

$    74,135

Certain salaries and employee benefits items (1)






Early retirement program

(3,609)

-

-

-

-

Other

-

-

-

-

-

    Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP) 

$   71,114

$     77,038

$    73,018

$    71,923

$    74,135







    Other operating expenses 

$   42,926

$     43,086

$    48,480

$    45,084

$    44,483

Certain other operating expenses items (1)






Donation to Simmons First Foundation

-

-

-

-

(1,738)

Branch right sizing expense

53

(816)

(953)

(973)

(7)

    Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP) 

$   42,979

$     42,270

$    47,527

$    44,111

$    42,738







 (1) Certain items include gain from early retirement of trust preferred securities, gain on sale of intellectual property, gain on insurance settlement, donation to Simmons First Foundation, merger related costs, early retirement program costs, branch right sizing costs and Day 2 CECL provision. 

 Simmons First National Corporation 




 SFNC 

 Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Year-to-Date 


 For the Quarters Ended 

Jun 30 

Mar 31 

Dec 31 

Sep 30 

Jun 30 

 (Unaudited) 

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

 (in thousands, except per share data) 






YEAR-TO-DATE






 Net income 

$ 103,903

$     45,589

$  256,412

$  173,152

$    92,549

 Certain items: 






(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS

-

-

365

365

-

Gain on sale of intellectual property

-

-

(750)

(750)

-

Gain on insurance settlement

-

-

(4,074)

-

-

Donation to Simmons First Foundation

-

-

1,738

1,738

1,738

Merger related costs

1,415

1,396

22,476

22,441

21,019

Early retirement program

3,609

-

-

-

-

Branch right sizing (net)

1,074

979

3,628

2,524

1,289

Day 2 CECL provision

-

-

33,779

33,779

33,779

Tax effect (1)

(1,593)

(621)

(14,939)

(15,707)

(15,113)

    Certain items, net of tax 

4,505

1,754

42,223

44,390

42,712

 Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) 

$ 108,408

$     47,343

$  298,635

$  217,542

$  135,261







 Diluted earnings per share 

$       0.82

$         0.36

$        2.06

$        1.40

$        0.77

 Certain items: 






(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS

-

-

-

-

-

Gain on sale of intellectual property

-

-

(0.01)

(0.01)

-

Gain on insurance settlement

-

-

(0.03)

-

-

Donation to Simmons First Foundation

-

-

0.01

0.01

0.01

Merger related costs

0.01

0.01

0.18

0.18

0.17

Early retirement program

0.03

-

-

-

-

Branch right sizing (net)

0.01

0.01

0.03

0.02

0.01

Day 2 CECL provision

-

-

0.28

0.28

0.28

Tax effect (1)

(0.02)

(0.01)

(0.12)

(0.12)

(0.12)

    Certain items, net of tax 

0.03

0.01

0.34

0.36

0.35

 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) 

$       0.85

$         0.37

$        2.40

$        1.76

$        1.12







 (1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%. 












Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)










YEAR-TO-DATE






    Noninterest income 

$   90,815

$     45,835

$  170,066

$  125,419

$    82,396

Certain noninterest income items (1)






Gain on insurance settlement

-

-

(4,074)

-

-

(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS

-

-

365

365

-

Gain on sale of intellectual property

-

-

(750)

(750)

-

Branch right sizing income

-

-

153

153

88

    Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) 

$   90,815

$     45,835

$  165,760

$  125,187

$    82,484







    Other income 

$   21,099

$     11,256

$    27,361

$    20,761

$    14,103

Certain other income items (1)






(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS

-

-

365

365

-

Gain on sale of intellectual property

-

-

(750)

(750)

-

Branch right sizing income

-

-

153

153

88

    Adjusted other income (non-GAAP) 

$   21,099

$     11,256

$    27,129

$    20,529

$    14,191







    Noninterest expense 

$ 282,924

$   143,228

$  566,748

$  424,173

$  285,230

Certain noninterest expense items (1)






Merger related costs

(1,415)

(1,396)

(22,476)

(22,441)

(21,019)

Early retirement program

(3,609)

-

-

-

-

Donation to Simmons First Foundation

-

-

(1,738)

(1,738)

(1,738)

Branch right sizing expense

(1,074)

(979)

(3,475)

(2,371)

(1,201)

    Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) 

$ 276,826

$   140,853

$  539,059

$  397,623

$  261,272







    Salaries and employee benefits 

$ 151,761

$     77,038

$  286,982

$  213,964

$  142,041

Certain salaries and employee benefits items (1)






Early retirement program

(3,609)

-

-

-

-

Other

-

-

-

-

-

    Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP) 

$ 148,152

$     77,038

$  286,982

$  213,964

$  142,041







    Other operating expenses 

$   86,012

$     43,086

$  179,693

$  131,213

$    86,129

Certain other operating expenses items (1)






Donation to Simmons First Foundation

-

-

(1,738)

(1,738)

(1,738)

Branch right sizing expense

(763)

(816)

(2,650)

(1,697)

(724)

    Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP) 

$   85,249

$     42,270

$  175,305

$  127,778

$    83,667







 (1) Certain items include gain from early retirement of trust preferred securities, gain on sale of intellectual property, gain on insurance settlement, donation to Simmons First Foundation, merger related costs, early retirement program costs, branch right sizing costs and Day 2 CECL provision. 

Simmons First National Corporation





 SFNC 

 Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period 





 For the Quarters Ended 

Jun 30 

Mar 31 

Dec 31 

Sep 30 

Jun 30 

 (Unaudited) 

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

($ in thousands, except per share data)












Calculation of Tangible Common Equity and the Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets









Total common stockholders' equity

$   3,356,326

$   3,339,901

$   3,269,362

$   3,157,151

$   3,259,895

Intangible assets:






   Goodwill

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,319,598)

(1,309,000)

(1,310,528)

   Other intangible assets

(120,758)

(124,854)

(128,951)

(133,059)

(137,285)

Total intangibles

(1,441,557)

(1,445,653)

(1,448,549)

(1,442,059)

(1,447,813)

Tangible common stockholders' equity

$   1,914,769

$   1,894,248

$   1,820,813

$   1,715,092

$   1,812,082







Total assets

$ 27,959,123

$ 27,583,446

$ 27,461,061

$ 27,076,074

$ 27,218,609

Intangible assets:






   Goodwill

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,319,598)

(1,309,000)

(1,310,528)

   Other intangible assets

(120,758)

(124,854)

(128,951)

(133,059)

(137,285)

Total intangibles

(1,441,557)

(1,445,653)

(1,448,549)

(1,442,059)

(1,447,813)

Tangible assets

$ 26,517,566

$ 26,137,793

$ 26,012,512

$ 25,634,015

$ 25,770,796







Ratio of common equity to assets

12.00 %

12.11 %

11.91 %

11.66 %

11.98 %

Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets

7.22 %

7.25 %

7.00 %

6.69 %

7.03 %







Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Share












Total common stockholders' equity

$   3,356,326

$   3,339,901

$   3,269,362

$   3,157,151

$   3,259,895

Intangible assets:






   Goodwill

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,319,598)

(1,309,000)

(1,310,528)

   Other intangible assets

(120,758)

(124,854)

(128,951)

(133,059)

(137,285)

Total intangibles

(1,441,557)

(1,445,653)

(1,448,549)

(1,442,059)

(1,447,813)

Tangible common stockholders' equity

$   1,914,769

$   1,894,248

$   1,820,813

$   1,715,092

$   1,812,082

Shares of common stock outstanding

126,224,707

127,282,192

127,046,654

126,943,467

128,787,764

Book value per common share

$          26.59

$          26.24

$          25.73

$          24.87

$          25.31

Tangible book value per common share

$          15.17

$          14.88

$          14.33

$          13.51

$          14.07







Calculation of Uninsured Deposit Coverage Ratio












Uninsured deposits at Simmons Bank

$   5,491,062

$   5,896,752

$   7,267,220


$   7,071,483

Less: Intercompany eliminations

674,552

628,592

527,542


555,636

Total uninsured deposits

$   4,816,510

$   5,268,160

$   6,739,678


$   6,515,847







FHLB borrowing availability

$   5,345,000

$   5,574,000

$   5,442,000


$   3,707,000

Unpledged securities

3,877,000

3,000,000

3,180,000


3,597,000

Fed funds lines, Fed discount window and






  Bank Term Funding Program

1,874,000

2,206,000

1,982,000


504,000

Additional liquidity sources

$ 11,096,000

$ 10,780,000

$ 10,604,000


$   7,808,000







Uninsured deposit coverage ratio

2.3

2.0

1.6


1.2

Simmons First National Corporation





 SFNC 

 Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date 




 For the Quarters Ended 

Jun 30 

Mar 31 

Dec 31 

Sep 30 

Jun 30 

 (Unaudited) 

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

($ in thousands)






Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets












Net income

$        58,314

$        45,589

$        83,260

$        80,603

$        27,454

Certain items (non-GAAP)






(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS

-

-

-

365

-

Gain on sale of intellectual property

-

-

-

(750)

-

Gain on insurance settlement

-

-

(4,074)

-

-

Donation to Simmons First Foundation

-

-

-

-

1,738

Merger related costs

19

1,396

35

1,422

19,133

Early retirement program

3,609

-

-

-

-

Branch right sizing (net)

95

979

1,104

1,235

380

Day 2 CECL provision

-

-

-

-

33,779

Tax effect of certain items (2)

(972)

(621)

768

(594)

(14,382)

Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)

$        61,065

$        47,343

$        81,093

$        82,281

$        68,102







Average total assets

$ 27,766,139

$ 27,488,732

$ 27,180,575

$ 26,868,731

$ 26,769,032







Return on average assets

0.84 %

0.67 %

1.22 %

1.19 %

0.41 %

Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)

0.88 %

0.70 %

1.18 %

1.21 %

1.02 %







Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity












Net income available to common stockholders

$        58,314

$        45,589

$        83,260

$        80,603

$        27,454

Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes

3,026

3,026

3,035

3,121

3,025

Total income available to common stockholders

$        61,340

$        48,615

$        86,295

$        83,724

$        30,479

Certain items (non-GAAP)






(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS

-

-

-

365

-

Gain on sale of intellectual property

-

-

-

(750)

-

Gain on insurance settlement

-

-

(4,074)

-

-

Donation to Simmons First Foundation

-

-

-

-

1,738

Merger related costs

19

1,396

35

1,422

19,133

Early retirement program

3,609

-

-

-

-

Branch right sizing (net)

95

979

1,104

1,235

380

Day 2 CECL provision

-

-

-

-

33,779

Tax effect of certain items (2)

(972)

(621)

768

(594)

(14,382)

Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)

61,065

47,343

81,093

82,281

68,102

Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes

3,026

3,026

3,035

3,121

3,025

Total adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)

$        64,091

$        50,369

$        84,128

$        85,402

$        71,127







Average common stockholders' equity

$   3,358,924

$   3,370,651

$   3,214,912

$   3,292,071

$   3,361,703

Average intangible assets:






   Goodwill

(1,320,799)

(1,319,624)

(1,309,124)

(1,309,804)

(1,299,821)

   Other intangibles

(123,173)

(127,394)

(131,229)

(135,718)

(114,195)

Total average intangibles

(1,443,972)

(1,447,018)

(1,440,353)

(1,445,522)

(1,414,016)

Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$   1,914,952

$   1,923,633

$   1,774,559

$   1,846,549

$   1,947,687







Return on average common equity

6.96 %

5.49 %

10.27 %

9.71 %

3.28 %

Return on tangible common equity

12.85 %

10.25 %

19.29 %

17.99 %

6.28 %

Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)

7.29 %

5.70 %

10.01 %

9.92 %

8.13 %

Adjusted return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

13.42 %

10.62 %

18.81 %

18.35 %

14.65 %







Calculation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (1)












Noninterest expense (efficiency ratio numerator)

$      139,696

$      143,228

$      142,575

$      138,943

$      156,813

Certain noninterest expense items (non-GAAP)






Merger related costs

(19)

(1,396)

(35)

(1,422)

(19,133)

Early retirement program

(3,609)

-

-

-

-

Donation to Simmons First Foundation

-

-

-

-

(1,738)

Branch right sizing expense

(95)

(979)

(1,104)

(1,170)

(292)

Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment

(289)

(186)

(350)

(168)

(142)

Amortization of intangibles adjustment

(4,098)

(4,096)

(4,108)

(4,225)

(4,096)

Adjusted efficiency ratio numerator

$      131,586

$      136,571

$      136,978

$      131,958

$      131,412







Net interest income

$      163,230

$      177,835

$      193,026

$      193,585

$      185,099

Noninterest income

44,980

45,835

44,647

43,023

40,178

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%)

6,106

6,311

6,770

6,203

6,096

Efficiency ratio denominator

214,316

229,981

244,443

242,811

231,373







Certain noninterest income items (non-GAAP)






Gain on insurance settlement

-

-

(4,074)

-

-

(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS

-

-

-

365

-

Gain on sale of intellectual property

-

-

-

(750)

-

Branch right sizing income

-

-

-

65

88

(Gain) loss on sale of securities

391

-

52

22

150

Adjusted efficiency ratio denominator

$      214,707

$      229,981

$      240,421

$      242,513

$      231,611







Efficiency ratio (1)

65.18 %

62.28 %

58.33 %

57.22 %

67.77 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1)

61.29 %

59.38 %

56.97 %

54.41 %

56.74 %







 (1) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues.  Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest  income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement. 

 (2) Effective tax rate of 26.135%. 






Simmons First National Corporation





 SFNC 

 Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date (continued) 




 For the Quarters Ended 

Jun 30 

Mar 31 

Dec 31 

Sep 30 

Jun 30 

 (Unaudited) 

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

($ in thousands)












Calculation of Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)












Net interest income

$        163,230

$      177,835

$      193,026

$      193,585

$      185,099

Noninterest income

44,980

45,835

44,647

43,023

40,178

Revenue

208,210

223,670

237,673

236,608

225,277

Less: Gain (loss) on sale of securities

(391)

-

(52)

(22)

(150)

Less: Noninterest expense

139,696

143,228

142,575

138,943

156,813

Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)

$          68,905

$        80,442

$        95,150

$        97,687

$        68,614







Calculation of Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue












Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)

$          68,905

$        80,442

$        95,150

$        97,687

$        68,614

Plus: Loss from early retirement of TruPS

-

-

-

365

-

Less: Gain on sale of intellectual property

-

-

-

(750)

-

Less: Gain on insurance settlement

-

-

(4,074)

-

-

Plus: Donation to Simmons First Foundation

-

-

-

-

1,738

Plus: Merger related costs

19

1,396

35

1,422

19,133

Plus: Early retirement program costs

3,609

-

-

-

-

Plus: Branch right sizing costs

95

979

1,104

1,235

380

Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue

$          72,628

$        82,817

$        92,215

$        99,959

$        89,865

Simmons First National Corporation





 SFNC 

 Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Year-to-Date 





 For the Quarters Ended 

Jun 30 

Mar 31 

Dec 31 

Sep 30 

Jun 30 

 (Unaudited) 

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

($ in thousands)






Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets












Net income

$             103,903

$               45,589

$             256,412

$             173,152

$               92,549

Certain items (non-GAAP)






(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS

-

-

365

365

-

Gain on sale of intellectual property

-

-

(750)

(750)

-

Gain on insurance settlement

-

-

(4,074)

-

-

Donation to Simmons First Foundation

-

-

1,738

1,738

1,738

Merger related costs

1,415

1,396

22,476

22,441

21,019

Early retirement program

3,609

-

-

-

-

Branch right sizing (net)

1,074

979

3,628

2,524

1,289

Day 2 CECL provision

-

-

33,779

33,779

33,779

Tax effect of certain items (2)

(1,593)

(621)

(14,939)

(15,707)

(15,113)

Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)

$             108,408

$               47,343

$             298,635

$             217,542

$             135,261







Average total assets

$        27,628,202

$        27,488,732

$        26,418,838

$        26,162,136

$        25,802,982







Return on average assets

0.76 %

0.67 %

0.97 %

0.88 %

0.72 %

Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)

0.79 %

0.70 %

1.13 %

1.11 %

1.06 %







Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity












Net income available to common stockholders

$             103,903

$               45,589

$             256,412

$             173,152

$               92,549

Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes

6,052

3,026

11,756

8,721

5,600

Total income available to common stockholders

$             109,955

$               48,615

$             268,168

$             181,873

$               98,149

Certain items (non-GAAP)






(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS

$                      -

$                      -

$                    365

$                    365

$                      -

Gain on sale of intellectual property

-

-

(750)

(750)

-

Gain on insurance settlement

-

-

(4,074)

-

-

Donation to Simmons First Foundation

-

-

1,738

1,738

1,738

Merger related costs

1,415

1,396

22,476

22,441

21,019

Early retirement program

3,609

-

-

-

-

Branch right sizing (net)

1,074

979

3,628

2,524

1,289

Day 2 CECL provision

-

-

33,779

33,779

33,779

Tax effect of certain items (2)

(1,593)

(621)

(14,939)

(15,707)

(15,113)

Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)

108,408

47,343

298,635

217,542

135,261

Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes

6,052

3,026

11,756

8,721

5,600

Total adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)

$             114,460

$               50,369

$             310,391

$             226,263

$             140,861







Average common stockholders' equity

$          3,364,755

$          3,370,651

$          3,259,664

$          3,274,743

$          3,265,935

Average intangible assets:






   Goodwill

(1,320,215)

(1,319,624)

(1,266,762)

(1,252,486)

(1,223,352)

   Other intangibles

(125,272)

(127,394)

(121,622)

(118,385)

(109,575)

Total average intangibles

(1,445,487)

(1,447,018)

(1,388,384)

(1,370,871)

(1,332,927)

Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$          1,919,268

$          1,923,633

$          1,871,280

$          1,903,872

$          1,933,008







Return on average common equity

6.23 %

5.49 %

7.87 %

7.07 %

5.71 %

Return on tangible common equity

11.55 %

10.25 %

14.33 %

12.77 %

10.24 %

Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)

6.50 %

5.70 %

9.16 %

8.88 %

8.35 %

Adjusted return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

12.03 %

10.62 %

16.59 %

15.89 %

14.70 %







Calculation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (1)












Noninterest expense (efficiency ratio numerator)

$             282,924

$             143,228

$             566,748

$             424,173

$             285,230

Certain noninterest expense items (non-GAAP)






Merger related costs

(1,415)

(1,396)

(22,476)

(22,441)

(21,019)

Early retirement program

(3,609)

-

-

-

-

Donation to Simmons First Foundation

-

-

(1,738)

(1,738)

(1,738)

Branch right sizing expense

(1,074)

(979)

(3,475)

(2,371)

(1,201)

Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment

(475)

(186)

(1,003)

(653)

(485)

Amortization of intangibles adjustment

(8,194)

(4,096)

(15,915)

(11,807)

(7,582)

Adjusted efficiency ratio numerator

$             268,157

$             136,571

$             522,141

$             385,163

$             253,205







Net interest income

$             341,065

$             177,835

$             717,316

$             524,290

$             330,705

Noninterest income

90,815

45,835

170,066

125,419

82,396

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%)

12,417

6,311

24,671

17,901

11,698

Efficiency ratio denominator

444,297

229,981

912,053

667,610

424,799







Certain noninterest income items (non-GAAP)






Gain on insurance settlement

-

-

(4,074)

-

-

(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS

-

-

365

365

-

Gain on sale of intellectual property

-

-

(750)

(750)

-

Branch right sizing income

-

-

153

153

88

(Gain) loss on sale of securities

391

-

278

226

204

Adjusted efficiency ratio denominator

$             444,688

$             229,981

$             908,025

$             667,604

$             425,091







Efficiency ratio (1)

63.68 %

62.28 %

62.14 %

63.54 %

67.14 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1)

60.30 %

59.38 %

57.50 %

57.69 %

59.56 %







 (1) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues.  Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest  income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement. 

 (2) Effective tax rate of 26.135%. 





