American Student Assistance Announces Career Readiness Sweepstakes for Teens Using the Free EvolveMe Digital Platform that Enables Youth to Acquire Skills for Success After High School

BOSTON, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Student Assistance® (ASA), a national nonprofit changing the way kids learn about careers and navigate a path to postsecondary education and career success, today announced its EvolveMe™ Weekly Drawing Program, which incentivizes young people nationwide to complete tasks that help them plan for their futures through weekly drawings that end on September 29, 2023. EvolveMe is part of ASA's free suite of digital experiences designed to help teens gain awareness of education pathways and career possibilities that match their interests; increase access to valuable, durable, and transferable skill sets; and give them the confidence they need to navigate a path to success after high school. The sweepstakes will randomly select 26 weekly winners (two per week over the course of 13 weeks), each winning a prize valued at $5,000. The program also includes a one-time bonus cash prize drawing – open only to those who did not win a weekly drawing – valued at $7,500.

The program is open only to legal residents of all 50 of the United States and the District of Columbia – ages 13-19 years – as of time/date of entry. They must also be eligible participants in the EvolveMe platform, where participants earn virtual points for completing activities that advance their postsecondary education and career interests. Qualified teens may participate in the sweepstakes, so long as they have accumulated enough points in EvolveMe and have permission from their parent or legal guardian to participate. Participating minors will need to show that they have permission from their parent or legal guardian to formally accept the prize if they are selected as a potential winner.

Prizes may be used for any educational purpose toward the winner's postsecondary education or career path. For instance, teens can use cash prizes to complete a career and technical education (CTE)-related course, attend a summer computer coding camp, purchase a computer, buy school supplies or textbooks, or cover transportation and clothing expenses for work-based learning opportunities like internships, apprenticeships, or job-shadowing.

"Research tells us that less than half of survey respondents who identified as members of Generation Z said they had enough information to decide what post-high school pathway was best for them. As part of ASA's mission to help middle and high schoolers make informed, confident decisions about their futures, we are incentivizing millions of teens to explore, experiment, and complete tasks that advance their postsecondary education and career interests," said Clay Colarusso, CMO and SVP Digital Strategy of ASA. "Highly engaging digital tools and game-like digital experiences such as EvolveMe – co-created with input from thousands of young people – truly makes developing skills to prepare for a successful life after high school fun and exciting."

To enter the Weekly Drawing, teens can visit https://evolveme.asa.org and log in or create an account. Once they have accrued enough points for an entry (1,000 points), they can navigate to the rewards page, complete, and submit an official entry form. The complete entry rules can be found here.

More about EvolveMe

The EvolveMe platform enables teens to discover high-quality, credible career experimentation activities including virtual work-based learning opportunities, mock job interviews, and mentorships; complete tasks; and develop transferable skills they can apply to any job. Then, they can earn, collect, and redeem points for rewards. Teens are rewarded for completing tasks under the categories of Life Skills, Experimenting with Jobs, Building Your Network, and Career Quizzes. These tasks involve activities, such as watching videos and taking quizzes, playing games, and completing mini-lessons or quests. For tasks completed, teens earn points which they can redeem for entries to the Weekly Drawing or for gift cards to their favorite retail, restaurant, and entertainment brands. They can also track their progress and accomplishments through fun and dynamic visuals with the platform. For instance, they can see their personal tree grow as it sprouts unique flowers and creatures each time they complete an activity.

ASA's free suite of digital experiences, which engaged and impacted more than 12 million teens in 2022, also includes Future Network™, a series of original videos that spans five categories and follows Gen Z as they explore and learn about different careers from industry professionals; Futurescape®, a mobile-first experience that enables career exploration aligned with teens' interests; and Next Voice™, a digital youth advocacy platform that empowers kids with the durable skills they need to effectively make change for the issues and causes that impact their futures.

About American Student Assistance® (ASA)

American Student Assistance® (ASA) is a national nonprofit changing the way kids learn about careers and navigate a path to postsecondary education and career success. ASA believes all students should have equitable access to career readiness learning, starting in middle school, so they will be equipped to make informed, confident decisions about their futures. ASA fulfills its mission by providing free digital-first experiences, including Futurescape® and Next Voice™, and EvolveMe™, directly to millions of students, and through impact investing and philanthropic support for educators, intermediaries, and others. To learn more about ASA, visit www.asa.org/about-asa .

