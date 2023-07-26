Michael Pierce Named Surefire Local CEO

The company seeks to usher in a new era to accelerate its growth with world-class software, innovation, and culture

VIENNA, Va., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GenNext Media, dba Surefire Local ( www.surefirelocal.com ), the leading business intelligence marketing software for small businesses to attract customers, grow profits, and maximize efficiency, announced today Michael Pierce will become the company's next CEO.

After over a decade of leading Surefire Local to unprecedented heights, Christopher Marentis has decided to transition into an Executive Chairman role on the company's board. As founder, Christopher devoted everything he had to build Surefire Local into a leader in the SaaS space. The company and its employees wish him all the best as he embarks on a new chapter in his life.

"This is a bittersweet moment, but I couldn't think of anyone I trust more to lead the company I've spent over a decade building," said Christopher Marentis. "I am beyond excited to see what the next era for Surefire Local will look like under Michael's leadership. The company and its employees are in the best of hands."

Since Michael joined the company in the Fall of 2020 as Chief Revenue Officer and then President, he has been instrumental in accelerating the company's growth and organizational framework. Michael's impact on Surefire Local has been paramount from establishing predictable and sustainable revenue-generating initiatives, driving innovation through a world-class company culture, and elevating the company's Leadership team. The company has experienced unprecedented growth during a time of global pandemics and economic uncertainty. Michael's continued focus will be to increase velocity and sales growth, elevate the company's organization and culture, and ensure it delivers on its mission.

"I'm humbled to take this next step in my career and I cannot thank Chris and Surefire Local's Board enough for believing in me," said Michael Pierce. "I'm excited to lead this company in its next chapter of growth, embrace new opportunities that lie ahead, and continue to work towards building an exceptional culture at Surefire Local."

