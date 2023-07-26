Rinchem Announces Opening of Their Fifth International Hazmat Warehouse in Penang, Malaysia

PENANG, Malaysia, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rinchem is pleased to announce the opening of its fifth international hazardous materials (hazmat) warehouse in Penang, Malaysia. This new facility further strengthens Rinchem's commitment to supporting the growing needs of the chemical and semiconductor manufacturers in the Asia Pacific region.

Datuk Wira Arham Abdul Rahman, Chief Executive Officer of the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), applauds Rinchem's unwavering commitment in solidifying their footprint to meet the growing demands of the semiconductor industry. "We are excited to see Rinchem expand their global footprint to Malaysia with the opening of their fifth hazmat warehouse. The warehouse will create a new opportunity within the supply chain of the electrical and electronics (E&E) industry, especially in high-end wafer fabrication manufacturing. Malaysia is seen as a key hub for E&E manufacturing, and the demand for hazardous materials in this industry is growing. For the nation to stay relevant, we will need to build a collaborative ecosystem for large companies and startups alike, to develop and adopt innovative supply chain solutions. MIDA is confident that Rinchem's presence in Malaysia will help the country become a leading hub for the storage and distribution of hazardous materials in the region."

The state-of-the-art warehouse provides 3,050 pallet positions and offers comprehensive storage capabilities for a wide range of hazardous materials. Rinchem's expertise in managing complex supply chain ensures that the facility is optimized for both safety and efficiency and adheres to stringent global standards.

Matt Jensen, Rinchem's VP of Global Warehousing commented on the significance of this new facility. "As the semiconductor industry continues to experience exponential growth in response to global governmental incentives, Rinchem is uniquely positioned to support the expansion of chemical and semiconductor manufacturers. With nearly 5 decades of experience in managing the most complex supply chains in the world, every warehouse we build is optimized for safety and efficiency in accordance with our global standards."

The Malaysia warehouse is an authorized public bonded warehouse which offers cleanroom services and is equipped to handle various chemical types, including base, acid, flammable, oxidizer, and non-regulated. The facility provides a range of temperatures for sensitive materials:

Ambient Section (non-regulated & flammable): 23 ± 3°C

Cold Room: < 10°C

Freezer Room: < 0°C

Designed with meticulous attention to detail, the Penang warehouse offers segregated storage areas for different chemical types. The breakdown of the pallet positions is as follows:

Ambient Section: 2,000

Flammable Room: 600

Cold Room: 100

Freezer Room: 30 pallets

The Penang hazmat warehouse marks Rinchem's first foray into Malaysia, adding to their existing international warehouse locations in Taiwan, South Korea, Ireland, and Israel. The strategic expansion allows Rinchem to further strengthen its presence in the Asia Pacific region, providing localized and efficient supply chain solutions to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

About Rinchem:

Rinchem is the largest network of chemical and gas distribution centers globally with over 4 billion pounds of chemicals and gases safely handled annually. They set the standard in creating and managing safe and efficient supply chains for high purity, pre-packaged chemicals, and gases. Rinchem applies four decades of expertise, industry thought leadership, and logistics transparency to provide the most reliable, efficient, and cost-effective solutions for its customers. The primary industries Rinchem serves include pharmaceutical, biotech, semiconductor, and aerospace. For more information, visit Rinchem.com and follow Rinchem on Facebook or LinkedIn .

