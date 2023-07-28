Ready For Kickoff: United Adds 127 Nonstop Flights for 2023 College Football Season

Airline adds flights to more than 15 destinations including Columbus, Ohio; Fayetteville, Arkansas and South Bend, Indiana for some of the biggest games of the season

United will partner with USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams for fall advertising campaign

CHICAGO, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United today announced the addition of 127 new, nonstop flights to help college football fans cheer on their favorite teams at 30 games this season.

Last year, more than 50,000 fans flew United to some of the most iconic college football towns across the country. This year, the airline will continue to help fans get to games to cheer on teams including Wisconsin, USC, University of Michigan, Penn State and more.

"We're committed to providing a best-in-class travel experience for our customers, whether they're traveling around the globe, or flying to see their favorite college football team play," said Patrick Quayle, Senior Vice President of Global Network Planning and Alliances. "We're pleased to deliver a schedule this season that makes it easy for fans to come together and support their teams on the road."

In addition to the airline's special schedule, United is partnering with USC Trojans quarterback and 2023 Heisman Award Winner Caleb Williams for a name, image, likeness (NIL) agreement to hype up college football fans in United's advertising and social media. He'll appear in a variety of United advertising and social media spots during the season as well as post to his own account.

"There's nothing like the energy you get from seeing the fans in stands and hearing them cheer you on during a big rivalry game, whether that's at home or on the road," said Caleb Williams, USC Trojans quarterback. "I'm excited to collaborate with United Airlines to help spread the news of these special college football flights so fans from all over the country can experience that energy first-hand."

The airline has added more flights and will be flying larger planes to select cities for the following games:

Sept. 2 : Tennessee State University @ University of Notre Dame

Sept. 3 : Louisiana State University @ Florida State University

Sept. 9 : University of Texas-Austin @ University of Alabama

Sept. 9 : University of Nevada, Las Vegas @ University of Michigan

Sept. 9 : University of Cincinnati @ University of Pittsburgh

Sept. 9 : University of Notre Dame @ North Carolina State University

Sept. 16 : Northwestern University @ Duke University

Sept. 16 : University of Washington - Seattle @ Michigan State University

Sept. 23 : Ohio State University @ University of Notre Dame

Sept. 23 : University of Arkansas @ Louisiana State University

Sept. 23 : University of Mississippi @ University of Alabama

Sept. 23 : University of Iowa @ Penn State University

Sept 23 : University of Oklahoma @ University of Cincinnati

Sept. 30 : Louisiana State University @ University of Mississippi

Sept. 30 : University of Notre Dame @ Duke University

Oct. 7 : University of Arkansas @ University of Mississippi

Oct. 14 : University of Southern California @ University of Notre Dame

Oct. 14 : University of Arkansas @ University of Alabama

Oct. 14 : Louisiana State University @ Auburn University

Oct. 14 : Ohio State University @ Purdue University

Oct. 14 : University of Iowa @ University of Wisconsin-Madison

Oct. 21 : University of Tennessee @ University of Alabama

Oct. 21 : Penn State University @ Ohio State University

Oct. 28 : University of Pittsburgh @ University of Notre Dame

Oct. 28 : Ohio State University @ University of Wisconsin

Nov. 4 : University of Notre Dame @ Clemson University

Nov. 4 : Louisiana State University @ University of Alabama

Nov. 11 : University of Michigan @ Penn State University

Nov. 11 : University of Pittsburgh @ Syracuse University

Nov. 18 : University of Georgia @ University of Tennessee

Nov. 18 : Wake Forest University @ University of Notre Dame

Tickets are on sale now in the United app or at United.com.

