Mityvac Announces Newest Fluid Extractor

LANSDALE, Pa. , July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its evolution of fluid extractors, Mityvac, part of the SKF Group, has launched the MVA6853. The new Mityvac MVA6853 is a fuel/fluid extractor and priming kit that can quickly and cleanly extract, prime or dispense diesel fuel, kerosine or gasoline.

This easy-to-use manual syringe tool comes with five different adapters for both diesel fuel or gasoline to aid in prime, flush or maintenance needs. The MVA6853 has the capacity to manage 1.5 liters of fluid and its integrated valve system is designed specifically for diesel and gasoline without eroding the gaskets. The compact, streamlined design allows easy access into tight spaces under the hood or in areas of limited access.

The kit is designed with fuel capable seals and an integrated valve in cap to prevent spills and leaks. The hose and seals are also simple to replace if needed. The tool is easy to clean and compatible with other Mityvac fuel system connectors.

This all makes the new handheld Mityvac MVA6853 the perfect solution for flushing and priming fuel lines, priming fuel filters and quickly emptying tanks.

About SKF

SKF is a world-leading provider of innovative solutions that help industries become more competitive and sustainable. By making products lighter, more efficient, longer lasting and repairable, we help our customers improve their rotating equipment performance and reduce their environmental impact. Our offering around the rotating shaft includes bearings, seals, lubrication management, condition monitoring, and services. Founded in 1907, SKF is represented in approximately 129 countries and has around 17,000 distributor locations worldwide. Annual sales in 2022 were SEK 96,933 million and the number of employees was 42,641. www.skf.com® SKF is a registered trademark of the SKF Group.

