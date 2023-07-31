VICE Media Group Completes Sale to Lenders

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VICE Media Group today announced the completion of its sale to a consortium of its former lenders (the "Investor Group"), which consists of funds managed by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group LLC ("Fortress"), Soros Fund Management and Monroe Capital.

"This marks the start of an exciting new chapter for VICE," said Bruce Dixon and Hozefa Lokhandwala, VICE's Co-Chief Executive Officers. "With the support of our Investor Group, we now have the resources to strengthen our business, our partnerships and our content creation across all platforms. Under new ownership and with this leadership team, VICE is positioned to drive our uniquely differentiated brand of news, entertainment and lifestyle content that makes VICE a trusted brand for global audiences and a valued partner to brands, agencies and platforms."

"We are very pleased to complete the acquisition of VICE and we are excited to build upon the achievements of one of the most iconic brands in news and entertainment," the Investor Group said in a joint statement. "We look forward to growing a strong business that is committed to serving audiences, brands and partners with award-winning content. With a strong management team in place, VICE is well-positioned to grow its uniquely compelling world class businesses and drive value during its next chapter."

VICE Media Group is a multi-platform media company with a global reach of over 400 million people. Its Emmy and Peabody award-winning News division is one of the most trusted news sources among Gen Z and is watched on TikTok and other social platforms by hundreds of millions of people. Its studio group, including VICE Studios and Pulse Films, produced Bamarush for HBO Max, Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now for Netflix, The American Gladiators Documentary for ESPN, Gangs of London for Sky, and Tell Me Lies for Hulu. Its award-winning publishing division includes VICE.com, Refinery29 and the fashion bible i-D. Its advertising, commercial and music video teams, including the creative agency Virtue, work with brands including Coke and Target and artists such as Harry Styles, and has created award-winning campaigns such as "Backup Ukraine" and "Unfiltered History." VICE TV is home to shows including Tales from the Territories, produced by Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson and the Dark Side franchise, including the breakout hit Dark Side of the Ring.

About VICE Media Group

VICE Media Group is a global multi-platform media company. Launched in 1994, VICE has offices across multiple countries and a focus on five key businesses: An award-winning network of digital content; an Oscar-nominated feature film and television production studio; an Emmy-winning international television network, VICE TV; a Peabody and Emmy award-winning News division; and a global, full-service creative agency, Virtue. VICE Media Group's portfolio includes Refinery29, a leading global media and entertainment company focused on women; Pulse Films, a London-based next-generation production studio with an office in Los Angeles; and i-D, a global digital and quarterly magazine defining fashion and contemporary culture and design.

Media Contact:

Jonathan Bing

jonathan.bing@vice.com

(818) 643-0146

or

Sophie Throsby / Lyle Weston

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

(212) 355-4449

View original content:

SOURCE VICE Media Group