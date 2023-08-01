Legal Innovators Announces Performance Coaching Offering

WASHINGTON, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal Innovators, a technology-enabled, end-to-end legal talent management solution, is pleased to announce that it is now offering Attorney Performance Coaching Services to firms and corporate legal departments.

The Legal Innovators' model utilizes Performance Coaching internally to support and ensure success at the early stages of performance development. Legal Innovators is thrilled to expand this offering beyond the company, allowing law firms and corporate legal departments to access the transformative benefits of Legal Innovators' Attorney Performance Coaching program. Currently, five AmLaw200 firms are utilizing the Performance Coaching Program for firm associates, and the company looks forward to expanding the community of attorneys benefiting from Legal Innovators' Performance Coaching to other firms and corporate legal departments in the near future.

Through the program, attorneys collaborate with their coach to assess professional and personal productivity, establish both short and long-term goals, and create accountability plans for achieving those goals. The Attorney Performance Coaching Program offered through Legal Innovators is tailored to each attorney's individual needs and encompasses areas including performance anxiety, imposter syndrome, time management, networking strategies, and business development. Expected outcomes of the program include improved work performance, engagement, and efficiency among attorneys, reduced attrition rates, and increased job and life satisfaction for participating lawyers.

According to Scott Langley, Director of Performance Coaching at Legal Innovators, "attorneys are often not prepared for the business of practicing law, nor the mental health challenges that practicing attorneys face, which commonly leads to burnout. However, working with an attorney performance coach can equip young lawyers with the tools to maximize their potential and achieve their professional goals while still preserving their wellbeing."

"For attorneys to perform at their best, they must learn how to balance the demands of life in Big Law and develop their professional skills while, at the same time, prioritizing their mental health. Legal Innovators' Performance Coaching offering facilitates the development of these skills," said Bryan Parker, co-founder, and CEO of Legal Innovators.

About Legal Innovators

Founded by Chairman, Jonathan Greenblatt, and CEO, Bryan Parker, in 2019, Legal Innovators is an end-to-end, technology-enabled talent management solution for law firms and corporate legal departments that is changing the way the law approaches the hiring, pricing, and training of junior legal talent through a two-year work-based program. The company also assists its clients in meeting their diversity, equity, and inclusion goals. Legal Innovators pairs law firms and corporate legal departments with high-quality, trained, and Big Law-ready junior lawyers. These lawyers take on substantive work as a member of Legal Innovators' law firm and corporate legal department clients' legal teams. Law firms and corporations gain first-hand exposure to these lawyers' capabilities and make more informed decisions based on legal competencies and cultural fit before hiring them permanently. For more information, visit www.Legal-Innovators.com or contact Director of Operations, Meghan Smith, at meghan@legal-innovators.com or 202-916-8773.

