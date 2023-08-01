Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Partners with Deep 6 AI to Launch an AI Program for Clinical Trials

PASADENA, Calif., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) and Deep 6 AI announced a collaboration, joining forces to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) within TTUHSC's electronic medical record (EMR) system to improve patient access to clinical trials.

TTUHSC will use Deep 6 AI to precision-match patients to their clinical trials in real time. This process will allow researchers to find the right patients for their trials in minutes, which will greatly reduce the workload on their staff. By using these AI tools, TTUHSC researchers will ultimately give more patients access to participate in clinical trials and will be able to use any resulting therapies to treat patients even faster. This partnership further expands the Deep 6 AI ecosystem, which consists of millions of unique patient records and thousands of trial sites accessible to sponsors for their research.

"Clinical trials are extremely valuable because they provide patients with opportunities to access therapies they otherwise would not have access to," John Griswold, M.D., executive director of the TTUHSC Clinical Research Institute said. "This collaboration with Deep 6 AI will enhance our ability to bring cutting-edge treatments to our community."

One of the most time-consuming components of clinical research is finding patients who match the specific criteria needed for the study. Deep 6 AI uses natural language processing to search through millions of structured and unstructured EMR data points, such as physician notes, lab reports, outpatient notes, radiology reports, genomics results, and pathology reports, to precision-match patients to the ideal clinical trials. This process simplifies patient recruitment and allows administrators to focus on patient care and managing the trials, which is increasingly important when staff time is at a premium.

"Traditionally, matching the right patient to the right clinical trial is a manual, laborious, and cumbersome process that falls on the shoulders of already overburdened clinicians," said Wout Brusselaers, CEO, Deep 6 AI. "By integrating with TTUHSC's EMR, Deep 6 AI's software platform can precision-match patients to trials in minutes. This saves clinicians' time, accelerates and de-risks research efforts, and brings life-changing therapies to TTUHSC patients faster."

About Deep 6 AI

Deep 6 AI is the leader in clinical trial acceleration software which connects dozens of leading health care organizations and life science companies in a precision research ecosystem to bring life-saving therapies to patients faster. The company applies artificial intelligence to structured and unstructured EMR data to identify the right patients and sites for clinical trials in real time.

About Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center

TTUHSC provides patient care, conducts biomedical and clinical research and graduates the most health care professionals in the state of Texas. The university operates six schools (medicine, nursing, health professions, pharmacy, graduate school of biomedical sciences and population and public health) at locations across the state and online. TTUHSC has been nationally recognized for innovative programs, academic achievement and innovation. Founded in 1969, TTUHSC has trained more than 28,000 health care professionals to date. A member of the Texas Tech University System, TTUHSC is designated as a Hispanic-Serving Institution and has received Carnegie classification as a special focus four-year research institution.

