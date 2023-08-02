DZYNE Technologies Announces Christopher C. Miller as Chief Revenue Officer

IRVINE, Calif. and FAIRFAX, Va. , Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DZYNE Technologies ("DZYNE"), a leading developer of autonomous defense solutions, today announced the appointment of the Honorable Christopher C. Miller as interim Chief Revenue Officer. Miller brings over 30 years of experience in the intelligence and defense communities to DZYNE, having served as a U.S. Army Special Forces officer, the Director of the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC), and the acting U.S. Secretary of Defense.

"We are thrilled to integrate Secretary Miller across our business development efforts," said Dr. Thomas Strat, CEO of DZYNE Technologies. "His deep experience in the intelligence and defense communities, as well as his proven track record of success in growing and leading high-performing teams, will be invaluable as we continue to scale our business at home and abroad."

Mr. Miller has served as a member of DZYNE's Board of Directors since its acquisition by Highlander Partners in January. In his new role, Miller will work closely with the company's leadership team to further accelerate DZYNE's growth across the U.S. government. He will additionally bring focus to addressing the increasingly global demand for DZYNE's technology by identifying and developing select international partnerships.

"I am humbled and excited to join DZYNE at this pivotal moment in the company's growth," said Miller. "I just returned from Ukraine and I can assure you - the future of war is autonomous. DZYNE's low-cost, long endurance solutions are an essential component of our nation's next-generation autonomous defense needs. I'm thrilled to be working with this dynamic, innovative team of passionate professionals to bring these solutions to market and make a difference for our U.S. and allied government partners. Most importantly, I am entirely aligned with DZYNE's primary motivation: to benefit the men and women that serve on the front lines and need the very best capabilities America can provide them."

Ben Slater, Chief Operating Officer of Highlander Partners and Chairman of the Board of DZYNE, commented, "Secretary Miller is a battle tested leader with a deep understanding of the intelligence and defense communities. He's known the national security business from the mountains of Afghanistan to the streets of Baghdad to the E Ring at the Pentagon to the Oval Office. He is the most experienced national security professional of his generation and is the ideal person to lead DZYNE's growth efforts as the company continues to rapidly expand and transform the defense industry."

DZYNE Technologies

DZYNE Technologies is a technology firm focused on designing and manufacturing a broad range of cutting-edge unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and other government agencies. The Company specializes in the rapid design, development, and deployment of advanced autonomous intelligence, reconnaissance, and surveillance (ISR). Its flagship long endurance LEAP and ULTRA UAS platforms provide fully automated takeoff to landing flight operations, utilizing hardened GPS navigation and an encrypted satellite-based command and data relay for true global operational access­­. DZYNE Technologies integrates artificial intelligence into its operational aircraft with state-of-the-art payloads and end effects, enabling advanced automated full-motion video and video processing, autonomous navigation, and targeting and tracking capabilities.

Highlander Partners

Highlander Partners is a Dallas-based private investment firm with over $3 billion of assets under management. It invests in businesses within targeted industries where the principals of the firm have significant operating and investing experience. Highlander Partners employs a buy-and-build investment approach, creating value by helping companies grow both organically and through acquisitions. For more information, visit www.highlander-partners.com.

