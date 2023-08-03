Kensington Vanguard Acquires Dallas, TX-based Commercial Title Insurance Operation

Company Continues Acquisition-Driven National Expansion

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kensington Vanguard National Land Services ("KV"), one of the largest full-service national title insurance and settlement agencies in the United States, today announced that the Company has acquired James P. Lazar, PC ("Lazar"), a national commercial title insurance provider.

Located in Dallas, the transaction makes KV one of the largest commercial title insurance agencies in Texas.

Brian Cooper, Co-CEO of Kensington Vanguard, said, "Jim Lazar, Pat Jackson and the rest of the leadership team head up one of the most well established and respected commercial title operations in Dallas. This is an exciting acquisition that significantly adds to our existing strong Texas presence. Despite the challenging rate environment, we are continuing to invest in great businesses and markets to expand our platform."

Jim Lazar, Founder and President of Lazar, added "Our team members are excited to join Kensington Vanguard and look forward to continued success in the coming years."

Kensington Vanguard continues to be an industry consolidator having completed 29 acquisitions.

Kensington Vanguard National Land Services operates three divisions:

Commercial Division is a leader in handling the largest and most complex commercial real estate transactions in the marketplace, servicing a prominent and diversified clientele consisting of leading property owners, developers, REITs, private equity groups, law firms, private investors and institutional lenders.





Residential Division provides title insurance and settlement services on residential purchases and refinances referred by realtors, attorneys and both regional and national mortgage originators. Approved as a preferred vendor for leading financial institutions, this division's technology and operating model drive the highest quality execution and service.





1031 Exchange Services Division, through wholly owned subsidiary Legal 1031 Exchange Services, employs a team of seasoned experts, attorneys and Certified Exchange Specialists providing clients and their advisors with IRC §1031 qualified intermediary services enabling them to defer capital gains tax they would otherwise realize upon the sale of investment properties.

About Kensington Vanguard National Land Services

Kensington Vanguard National Land Services, headquartered in New York City with offices in Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and Texas, is one of the largest independent full–service national title insurance and settlement agencies in the United States. Founded in 2002, Kensington Vanguard provides commercial and residential title insurance, settlement, escrow and 1031 exchange services. Operating in all 50 states, the Company serves as agent to the nation's leading title insurance underwriters. Kensington Vanguard's client base is a highly diversified mix of law firms, investors, developers, operators, opportunity funds, commercial lenders, family offices, realtors and regional and national residential lenders.

For more information, visit www.kvnational.com

Media Contact: Joseph Losos, jlosos@kvnational.com, (646) 783-6016

View original content:

SOURCE Kensington Vanguard National Land Services