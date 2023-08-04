Firefly Aerospace Names Former Blue Origin Executive and NASA Advisor Bretton Alexander as Chief Revenue Officer

Alexander joins Firefly with more than 30 years of aerospace experience, including senior advisor and leadership roles at NASA, the White House, and NewSpace companies

CEDAR PARK, Texas, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Firefly Aerospace, Inc., an end-to-end space transportation company, today announced it named Bretton "Brett" Alexander as its Chief Revenue Officer to accelerate growth and foster new and existing customers across Firefly's launch, lunar, and on-orbit services. Alexander has more than 30 years of civil, national security, and commercial experience in the aerospace industry, most recently serving as Blue Origin's Vice President of Government Sales.

"We're incredibly fortunate to have Brett join the Firefly leadership team," said Bill Weber, CEO of Firefly Aerospace. "Brett's global reputation, network, and experience in the space transportation market will be invaluable as we continue to ramp up production of Firefly's launch, lunar, and on-orbit vehicles and manifest a growing number of government and commercial missions."

Based out of Washington D.C., Alexander will oversee all sales and customer relationships for Firefly in support of the company's business strategy. In this position, he will lead business development planning and execution to drive significant revenue growth and achieve Firefly's long-term market share, revenue, and profit objectives.

"Firefly's rapid innovation is setting a new standard in the aerospace industry, and I'm proud to join this passionate, hardworking team," said Brett Alexander. "Firefly's accomplishments, including their orbital Alpha flight, facility expansion, and development progress on their landers and orbital vehicles, are very real and just the beginning. I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to build on Firefly's momentum and help accelerate the company's growth."

Prior to joining Firefly, Alexander led Blue Origin's government sales across civil and national security space sectors for more than 10 years. Previously, Alexander served in leadership roles at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and the Commercial Spaceflight Federation, as well as senior advisor roles on the NASA Advisory Council and the Federal Aviation Administration's Commercial Space Transportation Advisory Committee. Alexander's former experience also includes senior policy analyst roles at the Federal Aviation Administration's Office of Commercial Space Transportation, the Aerospace Corporation, and ANSER Corporation.

