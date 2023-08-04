Join the National Solar Tour: Unveil the Power of Sustainable Living

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Participate in America's Largest Grassroots Solar Living Event, the American Solar Energy Society's (ASES) 28th Annual National Solar Tour . The tour is a unique opportunity for homeowners, businesses, and public institutions to open their doors and share their sustainability features with the public. During this engaging event, participants will get an inside look at solar installations, learn about the benefits of solar energy, and gain insights into the technologies and sustainable living solutions shaping the renewable energy landscape.

Host a local tour or tour site at nationalsolartour.org/signup (PRNewswire)

Join the Solar Celebration: Be a Host or Attendee

Represent your state by signing up to host a Local Tour or Tour Site in-person or virtually through photo or video tours by September 22nd, 2023. ASES will provide you with the tools to showcase your solar-powered systems and sustainable features. You can inspire and educate your community while contributing to the nationwide effort to accelerate the transition to clean energy.

For individuals and families interested in exploring solar-powered and sustainable sites, the National Solar Tour provides a unique opportunity to witness sustainable living in action and learn from real-world examples. RSVP on the National Solar Tour Map .

Take the first step toward building a brighter, sustainable future. Inspire friends and neighbors with energy-saving innovations that allow us to live more comfortably, reduce our carbon footprint, improve property values, realize tax credits, and slash energy costs across the United States.

Important Dates & Deadlines

The official weekend of the 2023 National Solar Tour is October 6–8, however, you are welcome to host an event anytime during the year and still be featured on the National Solar Tour map !

Final Day to Purchase Yard Signs : August 15, 2023

Final Day to Sign Up to Host a Local Tour or Solar Site : September 22, 2023

Virtual Components (Photo/Video Tours): Go Live When the Event Page is Published & Stay on the Website Until January 15, 2024

Embrace the Sun-Powered Revolution: Highlights of the National Solar Tour

The National Solar Tour events occur all year, not just the first week of October, to showcase clean energy innovation, community engagement, and educational opportunities. Participants will discover the boundless potential of solar energy and learn how it plays a pivotal role in building resilient and sustainable communities.

Solar-Powered Homes and Buildings Showcase: Take a step inside the homes and buildings at the forefront of sustainability. Visitors will witness an inspiring array of solar installations, from cutting-edge rooftop solar panels to groundbreaking community solar projects. Be captivated by the ingenuity and progress in solar technology.

Eco-Friendly Technologies and Solutions: Alongside solar installations, the National Solar Tour will showcase a wide spectrum of eco-friendly technologies and sustainable solutions. Discover energy-efficient designs, electric vehicles, green construction practices, and much more.

Connect with Like-Minded Enthusiasts: The National Solar Tour brings together a vibrant community of solar enthusiasts, green advocates, and eco-conscious citizens. Networking opportunities abound as participants share ideas and experiences, fostering a powerful movement toward a greener future.

Youth and Student Involvement: Inspire the next generation of clean energy leaders! The event will feature programs tailored to young minds, encouraging them to embrace sustainability, environmental stewardship, and the transformative potential of renewable energy. Schools from all over the country are encouraged to host a tour!

Amplify Your Reach: National Solar Tour Sponsorships are Still Available

Sponsors will gain visibility, demonstrate their commitment to renewable energy, and contribute to the nationwide effort to promote sustainable practices. Help finance solar and sustainable living improvements now until October 6-8, the official weekend of the National Solar Tour, and through the 2023 calendar year. Email Brian Searles at bsearles@ases.org to reserve your place in the National Solar Tour sun among tens of thousands of tour hosts and attendees.

About the American Solar Energy Society: Established in 1954, the American Solar Energy Society (ASES) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that advocates for sustainable living and a 100% renewable energy future via in-depth reporting, educational events, webinars, and conferences that cultivate community and power progress. ASES integrates the perspectives of science, industry, policy, and citizens via the award-winning Solar Today magazine, the e-newsletter Solar@Work, monthly Webinars, the ASES National Solar Conference, and the National Solar Tour. Learn more at ases.org.

