ASSEMBLY CROSSES THE FINISH LINE WITH BROOKS RUNNING PAID MEDIA AOR APPOINTMENT

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global brand performance agency Assembly has been named Paid Media Agency of Record for Brooks Running, a market leader in performance run footwear and apparel, following a competitive review. Assembly will oversee Brooks' programmatic, social, direct partnerships, and video strategy and execution across North America with an eye toward growing share of mind, share of voice, and market share, and being the #1 choice among runners.

With a commitment to empowering and inspiring runners of all levels, Brooks provides everyone who runs and walks, with innovative and high-performance gear – a commitment to innovation and performance that Assembly also shares. Assembly believes that all brand media is performance media and has a proven track record of driving brand transformation and revenue growth through full-funnel campaigns.

The decision to partner with Assembly comes at an exciting time for Brooks, as the brand looks to strengthen its brand and product-focused campaigns to attract new consumers.

"There is a natural synergy between Brooks and Assembly that will lead to a successful partnership," said Valerie Davis, Assembly North America CEO. "Brooks is a company that knows what it stands for, and its singular focus on runners provides a world of opportunity in converting new users. It's an exciting challenge."

Ryan Ngo, VP North America Marketing & eCommerce from Brooks Running adds, "Assembly's vision, coupled with its best-in-class media planning, buying, and execution abilities, was key to winning the assignment. The agency's fresh ideas grounded in real data and insights and the care and transparency in their process make us confident that with their partnership, we'll continue to drive the transformative power of the run and meet our business goals."

Brooks Running is the latest in a series of new business wins for Assembly, just this year. The North America division of the agency was also recently named AOR for Carter's and T. Rowe Price.

Assembly elevated Valerie Davis to North America CEO in April 2023. Under Davis' purview, the agency continues to accelerate growth, boasting increases in new business revenue by 20% in the first half of the year.

