Azenta Reports Results of Third Quarter of Fiscal 2023, Ended June 30, 2023

Quarter Ended

Dollars in millions, except per share data



June 30, 


March 31,


June 30, 


Change




2023


2023


2022


Prior Qtr


Prior Yr.

Revenue from Continuing Operations



$

166


$

148


$

133


12

%


25

%

   Organic growth















2

%

Life Sciences Products



$

75


$

59


$

47


27

%


57

%

Life Sciences Services



$

91


$

90


$

85


2

%


7

%


















Diluted EPS Continuing Operations



$

(0.04)


$

(0.03)


$

(0.09)


(35)

%


59

%

Diluted EPS Total



$

(0.02)


$

(0.07)


$

(0.13)


67

%


82

%


















Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Continuing Operations



$

0.13


$

(0.06)


$

0.12


nm



12

%

Adjusted EBITDA Continuing Operations



$

13


$

(2)


$

14


nm



(7)

%

Management Comments 

"Our third quarter results reflect positive momentum in both organic revenue growth and profitability. Our go-to-market initiatives continue to gain traction while our cost reduction efforts are providing additional support to the bottom line," stated Steve Schwartz, President and CEO. "Notably, the leverage in the business model is evident again and we generated positive free cash flow in the quarter. We are encouraged by the progress in the business over the past quarter, and while macroeconomic factors remain challenging, we are confident in the unique value we bring to our customer partnerships across pharmaceutical, biotech, and academic institutions."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

  • Revenue was $166 million, up 25% year over year and 12% sequentially. Organic revenue increased 2% year over year, which excludes the impacts from foreign exchange headwinds of less than 1 percent and the contribution from acquisitions of 24 percentage points. Excluding the Consumables and Instruments ("C&I") business, which declined 27% and remains soft reflecting continued oversupply in the consumables market, the total business grew 8% year over year on an organic basis.
  • Life Sciences Products revenue was $75 million, up 57% year over year.
  • Life Sciences Services revenue was $91 million, up 7% year over year.

Summary of GAAP Earnings Results

  • Operating loss was $16 million. Gross margin was 41.0%, down 3.9 points year over year, primarily due to increased amortization and purchase accounting adjustments related to acquisitions. Operating expense was $84 million, up $19 million year over year.
  • Other income included $11 million of net interest income versus $5 million in the prior year period.
  • Diluted EPS from continuing operations was ($0.04) compared to ($0.09) in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Diluted EPS from discontinued operations was $0.02. Total diluted EPS was ($0.02), compared to ($0.13) one year ago.

Summary of Non-GAAP Earnings Results

  • Operating loss was $1 million. Operating margin declined 4.0 points year over year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $13 million, and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 7.8%, down 2.6 points year over year.
  • Diluted EPS was $0.13, compared to $0.12 one year ago.

Cash and Liquidity

  • The Company ended the quarter with a total balance of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of $1.3 billion.
  • Operating cash flow was $17 million in the quarter. Capital expenditures were $8 million. Free cash flow was $9 million.

Share Repurchase Program Update

  • On April 3, 2023 the Company completed its previously announced accelerated share repurchase ("ASR") program and on April 5, 2023 received final settlement of 4 million shares for a total of 10 million shares repurchased under the $500 million ASR program. During the quarter, the Company repurchased 4 million additional shares for $172 million under a 10b5-1 program.
  • Subsequent to June 30, 2023 and as of August 8, 2023, the Company repurchased 2 million shares for $92 million under a 10b5-1 program.
  • As of August 8, 2023, fiscal year to date, the Company has repurchased a total of 16 million shares for $764 million and is on track to repurchase a total of $1 billion by the end of calendar year 2023.

Guidance for Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023

The Company announced revenue and earnings guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.  Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $155 to $173 million. Life Sciences Services revenue is expected to be in the range of $86 to $94 million. Life Sciences Products revenue excluding B Medical is expected to be in the range of $45 to $55 million. B Medical revenue is expected to be approximately $24 million.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of ($0.02) to $0.06. GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations is expected to be in the range of ($0.20) to ($0.12).

For the full year, the Company is narrowing its expectation for revenue to be in the range of $648 to $665 million, consistent with growth of approximately 17% to 20% year over year.

Conference Call and Webcast

Azenta management will webcast its third quarter fiscal 2023 earnings conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. During the call, Company management will respond to questions concerning, but not limited to, the Company's financial performance, business conditions and industry outlook. Management's responses could contain information that has not been previously disclosed.

The call will be broadcast live over the Internet and, together with presentation materials referenced on the call, will be hosted at the Investor Relations section of Azenta's website at https://investors.azenta.com/events and will be archived online on this website for convenient on-demand replay. In addition, you may call 800- 954-0585 (US & Canada only) or +1-212-231-2927 for international callers to listen to the live webcast.

Regulation G – Use of Non-GAAP financial Measures

The Company supplements its GAAP financial measures with certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors a better perspective on the results of business operations, which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analyses provided by its peers. These measures are not presented in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. These measures should always be considered in conjunction with appropriate GAAP measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most nearly comparable GAAP measures is included at the end of this release following the consolidated balance sheets, statements of operations and statements of cash flows.

"Safe Harbor Statement" under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Some statements in this release are forward-looking statements made under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause Azenta's financial and business results to differ materially from our expectations. They are based on the facts known to management at the time they are made. Other forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements about our revenue and earnings expectations, our ability to realize margin improvement from cost reductions, and our ability to deliver financial success in the future and otherwise related to future operating or financial performance and opportunities. Factors that could cause results to differ from our expectations include the following:  our ability to reduce costs effectively, the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the markets we serve, including our supply chain, and on the global economy generally; the volatility of the life sciences markets the Company serves; our possible inability to meet demand for our products due to difficulties in obtaining components and materials from our suppliers in required quantities and of required quality; the inability of customers to make payments to us when due; price competition; disputes concerning intellectual property; uncertainties in global political and economic conditions; our ability to successfully invest the cash proceeds from the sale of our Semiconductor Automation business; and other factors and other risks, including those that we have described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Current Reports on Form 8-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. As a result, we can provide no assurance that our future results will not be materially different from those projected. Azenta expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Azenta undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.

About Azenta Life Sciences
Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and multiomics services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally.

Azenta is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

AZENTA INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Sara Silverman
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
ir@azenta.com

Sherry Dinsmore
sherry.dinsmore@azenta.com

AZENTA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)
















Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



June 30, 


June 30, 



2023


2022


2023


2022














Revenue













Products


$

67,296


$

42,688


$

205,011


$

138,006

Services



98,652



90,047



287,704



279,925

Total revenue



165,948



132,735



492,715



417,931

Cost of revenue













Products



42,747



24,090



136,855



73,565

Services



55,196



49,045



160,754



146,897

Total cost of revenue



97,943



73,135



297,609



220,462

Gross profit



68,005



59,600



195,106



197,469

Operating expenses













Research and development



8,968



6,515



25,024



19,895

Selling, general and administrative



75,465



58,133



241,356



186,761

Contingent consideration - fair value adjustments



(1,404)





(18,549)



600

Restructuring charges



812



25



3,773



319

Total operating expenses



83,841



64,673



251,604



207,575

Operating loss



(15,836)



(5,073)



(56,498)



(10,106)

Other income (expense)













Interest income



11,347



6,822



32,406



9,933

Interest expense





(2,101)





(4,111)

Loss on extinguishment of debt









(632)

Other, net



819



630



(704)



(1,617)

(Loss) income before income taxes



(3,670)



278



(24,796)



(6,533)

Income tax (benefit) expense



(1,207)



7,293



(9,107)



(560)

Loss from continuing operations



(2,463)



(7,015)



(15,689)



(5,973)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax



993



(2,555)



(1,943)



2,159,597

Net (loss) income


$

(1,470)


$

(9,570)


$

(17,632)


$

2,153,624

Basic and diluted net (loss) income per share:













Loss from continuing operations


$

(0.04)


$

(0.09)


$

(0.23)


$

(0.08)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of
tax



0.02



(0.03)



(0.03)



28.84

Net (loss) income per share


$

(0.02)


$

(0.13)


$

(0.26)


$

28.76

Weighted average shares used in computing net (loss)
income per share:













Basic and diluted



63,432



74,989



68,494



74,879

AZENTA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)










June 30, 


September 30,



2023


2022








Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents


$

733,369


$

658,274

Short-term marketable securities



390,492



911,764

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses ($8,403 and
$5,162, respectively)



163,019



163,758

Inventories



142,102



85,544

Derivative asset



984



124,789

Short-term restricted cash



2,287



382,596

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



78,584



132,621

Total current assets



1,510,837



2,459,346

Property, plant and equipment, net



210,940



154,470

Long-term marketable securities



169,422



352,020

Long-term deferred tax assets



599



1,169

Goodwill



793,623



513,623

Intangible assets, net



312,055



178,401

Other assets



71,940



57,093

Total assets


$

3,069,416


$

3,716,122

Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Current liabilities







Accounts payable


$

37,990


$

38,654

Deferred revenue



45,207



39,748

Accrued warranty and retrofit costs



6,258



2,890

Accrued compensation and benefits



33,848



41,898

Accrued income taxes payable



2,571



28,419

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



77,753



78,937

Total current liabilities



203,627



230,546

Long-term tax reserves



1,738



1,684

Long-term deferred tax liabilities



65,700



64,555

Long-term pension liabilities



288



261

Long-term operating lease liabilities



61,799



49,227

Other long-term liabilities



12,764



6,463

Total liabilities



345,916



352,736

Stockholders' equity







Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or
outstanding





Common stock, $0.01 par value - 125,000,000 shares authorized, 74,656,860
shares issued and 61,194,991 shares outstanding at June 30, 2023, 88,482,125
shares issued and 75,020,256 shares outstanding at September 30, 2022



747



885

Additional paid-in capital



1,323,215



1,992,017

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(37,145)



(83,916)

Treasury stock, at cost - 13,461,869 shares at June 30, 2023 and September 30,
2022



(200,956)



(200,956)

Retained earnings



1,637,639



1,655,356

Total stockholders' equity



2,723,500



3,363,386

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$

3,069,416


$

3,716,122








AZENTA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

(In thousands)










Nine Months Ended



June 30, 



2023


2022

Cash flows from operating activities







Net income (loss)


$

(17,632)


$

2,153,624

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization



63,443



38,813

Stock-based compensation



10,091



10,715

Contingent consideration adjustment



(18,549)



Amortization and accretion on marketable securities



(6,942)



(7,048)

Deferred income taxes



(25,149)



24,207

Loss on extinguishment of debt





632

Purchase accounting impact on inventory



8,737



(Gain) loss on disposals of property, plant and equipment



37



(100)

Gain on divestiture, net of tax





(2,128,761)

Fees paid stemming from divestiture





(52,461)

Taxes paid stemming from divestiture





(431,600)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable



29,028



(16,298)

Inventories



(4,104)



(61,345)

Accounts payable



(13,193)



(8,320)

Deferred revenue



2,496



8,580

Accrued warranty and retrofit costs



1,412



(28)

Accrued compensation and tax withholdings



(15,830)



13,835

Accrued restructuring costs



311



(126)

Other current assets and liabilities



(36,578)



(19,999)

Net cash used in operating activities



(22,422)



(475,680)

Cash flows from investing activities







Purchases of property, plant and equipment



(29,218)



(59,730)

Purchases of technology intangibles





(4,000)

Purchases of marketable securities



(236,194)



(1,525,993)

Sales and maturities of marketable securities



951,504



503,505

Proceeds from divestiture, net of cash transferred





2,926,286

Net Investment hedge settlement



29,313



Acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(386,508)



Net cash provided by investing activities



328,897



1,840,068

Cash flows from financing activities







Proceeds from issuance of common stock





3,461

Principal payments on debt





(49,725)

Common stock dividends paid





(7,494)

Payment for contingent consideration related to acquisition





(10,400)

Payment of finance leases



(181)



(355)

Stock repurchase



(672,116)



Withholding tax payments on net share settlements on equity awards



(4,924)



Net cash used in financing activities



(677,221)



(64,513)

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



65,610



(98,972)

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(305,136)



1,200,903

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period



1,041,296



285,333

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period


$

736,160


$

1,486,236

Supplemental disclosures:







Cash paid for income taxes, net



41,064



452,461

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets










June 30, 



September 30, 




2023



2022

Cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations


$

733,369


$

658,274

Short-term restricted cash



2,287



382,596

Long-term restricted cash included in other assets



504



426

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the condensed consolidated statements of
cash flows


$

736,160


$

1,041,296

Notes on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management adjusts the GAAP results for the impact of amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, purchase price accounting adjustments and charges related to M&A to provide investors better perspective on the results of operations which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analysis provided by its peers.  Management also excludes special charges and gains, such as impairment losses, gains and losses from the sale of assets, certain tax benefits and charges, as well as other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single measure.






















Quarter Ended



June 30, 2023


March 31, 2023


June 30, 2022





per diluted




per diluted




per diluted

Dollars in thousands, except per share
data    


$


share


$


share


$


share

Net loss from continuing operations


$

(2,463)


$

(0.04)


$

(1,991)


$

(0.03)


$

(7,015)


$

(0.09)

Adjustments:



















Amortization of completed technology



4,656



0.07



4,901



0.07



1,810



0.02

Purchase accounting impact on
inventory



2,956



0.05



2,912



0.04





Amortization of intangible assets



7,522



0.12



7,509



0.11



5,747



0.08

Rebranding and transformation costs



21





10



0.00



289



0.00

Restructuring related charges



812



0.01



1,499



0.02



23



0.00

Contingent consideration - fair value
adjustments



(1,404)



(0.02)



(17,145)



(0.25)





Merger and acquisition costs and costs
related to share repurchase



219





19



0.00



1,662



0.02

Tax adjustments (1)



(31)





56



0.00



8,417



0.11

Tax effect of adjustments 



(3,947)



(0.06)



(1,934)



(0.03)



(2,143)



(0.03)

Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss)
from continuing operations


$

8,341


$

0.13


$

(4,164)


$

(0.06)


$

8,790


$

0.12

   Stock based compensation, pre-tax



3,995



0.06



3,991



0.06



3,485



0.05

   Tax rate



15

%




15

%




15

%


Stock-based compensation, net of tax



3,396



0.05



3,392



0.05



2,962



0.04

Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss)
excluding stock-based compensation -
continuing operations


$

11,737


$

0.18


$

(772)


$

(0.01)


$

11,752


$

0.16




















Shares used in computing non-GAAP
diluted net income (loss) per share





63,432





69,111





74,989
















Nine Months Ended



June 30, 2023


June 30, 2022





per diluted




per diluted

Dollars in thousands, except per share data    


$


share


$


share

Net loss from continuing operations


$

(15,689)


$

(0.23)


$

(5,973)


$

(0.08)

Adjustments:













Amortization of completed technology



13,725



0.20



5,424



0.07

Purchase accounting impact on inventory



8,737



0.13





Amortization of intangible assets



22,403



0.33



18,064



0.24

Rebranding and transformation costs



(34)



(0.00)



2,205



0.03

Restructuring related charges



3,773



0.06



319



0.00

Contingent consideration - fair value adjustments



(18,549)



(0.27)





Tariff adjustment







(484)



(0.01)

Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to
share repurchase



12,075



0.18



10,970



0.15

Indemnification asset release



(19)



(0.00)





Loss on extinguishment of debt







632



0.01

Tax adjustments (1)



(1,411)



(0.02)



3,619



0.05

Tax effect of adjustments



(11,881)



(0.17)



(8,329)



(0.11)

Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing
operations


$

13,130


$

0.19


$

26,447


$

0.35

Stock-based compensation, pre-tax



10,091



0.15



12,492



0.17

Tax rate



15

%




15

%


Stock-based compensation, net of tax



8,577


$

0.13



10,618



0.14

Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-
based compensation - continuing operations


$

21,707


$

0.32


$

37,065


$

0.49














Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net
income per share





68,494





74,879



(1)

Tax adjustments during all periods include adjustments to tax benefits related to stock compensation. These adjustments are recognized in the period of vesting for US GAAP but included in the annual effective tax rate for Non-GAAP reporting. Tax adjustments for the nine months ended June 30, 2023, included a $1.3M increase to expense related to the exclusion of a benefit from an incentive tax rate change in China. Tax adjustments for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, include a $1.9M increase to expense related to the exclusion of allocations between continuing operations and discontinued operations.



















Quarter Ended


Nine Months Ended



June 30, 


March 31,


June 30, 


June 30, 


June 30, 

Dollars in thousands


2023


2023


2022


2023


2022

GAAP net income (loss)


$

(1,470)


$

(4,927)


$

(9,570)


$

(17,632)


$

2,153,624

Less: Income (loss) from discontinued
operations



993



(2,936)



(2,555)



(1,943)



2,159,597

GAAP net loss from continuing operations



(2,463)



(1,991)



(7,015)



(15,689)



(5,973)

Adjustments:
















Less: Interest income



(11,347)



(10,394)



(6,822)



(32,406)



(9,933)

Add: Interest expense







2,101





4,111

Add / Less: Income tax provision (benefit)



(1,207)



(3,260)



7,293



(9,107)



(560)

Add: Depreciation



9,126



9,549



5,253



27,315



15,777

Add: Amortization of completed technology



4,656



4,901



1,810



13,725



5,424

Add: Amortization of intangible assets



7,522



7,509



5,745



22,403



18,064

Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt











632

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortization - Continuing operations


$

6,287


$

6,315


$

8,365


$

6,241


$

27,542



















Quarter Ended


Nine Months Ended



June 30, 


March 31,


June 30, 


June 30, 


June 30, 

Dollars in thousands


2023


2023


2022


2023


2022

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortization - Continuing operations


$

6,287


$

6,315


$

8,365


$

6,241


$

27,542

Adjustments:
















Add: Stock-based compensation



3,995



3,991



3,485



10,212



12,492

Add: Purchase accounting impact on
inventory



2,956



2,912





8,737



Add: Restructuring related charges



812



1,499



23



3,773



319

Add: Merger and acquisition costs and costs
related to share repurchase



219



19



1,664



12,075



10,970

Less: Contingent consideration - fair value
adjustments



(1,404)



(17,145)





(18,549)



Less: Tariff adjustment











(484)

Less: Rebranding and transformation costs



21



10



289



(34)



2,205

Less: Indemnification asset release









(19)



Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization - Continuing
operations


$

12,886


$

(2,400)


$

13,826


$

22,436


$

53,044






















Quarter Ended


Dollars in thousands


June 30, 2023



March 31, 2023



June 30, 2022


GAAP gross profit


$

68,005


41.0

%


$

53,236


35.9

%


$

59,600


44.9

%

Adjustments:



















Amortization of completed technology



4,656


2.8




4,901


3.3




1,812


1.4


Purchase accounting impact on inventory



2,956


1.8




2,912


2.0






Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit


$

75,617


45.6

%


$

61,049


41.1

%


$

61,412


46.3

%



































Nine Months Ended


Dollars in thousands


June 30, 2023



June 30, 2022


GAAP gross profit


$

195,106


39.6

%


$

197,469


47.2

%

Adjustments:













Amortization of completed technology



13,725


2.8




5,424


1.3


Purchase accounting impact on inventory



8,737


1.8






Tariff adjustment







(486)


(0.1)


Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit


$

217,568


44.2

%


$

202,407


48.4

%








































 Life Sciences Products


Life Sciences Services



Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended



June 30, 



March 31,



June 30, 



June 30, 



March 31,



June 30, 


Dollars in thousands


2023



2023



2022



2023



2023



2022


GAAP gross profit


$

27,213


36.5

%


$

14,284


24.3

%


$

21,026


44.4

%


$

40,792


44.6

%


$

38,952


43.5

%


$

38,564


45.2

%

Adjustments:





































Amortization of
completed technology



3,329


4.4




3,569


6.1




251


0.5




1,327


1.5




1,333


1.5




1,562


1.8


Purchase accounting
impact on inventory



2,956


4.0




2,912


4.9


















Non-GAAP adjusted gross
profit


$

33,498


44.9

%


$

20,765


35.3

%


$

21,277


44.9

%


$

42,119


46.1

%


$

40,285


45.0

%


$

40,126


47.0

%




























Life Sciences Products


Life Sciences Services



Nine Months Ended


Nine Months Ended

Dollars in thousands


June 30, 
2023


June 30, 
2022


June 30, 
2023


June 30, 
2022

GAAP gross profit


$

74,477


33.4

%


$

70,006


46.4

%


$

120,629


44.7

%


$

127,466


47.7

%

Adjustments:

























Amortization of completed
technology



9,743


4.4




722


0.5




3,982


1.5




4,702


1.8


Purchase accounting impact on
inventory



8,737


3.9














Tariff adjustment















(484)


(0.2)


Other adjustment

















Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit


$

92,957


41.7

%


$

70,728


46.9

%


$

124,611


46.2

%


$

131,684


49.3

%















































 Life Sciences Products


Life Sciences Services



Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended



June 30, 


March 31,


June 30, 


June 30, 


March 31,


June 30, 

Dollars in thousands


2023


2023


2022


2023


2023


2022

GAAP operating (loss) profit


$

(4,878)


$

(16,402)


$

1,965


$

(3,813)


$

(4,877)


$

688

Adjustments:



















Amortization of completed technology



3,329



3,569



251



1,327



1,333



1,562

Purchase accounting impact on inventory



2,956



2,912









Restructuring related charges











110



Other adjustment





102









Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit (loss)


$

1,407


$

(9,819)


$

2,216


$

(2,486)


$

(3,434)


$

2,250































Total Segments


Corporate


Total



Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended



June 30, 


March 31,


June 30, 


June 30, 


March 31,


June 30, 


June 30, 


March 31,


June 30, 

Dollars in thousands


2023


2023


2022


2023


2023


2022


2023


2023


2022

GAAP operating (loss) profit


$

(8,691)


$

(21,279)


$

2,653


$

(7,145)


$

8,302


$

(7,726)


$

(15,836)


$

(12,977)


$

(5,073)

Adjustments:




























Amortization of completed technology



4,656



4,901



1,813









4,656



4,901



1,813

Purchase accounting impact on inventory



2,956



2,912











2,956



2,912



Amortization of intangible assets





102





7,522



7,407



5,745



7,522



7,509



5,745

Rebranding and transformation costs









21



10



289



21



10



289

Restructuring related charges





110





812



1,389



25



812



1,499



25

Contingent consideration adjustment









(1,404)



(17,145)





(1,404)



(17,145)



Merger and acquisition costs and costs
related to share repurchase









219



(211)



1,662



219



(211)



1,662

Other adjustment









(2)



230





(2)



230



Non-GAAP adjusted operating (loss) profit


$

(1,079)


$

(13,254)


$

4,466


$

23


$

(18)


$

(5)


$

(1,056)


$

(13,272)


$

4,461
















Life Sciences Products


Life Sciences Services



Nine Months Ended


Nine Months Ended

Dollars in thousands


June 30, 


June 30, 


June 30, 


June 30, 



2023


2022


2023


2022

GAAP operating (loss) profit


$

(25,077)


$

11,173


$

(13,302)


$

10,772

Adjustments:













Amortization of completed technology



9,743



722



3,982



4,702

Purchase accounting impact on inventory



8,737







Tariff adjustment









(484)

Other adjustment



1,515





110




Non-GAAP adjusted operating (loss) profit


$

(5,082)


$

11,895


$

(9,210)


$

14,990






















Total Segments


Corporate


Total



Nine Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


Nine Months Ended

Dollars in thousands


June 30, 


June 30, 


June 30, 


June 30, 


June 30, 


June 30, 



2023


2022


2023


2022


2023


2022

GAAP operating (loss) profit


$

(38,379)


$

21,945


$

(18,119)


$

(32,052)


$

(56,498)


$

(10,107)

Adjustments:



















Amortization of completed technology



13,725



5,424







13,725



5,424

Purchase accounting impact on inventory



8,737









8,737



Amortization of other intangibles







22,403



18,064



22,403



18,064

Rebranding and transformation costs







(34)



2,205



(34)



2,205

Restructuring related charges







3,773



319



3,773



319

Contingent consideration - fair value adjustments







(18,549)





(18,549)



Tariff adjustment





(484)









(484)

Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to
share repurchase







12,075



10,970



12,075



10,970

Other adjustment



1,625





(1,625)







Non-GAAP adjusted operating (loss) profit


$

(14,292)


$

26,885


$

(76)


$

(494)


$

(14,368)


$

26,391































Life Sciences Products


Life Sciences Services


Azenta Total



Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended



June 30, 


June 30, 





June 30, 


June 30, 





June 30, 


June 30, 




Dollars in millions


2023



2022


Change


2023


2022


Change


2023


2022


Change

 Revenue


$

75


$

47


57

%


$

91


$

85


7

%


$

166


$

133


25

%

Acquisitions/divestitures



32




(67)

%






0

%



32




(24)

%

Currency exchange rates



(0)




0

%



(0)




1

%



(1)




0

%

Organic revenue



43



47


(9)

%



92



85


8

%



135



133


2

%

