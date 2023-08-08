Expanded API Now Available for the Trimble Agriculture Cloud, Creating an Open Environment Benefiting Farmers and Their Partners

Expanded API Creates Additional Data Exchange Capabilities for Connected Devices

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today the release of its flexible API for the Trimble Agriculture Cloud, an industry cloud that streamlines farming operations. The availability of this API represents the next evolution of connectivity for agriculture integrators by coupling in-field devices and operational workflows for enabling compatibility with both Trimble and third-party agriculture applications.

As part of its focus to provide precision agriculture technology for mixed fleets, Trimble has created a path to enable broad compatibility that seamlessly connects local, regional and national applications to Trimble equipment in the field, as well as the data it collects.

The Trimble Agriculture Cloud helps farmers execute workflows with greater accuracy, more efficiency and fewer errors while driving sustainability. It also centralizes data needed for compliance and regulatory requirements. For integrators, access to the Trimble Agriculture Cloud's API enables third parties to connect to the Trimble platform and its key workflow applications, including Trimble Ag Software, Trimble Ag Mobile and the Precision-IQ™ field application, expanding the value of the solutions they offer.

"At Trimble, our vision is to help farmers work more efficiently through data-driven farming practices and decision support tools," said Dave Britton, vice president of Product Management, Trimble Agriculture. "Enabling farmers to complete workflows that involve solutions from multiple technology providers is critical, especially in cases where third-party applications address unique regional farming practices. With this in mind, we created the Trimble Agriculture Cloud and an expanded, flexible API to establish a place where integrators could easily connect and share data, regardless of brand."

API capabilities include farm setup, task records and recommendations, materials, vehicle setup, work orders, harvest and crop zones activities. Through the combination of software and hardware, Trimble enables integrators to create value for farmers and their partners, including consultants, agronomists, custom applicators and more, by facilitating workflows that leverage connectivity to the machine in the field, improving the overall crop production process.

With the recent update of the Trimble Agriculture Cloud, the most common API workflows available to third-party integrators address the majority of applications on the farm, including:

Accessing Trimble display as-applied data in third-party applications for productivity analysis and regulatory compliance

Sending prescriptions to and from third-party applications to Trimble displays

Aligning field resources such as boundaries, guidance lines and landmarks between connected third-party applications and Trimble displays for in-field execution

Trimble currently has more than 180 million customer acres (72.8 million hectares) using its Trimble Agriculture Cloud on the connected platform, along with many partner integrators ranging from enterprise farmers, customer software applications and local and regional dealers.

"As an environmental software company that enables farmers and their partners across New Zealand to connect, manage, visualize and share their environmental data, we need partners that can make data sharing simple. Syncing data to the Trimble Agriculture Cloud allows us to easily send prescription files to Trimble displays and receive equipment activity data back, allowing farmers and their contractors to provide proof of application for their spreading and spray applications," said Chloe Walker, chief operating officer, Precision Farming Ltd. "The Trimble Agriculture API opens up the market to a much broader range of options for New Zealand-based GPS guidance users, allowing them to utilize the devices of their choice and automatically return that data to where they need it to go. Proof of application data from Trimble displays can now be returned to the farmer, supplier and regulator as part of a digitized workflow management process for contractors."

To learn more about the Trimble Agriculture Cloud or to become an API partner, visit: agriculture.trimble.com/en/partners/developers/software-integration-api.

The Trimble Agriculture Cloud is part of the Trimble Developer Program, a Trimble-wide initiative to streamline the developer experience across the Trimble software ecosystem, making it easier for developers to discover, learn, access and receive support for APIs and SDKs. To learn more, visit: www.trimble.com/en/developer.

About Trimble's Agriculture Division

Trimble's agriculture division provides solutions that solve complex technology challenges across the entire agricultural landscape. The solutions enable farmers and advisors to allocate scarce resources to produce a safe, reliable food supply in a profitable and environmentally sustainable manner. Covering all seasons, crops, terrains and farm sizes, Trimble solutions can be used on most equipment on the farm, regardless of manufacturer and production year. To enable better decision making, Trimble offers technology integration that allows farmers to collect, share, and manage information across their farm, while providing improved operating efficiencies in the agricultural value chain. Trimble solutions include guidance and steering; grade control, leveling and drainage; flow and application control; irrigation; harvest solutions; desktop and cloud-based data management; and correction services. For more information on Trimble Agriculture, visit: agriculture.trimble.com.

About Trimble

Dedicated to the world's tomorrow, Trimble is a technology company delivering solutions that enable our customers to work in new ways to measure, build, grow and move goods for a better quality of life. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products and enterprise lifecycle solutions to industry cloud services, Trimble is transforming critical industries such as construction, geospatial, agriculture and transportation to power an interconnected world of work. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

