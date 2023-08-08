Available Advanced Park with Remote Park

Suite of available convenience and technology features

Starting MSRP of $49,950

Available by the end of 2023

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For 2024, the RX builds on the extraordinary refinement introduced on the fifth generation RX in 2023. Based on customer feedback, the 2024 RX enhances the available technology and convenience features to optimize the driving and in-cabin experience. The much-anticipated 2024 RX 450h+ Plugin Hybrid Electric Vehicle is added to round out the electrified lineup.

WHAT’S NEW: 2024 LEXUS RX (PRNewswire)

For 2024, Cloudburst Gray is added as an available exterior color on all grades and Copper Crest is now available on Premium and F SPORT Handling grades.

A suite of technology and convenience features are added by grade for the 2024 RX line, shown in the chart below. Some optional features are only available as part of a package and are not offered as standalone add-ons. For a full list of all optional and standard features by grade, please visit lexus.com/rx.



Standard Premium Premium+ Luxury FSPORT Handling FSPORT Performance Power rear door with kick sensor + tow package

o o o-350/350h o o Panoramic View Monitor

o o o o o Advanced Park



o o-350 Only o o Traffic Jam Assist

o o o o o Wireless Charger o x x x x x Digital Key o o o o o o Digital Mirror



o o o o Head Up Display



o x x x Heated Steering Wheel o x x x o o Advanced Park with Remote Park





o-350h/450h+



Intuitive Park Assist with Auto Braking x x x x x x Heated/Ventilated Rear Seats





x

o Power Rear Seats





x

o Panorama Moonroof





x

o













x = standard; o = optional













The 2024 RX is offered in six grades: Standard, Premium, Premium+, Luxury, F SPORT Handling and F SPORT Performance.

The GA-K Platform Difference

The 2024 RX rides atop the GA-K platform, which was designed to be lighter than the fourth-generation platform. It has a low center of gravity thanks to its use of stronger metals (such as 1180 MPa steel on side rockers, 1470 MPa steel for the roof, and 2GPa steel for B-pillars) and innovative adhesives and welds.

Bracing at the radiator support, center floor, rear suspension towers, and back door opening contribute to overall rigidity. The 2024 RX measures at 192.5 inches long, with a wheelbase of 112.2 inches and a track width of 65 inches in front, and 66 inches in the rear. The rear section of the platform features a multi-link suspension design, attached to a rigid high-torsion rear body frame that facilitates consistent suspension input/travel during acceleration, deceleration and steering moments.

The GA-K platform provides ample legroom for rear passengers. RX guests will also enjoy generous cargo space and a low back door trim to decrease loading height.

A Powertrain for Everyone

RX 350 (FWD/AWD)

The 275-hp turbocharged four-cylinder gasoline engine realizes 317 lb.-ft. of torque and high output thanks to several advanced technologies like a center injection system (for more stable combustion), lightweight, spherical lipless pistons (for high-speed combustion), and a continuously variable capacity oil pump (to modify discharge volume based on running conditions). A short-ratio eight-speed Direct Shift-8AT offers a shift control program that provides smooth acceleration and deceleration. The electronically controlled full-time AWD constantly varies the front-to-rear driving force distribution from 75:25 to 50:50 (depending on situation) to achieve an optimal contact patch and linear steering feel.

RX 350h (AWD)

A hybrid motor coupled with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder Atkinson-cycle gasoline engine with 246 total system horsepower and 233 lb.-ft. of torque is teamed with a high-output, low-resistance nickel-metal hydride battery that offers a high level of output and fuel economy. The 216-cell battery is located below the rear seat, thus enabling passenger comfort and providing storage capacity. RX HEV can be equipped with E-Four, Lexus' innovative all-wheel drive system which places a motor at the rear axle for near-instantaneous drive force application in low-grip or acceleration scenarios.

RX 450h+ (AWD)

Powered by a high-capacity lithium-ion battery paired with a 2.5-liter inline 4-cylinder engine (shared with NX), the 2024 RX 450h+ hybrid system has a manufacturer-estimated combined 83 MPGe rating. The system provides luxury performance and consistent acceleration off the line with an estimated 6.2 second 0-60 time. The RX 450h+ has an EPA-estimated 35-mile driving range rating on electric power only.

The RX450h+ comes equipped with a Level 1 vehicle-charging cable for 120V outlets and all models are equipped with a J1772 (Type 1) socket for at-home and public charging. A high-output, high-efficiency system designed to reduce power loss when converting from AC power to DC power results in faster charging times. Using the maximum charging current of 240V and under ideal conditions, the Lexus RX 450h+ can be fully charged in approximately two-and-a-half hours with the standard 6.6 kW Onboard Charger.

The RX 450h+ utilizes an electronically controlled, full-time AWD system for a confident, sporty driving experience, led by Lexus Driving Signature vehicle fundamentals. Optimizing front and rear torque distribution according to the driving conditions, the driver can control the vehicle as preferred throughout varied road conditions and driving styles.

RX 500h F SPORT Performance AWD

A next level of dynamism is realized by the high-performance hybrid 271-hp 2.4-liter turbocharged inline-four that's matched to a six-speed automatic gearbox and integrated Power Control Unit and electric motor. At the rear, an 80-kW eAxle consisting of an inverter and motor provides near-instantaneous power to the rear wheels. Together with a high-output, low-resistance nickel-metal hydride battery, the system produces 366 hp and 406 lb.-ft. of torque total. A DIRECT4 all-wheel drive system orchestrates a seamless, direct application of drive force between the front and rear axles in milliseconds, thus improving handling, controllability, and feel. Body movement is also minimized for more pleasant ride comfort.

Suspension

MacPherson front struts provide sharp turn-in and confident, linear handling. Suspension arms and bushings absorb the passing road's high frequency vibrations and shocks. The rear's five-arm multi-link setup is compact, yielding additional cabin space for passengers, cargo, and, for hybrid powertrains, battery pack placement.

Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) (available on F SPORT Handling and F SPORT Performance)

RX's available AVS system provides a comfortable ride, stability, and superior steering response. AVS uses linear solenoid-type actuators to modify shock absorbers' damping force with near-instant adjustments that are based on driving operation and road conditions.

Braking

Two-piston calipers biting on 13.39-inch front and rear rotors help to curb speed smoothly. For F SPORT Handling and F SPORT Performance, composed braking arrives via opposed six-piston aluminum calipers and 15.74-inch front rotors. The opposed calipers are 2.4 pounds lighter than those used on the LS and LC.

Dynamic Rear Steering (DRS)

F SPORT Performance's available DRS system can provide impressive maneuverability. During higher speed maneuvers, the rear wheels turn in the same direction as the front wheels to give clear, stable turning response. At slower speed, the rear wheels can seamlessly turn in the opposite direction as the front wheels for seamless low speed maneuverability. The DRS system allows for a maximum of 4 degrees steering angle - in phase or counter phase to the front wheels depending on speed.

Bold, Alluring Design

Exterior Features

A seamless grille at the front provides a strong, clean presence, and marks the origination of the spindle body that expresses athleticism and finesse in a sophisticated, dynamic shape. RX's optimized proportions reflect the platform's low center of gravity, while the available 19- or 21-inch wheels add stunning flair. At the rear, a single lens taillamp wraps around the body, further emphasizing the RX's wide and low silhouette.

Enhanced aerodynamics equates to enhanced handling and control. The 2024 RX's front fascia's refined shape efficiently directs airflow around the spindle body while cooling its brakes. Other aerodynamic elements include flush window and door molding, a rear spoiler, and dimpled underbody covers.

F SPORT Performance grade brings exclusive front and rear bumpers, and a piano black grille and accents. Its exclusive 21-inch wheels wear Michelin® Pilot Sport® tires made from a bespoke compound and tread pattern. Additional black accents and body-colored sills distinguish the Performance model.

The 2024 RX is offered in 10 exterior color options depending on grade: Ultra White, Eminent White Pearl, Cloudburst Gray, Iridium, Caviar, Matador Red Mica, Copper Crest, Nori Green Pearl, Nightfall Mica and Grecian Water.

Interior Features

Inside the RX, the driver-focused cockpit design vision, inspired by the Lexus Driving Signature, intuitively orients all essential controls and information (e.g., gauges, available Head-Up Display, meters, etc.) within the driver's reach and forward sightline, and directs the space's expansive, minimalist layout.

Small items can be stowed in several convenient locations. A front cubby located ahead of the gearshift features a front-rear sliding lid and houses an available Qi-compatible wireless mobile device charger and USB connection. The central console box can be opened from either the driver or passenger side.

Front seats have been designed for accessibility, superior ergonomic comfort, and excellent holding capability, even during the longest of commutes or road trips. Passengers in the available 40/20/40 power split-folding rear seat can charge their mobile devices on two USB Type-C outlets (six USB ports are found throughout the vehicle) or an available single AC power socket. The rear seats are available with power folding capabilities and available cooling and heating functions.

The 2024 RX is offered in six interior color options with four ornamentation styles depending on grade. Interior colors: Macadamia, Black, Birch, Palomino, Peppercorn and Rioja Red. Ornamentation styles: Black Cascade, Ash Bamboo, Black Open Pore and Dark Graphite Aluminum.

An indirect illumination system resides seamlessly throughout the cabin as an expression of omotenashi. Lighting from a palette of 64 colors and 14 themes can be selected to best match a driver's mood and energy.

For the F SPORT Handling and F SPORT Performance grades, an exclusive steering wheel and meter reside in front of the driver, while pedals are trimmed with aluminum. The sporty metal decorates the cabin, specifically at the dashboard and cup holder surrounds. Grade-specific front seats offer bolstering during cornering. Rioja Red and Black color themes can be selected for an athletic look and feel. F SPORT Performance models are even more distinct with darkened side sill and steering wheel logos.

Technology and Convenience Features

Lexus Interface with 14-inch touchscreen

A standard 9.8-inch or available 14-inch high-definition touchscreen provide easy-to-use controls and clear information to the driver and front-seat passenger. Their glass screens utilize a high-adhesion, anti-reflective coating to realize a vivid display. Menu operations are similar to those found on smartphones and tablets. For additional ease of use by driver and passenger, a center knob located at the screen's bottom edge controls power on/off and volume.

Cloud Navigation*

With an active Drive Connect trial or subscription, this 100% cloud-capable system integrates with Google points of interest (POI) data to provide faster and more up-to-date search results, more accurate directions, and alternate routes based on current traffic conditions. Offline mode is designed to detect a potential loss of signal and download applicable maps and services in advance. Three-year Drive Connect trial included for vehicles with audio multimedia systems with 12.3-in. or 14-in. touchscreens. Available by subscription for vehicles with audio multimedia systems with 8-in. or 9-in. touchscreens.

Intelligent Assistant*

With an active Drive Connect trial or subscription, Intelligent Assistant ushers in a new era of convenience for guests. Designed with dual microphones, enhanced noise cancellation, and seat detection capabilities for greater voice-recognition accuracy, by simply saying "Hey Lexus," available voice commands can operate certain interior amenities, such as navigation, multimedia and climate control. Three-year Drive Connect trial included for vehicles with audio multimedia systems with 12.3-in. or 14-in. touchscreens. Available by subscription for vehicles with audio multimedia systems with 8-in. or 9-in. touchscreens.

Available Digital Key*

With an active Remote Connect subscription, guests can utilize their compatible smartphone as a vehicle key through the Lexus app. The digital key can allow for the control of door locks and enables additional usability when car sharing, during valet parking, or home delivery of packages to the RX's cargo area. Three-year Remote Connect trial included.

Wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ Compatibility

Through wired or wireless connection, users can access many of their favorite apps and control menus via their preferred mobile device ecosystem.

Remote Connect*

With an active Remote Connect trial or subscription, use the Lexus app to remotely lock or unlock the doors, start the engine and adjust the climate control, check vehicle health and more. Three-year trial included.

Safety Connect*

Guests can use Lexus Safety Connect for access to exceptional service in case of emergency/vehicle theft. Up to a 10-year trial included.

Service Connect*

Available via the Lexus app, Service Connect can connect a compatible Lexus and dealer to provide detailed maintenance reminders and Vehicle Health Reports. Up to a 10-year trial included.

*Available by trial or subscription. 4G network dependent. See lexus.com/interface for details.

Head-Up Display (Available)

Essential information such as a speedometer and shift position, and other information including navigational directions and the information displayed during the use of Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Tracing Assist, and Road Sign Assist can be safely displayed in front of the driver's field of vision. The display's positioning can be linked to a driver's seat position memory function.

Mark Levinson® Surround Sound (Available)

The available 21-speaker Mark Levinson Premium Surround Sound tuned for the RX's cabin delivers high-quality audio. The system incorporates Mark Levinson QLS (Quantum Logic Surround) sound technology to provide stage-like, full-bodied, balanced tones to all passengers regardless of seating position.

Advanced Park with Remote Park (Available)

The intuitive driver's aid system can help in various maneuvers, such as when perpendicular parking/exiting and parallel parking/exiting. Four Parallel View Monitor (PVM) cameras and 12 ultrasonic sensors provide visual data to support the automatic control of steering, accelerator, brake, and shift operations. Remote Park offers the added convenience of smartphone operation via the Lexus app. Lexus key fob required for use.

Digital Latch with Safe Exit Assist

When exiting the luxury crossover, standard Digital Latch and Safe Exit Assist can help to detect a vehicle or bicycle approaching from the rear and prevent the occupant from opening the door if it senses danger.

Traffic Jam Assist (Available)*

With an active Drive Connect trial or subscription, this available technology can monitor surrounding traffic in condensed, low-speed driving situations on limited access roadways and automatically move forward and brake as needed to keep a set following distance behind the preceding vehicle. In addition to providing hands-free steering assistance, this system can automatically bring the vehicle to a complete stop, then resume its path of travel as forward traffic begins to move.

Lexus Safety System+ 3.0

One of the hallmarks of RX's success is its dependable safety and convenience features. The 2024 Lexus RX comes standard with Lexus Safety System+ 3.0, which provides additional features and an available driver monitor system.

Pre-Collision System (PCS) with Pedestrian Detection

Pre-Collision System (PCS) with Pedestrian Detection is designed to help detect a vehicle, pedestrian, bicyclist or motorcyclist and provide an audio/visual forward collision warning under certain circumstances. If the driver does not react, the system is designed to provide automatic emergency braking at speeds between approximately 7-110 mph. PCS uses a camera and millimeter-wave radar for enhanced performance and reliability.

Proactive Driving Assist (PDA)

When system operating conditions are met, using the vehicle's camera and radar, Proactive Driving Assist (PDA) provides gentle braking into curves or gentle braking and/or steering to help control distance between your vehicle and a preceding vehicle, pedestrian, or bicyclist.

*Available by trial or subscription. 4G network dependent. See lexus.com/interface for details.

Road Sign Assist

Using an intelligent camera, Road Sign Assist (RSA) is designed to detect speed limit signs, stop signs, Do Not Enter signs, yield signs and certain warning signs, and display an icon of the sign on the Multi-Information Display (MID).

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA)

When white/yellow lane markings or certain road edge boundary lines are detected at speeds above 30 mph, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA) is designed to issue an audio/visual lane departure warning if an inadvertent lane departure is detected. If the driver does not take corrective action, the system is also designed to provide gentle corrective steering for lane keeping assistance.

Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

When Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) is enabled and lane markers are detected, Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) uses the lines on the road and/or preceding vehicles to provide active driving assistance and help keep the vehicle centered in its lane.

Intelligent High Beam – provides greater visibility for drivers with added illumination when the road ahead is clear, then temporarily switches to low beams when it detects the headlamps or taillamps of vehicles ahead.

All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control with Curve Speed Management (DRCC)

An adaptive cruise control system intended for highway use that uses radar and camera technology to help keep the vehicle at a preset speed and distance from vehicles ahead, even in stop-and-go traffic. If the system detects the vehicle getting closer than the preset distance, it automatically slows the vehicle — even to a complete stop. At highway speeds, when the road ahead clears, the vehicle returns to its preset speed. For LSS+ 3.0, the Curve Speed Management feature is added, which will aid to manage speed in curves when cruise control is engaged and may lower vehicle speed if needed.

Model # Model Name MSRP + DPH* 9400 RX 350 FWD $49,950 9401 RX 350 Premium FWD $52,100 9402 RX 350 Premium+ FWD $53,950 9403 RX 350 Luxury FWD $59,080 9410 RX 350 AWD $51,550 9411 RX 350 Premium AWD $53,700 9412 RX 350 Premium+ AWD $55,550 9413 RX 350 Luxury AWD $60,680 9415 RX 350 F SPORT Handling AWD $58,550 9450 RX 350h AWD $51,800 9451 RX 350h Premium AWD $53,950 9452 RX 350h Premium+ AWD $55,800 9453 RX 350h Luxury AWD $60,930 9443 RX 450h+ Luxury AWD $70,080 9458 RX 500h F SPORT Performance AWD $63,800



*Includes $1,350 DPH fee

About Lexus

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 244 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With seven models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers eight F SPORT models, one F performance model and one F model. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

MEDIA CONTACT

Kelsey Soule

469-292-2890

kelsey.soule@lexus.com

Lexus Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lexus) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lexus