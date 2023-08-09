Paycor Wins 2023 Tech Cares Award from TrustRadius

Leading HR platform recognized for exceptional corporate social responsibility

CINCINNATI, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paycor HCM, Inc. ("Paycor") (Nasdaq: PYCR), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software, today announced that it has won a Tech Care Award from TrustRadius, recognizing the company's commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR). The Tech Cares Award serves as a trust indicator for buyers in the tech community and showcases a strong dedication to employees, community, and corporate values.

"This past year, Paycor demonstrated impactful CSR initiatives across several areas including DE&I, community service, expanded benefits, support for virtual working, and environmental sustainability," said Raul Villar Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Paycor. "This recognition from Trust Radius underscores our continued commitment to supporting our employees, our communities, and the environment in which we work and play."

"Paycor has earned a 2023 Tech Cares award for their outstanding commitment to corporate social responsibility," said Megan Headley, Vice President of Research at TrustRadius. "Their dedication to supporting the community, empowering employees, and championing diversity and inclusion is truly commendable. Through initiatives like the Paycor Community Impact Fund, Paycor It Forward, and their robust DE&I programs, they have made a significant impact on people's lives. Additionally, their commitment to environmental sustainability, evidenced by their responsible use of natural resources and reduced greenhouse gas emissions, showcases their dedication to making a positive impact on the planet. Paycor's remarkable achievements in CSR make them a deserving recipient of this recognition."

For more information on Paycor's ESG program, please visit paycor.com/ESG, and to learn more about the 2023 Tech Cares Award, and to see the full list of winning firms, please check out https://www.trustradius.com/vendor-blog/tech-cares-award.

