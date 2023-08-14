IGT Achieves Improved ESG Score from FTSE Russell

Company ranks in the 99th percentile in the Travel and Leisure sector

LONDON, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it achieved an environmental, social and governance ("ESG") Score of 4.2 out of 5.0 from FTSE Russell, positioning IGT in the 99th percentile within the Travel and Leisure sector of FTSE Russell's ESG Scores. This was an improvement from IGT's previous ESG Score of 3.5 out of 5.0 in 2022, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to enhancing ESG performance.

"IGT remains dedicated to incorporating the highest standards of sustainability practices throughout our business and achieving this improved score from FTSE Russell's ESG Scores and ranking in the top percentile is a testament to our global commitment," said Wendy Montgomery, IGT SVP, Marketing, Communications and Sustainability. "We are pleased to have instilled a strong sustainability mindset among our employees and all stakeholders, and we will continue to seek opportunities to advance our initiatives."

FTSE Russell's ESG Scores and data model allows investors to understand a company's exposure to, and management of, ESG issues in multiple dimensions. The ESG Scores are comprised of an overall rating that breaks down into underlying pillar and theme exposures and scores built on over 300 individual indicator assessments that are applied to each company's unique circumstances. The ESG Scores align with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), all of which are reflected in FTSE Russell's ESG framework.

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

