TPM Secures Its Position as One of South Carolina's Premier Workplaces for the Fifth Consecutive Year

GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TPM, a leader in providing smart tech solutions for AEC and Manufacturing sectors, has once more clinched a spot as one of South Carolina's Best Places to Work. In a remarkable achievement, TPM has been named the 23rd best workplace in the medium business category at the respected 2023 Best Places to Work in South Carolina awards. This is the fifth year in a row that the company has earned this recognition. The Best Places to Work in South Carolina program is a partnership between SC Biz News, the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce, and Best Companies Group.

TPM is a Southeast-based technology organization whose portfolio of industry-leading software, hardware, and services helps Architects, Engineers, Contractors, and Manufacturers Improve Designs, Deliver More Work and Win More Business. (PRNewsfoto/TPM) (PRNewswire)

The enduring success of the Best Places to Work in South Carolina program lies in its mission to highlight and honor outstanding organizations within the state. These organizations, like TPM, play an important role in boosting South Carolina's economy, improving its workforce, and supporting business growth. In 2023, the program has identified a select group of 150 companies that stand out for their great workplaces.

"While this achievement and recognition is something that our TPM family is thrilled to receive for the 5th consecutive year, we really see this as an external validation that are doing the right things for our company and our amazing employees that will pave the way for an amazing future together," said Chris Fay, President of TPM.

At the core of the Best Places to Work in South Carolina program is a thorough research-based evaluation by the respected Best Companies Group. This comprehensive assessment looks at how organizations work, the programs they offer, the benefits they provide, and importantly, gathers feedback from employees.

The ranked companies were celebrated during an awards ceremony held on August 10, 2023, at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

For more details about the Best Places to Work in South Carolina program, please visit www.BestPlacesToWorkSC.com.

About TPM, Inc.

TPM guides midmarket AEC and Manufacturing organizations into the digital future by applying the latest technologies to their organizations. With a focus on AEC and Manufacturing, TPM helps businesses streamline their processes and improve their productivity.

For more information, please visit www.TPM.com.

