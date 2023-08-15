Hilgers Graben PLLC Again Named to Inc. Magazine's list of 5,000 Fastest-Growing Companies in the United States

Ranking Reflects Explosive Growth -- Number 1 in Lincoln, Top 5 in Legal, Top 650 Overall

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilgers Graben PLLC is pleased to announce it has once again been named to the Inc. Magazine list of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the United States. This is the fifth time in the last six years that the firm has made the list.

The ranking reflects explosive growth for the law firm, as the firm was listed as the fastest-growing company in Lincoln, Nebraska, one of the top 5 fastest-growing in the legal industry, and has landed in the top 650 overall in the country. The ranking reflects the firm's overall growth; it now stands at well over 100 attorneys from coast-to-coast, and in over a dozen major markets.

"We're once again honored to have been named to the Inc. 5000," Heather Hilgers, firm co-founder, said. "Our continued growth is a reflection of the fact that our innovative model and disruptive service offering are filling a critical need in the market for legal services. More and more clients are realizing that with Hilgers Graben they can find the same lawyers and quality offered by 'Big Law,' but without the rate insanity they dislike and seek to avoid. Our national trial team and eDiscovery experts are now trusted by many of the country's largest companies for their most sensitive legal matters around the nation. It is also a reflection of our 'no-jerks' culture, which is designed to reward and maximize the talents of our professionals with a balanced lifestyle that gives them the best of both worlds, challenging legal work and professional opportunities with the chance to live life outside of the firm."

Hilgers Graben PLLC is an elite nationwide law firm specializing in complex commercial and intellectual property litigation, discovery counsel services, trademark services, and corporate work. The firm leverages low-cost locations and innovation to provide superior highly credentialed legal services while significantly driving down costs for its clients. The firm was also recognized as a Best Law Firm for 2022 and 2023 by U.S. News and World Report. The firm's footprint includes Nebraska, Atlanta, Bentonville, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Honolulu, Miami and West Palm Beach, Pittsburgh, St. Louis, San Diego, Seattle, and Washington D.C.

For more information, please visit www.HilgersGraben.com or contact info@hilgersgraben.com.

