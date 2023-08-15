The Mosaic Company Unveils Mosaic Biosciences™ to Expand Offerings in Plant Health

Crop Nutrition Leader Adds Portfolio of Biological Technologies

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced today the formation of the Mosaic Biosciences™ platform, a global initiative to bring the latest science and innovation to the agriculture market. The technologies from Mosaic Biosciences enhance crop health and support the natural biology in plants and soil, ultimately maximizing the yield potential of every field.

Mosaic Biosciences (PRNewswire)

Analysts suggest the market for agricultural biologicals could reach nearly $30 billion by 2029, and Mosaic continues to invest in biological technologies to bring best-in-class technology to growers. An established leader in crop nutrition, Mosaic's growing portfolio of proven biological products complements and enhances the performance of traditional crop nutrients.

"Mosaic Biosciences is a natural extension of our strong crop nutrition portfolio," said Floris Bielders, Vice President, Strategy and New Business Platforms at The Mosaic Company. "Rooted in science and proven in the field, our portfolio of biological technologies supports the existing biology in plants and soil to deliver healthier, stronger crops."

The Mosaic Biosciences portfolio includes biological fertilizer complements, PowerCoat® and BioPath®, which improve nutrient use efficiency and enhance plant growth and vigor. Additional products help mitigate abiotic stress from drought, heat and salinity. With a global team of scientists, Mosaic Biosciences is building a pipeline of new biologic products to drive improvements in plant health, stress management, nutrient uptake, and crop yield.

"Our portfolio of nutrient use enhancement technologies is just the start for Mosaic Biosciences," said Bielders. "In the coming months and years, we expect to bring additional biological products to the market – all of which will be backed by science and in-field experience. Biologicals are crucial in the evolution of crop nutrition and will elevate the potential in every field."

To learn more about Mosaic Biosciences, visit www.biologicalswork.com.

ABOUT THE MOSAIC COMPANY

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Contacts:

Media:

Natali Archibee

The Mosaic Company

813-775-4208

media@mosaicco.com

Investors:

Paul Massoud

The Mosaic Company

813-775-4260

investor@mosaicco.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Mosaic Company