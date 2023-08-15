Wildfire Systems and Shop Your Way Team Up to Provide Loyalty Program Members with More Opportunities to Earn Reward Points

Wildfire-powered Chrome extension will enable millions of Shop Your Way members to turn cashback into points from more than 15,000 online merchants nationwide

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wildfire Systems Inc., an innovative financial technology platform that powers reward programs, shopping companions, and content monetization, today announced a new partnership with Shop Your Way . A high-growth FinTech and e-Commerce enablement platform, Shop Your Way enables their millions of members to earn points on everyday purchases which they can redeem for gift cards, products, home services, and more.

Wildfire Systems' enterprise platform enables partners to embed social commerce, rewards, and cashback offerings within their existing services. Its patented suite of technologies rewards online shopping and harnesses digital word-of-mouth, delivering enhanced user experiences, consumer loyalty, and new revenue streams for partners. By harnessing word-of-mouth recommendations, Wildfire drives incremental revenue for over 30,000 online merchants including 1800-flowers, Dell, Macy’s, and Sephora. (PRNewsfoto/Wildfire Systems) (PRNewswire)

Shop Your Way members can now leverage Wildfire's Chrome desktop extension to earn cashback rewards from online purchases at thousands of online merchants, which are converted into points. The points members earn from using the new Shop Your Way extension can also stack on top of any points members earn from the Shop Your Way Mastercard, enabling members to get to higher redemption tiers more quickly.

"The market opportunity for companies like Shop Your Way that help consumers stretch their dollars is growing exponentially because consumers are motivated to save money, and this motivation is changing shopping behavior," said Jordan Glazier, CEO, Wildfire Systems. "We're looking forward to working with Shop Your Way, one of the nation's biggest loyalty rewards providers, to expand the reach of their program with our browser extension and enable their millions of members to earn points from more online merchants."

Shop Your Way members redeem the points they earn for gift cards from major brands such as Amazon, Walmart, Dunkin Donuts, and American Airlines. The company's original product, MAX, allowed its members to accrue and redeem points at around 100 stores. The new Chrome desktop extension powered by Wildfire's platform extends members' earning potential to more than 15,000 online merchants where they can earn points, including Walmart, Macys, Old Navy, and Sam's Club.

"We continually strive to improve our program and the ways in which our members can earn more points, so our partnership with Wildfire makes perfect sense," said Justin Kurt, Head of Marketing, Shop Your Way. "The flexibility of the Wildfire platform, their access to thousands of merchants, and the ease of earning points from online purchases, allows us to vastly increase the value of Shop Your Way to our members."

Since 2017 alone, Shop Your Way has served over 88 million members who've made more than $33.2 billion in purchases online with over $1.2 billion rewards redeemed.

For more information on Wildfire's rewards platform please visit https://www.wildfire-corp.com/

About Wildfire Systems, Inc.

Wildfire Systems provides an enterprise platform that enables clients to embed social commerce, cashback rewards, digital coupons, and shopping companions within their existing services. Wildfire's patented suite of technologies rewards online shopping and harnesses digital word-of-mouth, delivering enhanced user experiences, consumer loyalty, and new revenue streams for clients. Wildfire drives incremental revenue for over 50,000 online merchant programs in over 50 countries. The company is based in San Diego County and was founded in 2017. For more information, visit www.wildfire-corp.com .

About Shop Your Way

Shop Your Way ® ("SYW") is a high-growth FinTech and e-Commerce enablement platform that leverages a proprietary technology infrastructure to service some of the largest and most innovative brands in America. SYW powers multiple business and consumer services, including the SYW Rewards platform and several mobile apps. With an expansive and growing Partner Network, SYW has established itself as a leading payments platform with a best-in-class transaction gateway, designed for scale.

