Get Me Insured, a PCF Insurance partner, selects Ascend to Automate Financial Operations

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend announced today that it has signed a partnership with Get Me Insured, a PCF Insurance Services partner, to modernize their agency bill financial operations. Ascend is designed specifically to elevate agency management systems by automating post-placement administrative tasks associated with agency bill policies - making it easier for service, accounting, and production teams to seamlessly work together.

With Ascend's industry-leading technology platform, Get Me Insured now has a comprehensive solution for all the labor-intensive back-office tasks associated with agency bill such as premium collections, financing, carrier payables, and reconciliation.

"Not only was Ascend unique in the sense that it was the only true end-to-end solution for agency bill, but its' integration alongside Vertafore allows us to easily add Ascend into our existing workflows," said Casey Paulson, CEO of Get Me Insured. "This synergy allows us to start realizing efficiency gains instantly."

Ascend is a financial operations automation platform that streamlines all AR and AP tasks that occur with every agency bill transaction. From collections to premium financing to carrier payables, Ascend is the only solution that helps agencies be more profitable by eliminating the time-intensive and operationally expensive tasks required of agencies when collecting premiums directly from insureds.

About Ascend

Ascend is the industry-leading provider of financial operations automation software, dedicated to modernizing the insurance industry's financial infrastructure. Ascend is the only payment automation technology designed to enhance agency management systems, streamlining the insurance life cycle for agency-bill processes through the elimination of administrative accounting costs, improvement of cash collection cycles, and offers a best-in-class customer experience. By leveraging the Ascend platform, agencies eliminate manual administrative financial operations and significantly increase their productivity, efficiency, and profitability. To learn more about how Ascend can transform your business, please visit www.useascend.com

About Get Me Insured

GMI Get Me Insured, a PCF Insurance Services partner, services customers nationwide for personal and commercial lines. Located in St George, Utah we have been in business for over 20 years and are committed to providing our clients with the highest level of service and coverage. We have a relationship with a vast amount of insurance carriers which gives us an edge in making sure our clients are insured across all their different insurance needs.

