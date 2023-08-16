Hydro Strike and Gel Zone Pro Unveil New Stratos and Kratos Gel Bead Blasters

Featuring NEW Glow-in-the-Dark Gel Beads to Extend Competition After Hours

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gel Zone Pro, the makers of some of the boldest gel bead blasters on the market, are launching two new gel blasters to give players more options and more excitement when stepping onto the competitive blaster field. The new Hydro Strike Stratos puts maximum gel-bursting action in the palm of players' hands and the new Gel Zone Pro Kratos promises customization just the way experienced players like it. Set to launch early Fall, both unique blasters equipped with new Glow-in-the-Dark Gel Beads to keep competition going long after the sun goes down.

"The gel bead blaster category has been around for a couple of years now, but we are continuing to see major growth in this category day by day," says Gel Zone's Vice President of Sales, Bryan Sturtevant. "It was a natural transition to take our longstanding blaster expertise into this budding category and lead the excitement with our new precision gel blasters."

Walmart's impressive Hydro Strike Stratos Pro Gel Blaster unleashes a frenzy of hydro-powered gel beads. The motorized, full-auto blasting blaster features a 1200-round gel bead hopper and a rev power grip handle and trigger that sends eight hydrated Gel-Tek gel beads through the rotating barrel up to 200 feet per second. Bursting on impact, the Stratos Pro comes with 10,000 glow-in-the dark Gel-Tek beads for indoor or outdoor play at any time of day. The included hydration pouch and rechargeable battery enable players to prep and take on competition at full force. The Stratos Pro Gel Blaster is recommended for ages fourteen and up and will be exclusively available at Walmart and Walmart.com this Fall.

The Gel Zone Pro Kratos is the king of customization, featuring an adjustable shoulder stock for comfort and an adjustable sight for unmatched accuracy. The motorized gel bead blaster can discharge up to eight gel beads per second and sending them at an impressive distance of 200 feet as they burst on impact. The Kratos comes with 10,000 glow-in-the-dark gel beads for endless blasting and a hydration pouch to prep them before filling the detachable 500-round gel bead hopper. Players also get included eye gear for an extra level of protection, along with an included rechargeable battery pack to take on the competition over and over. The Kratos is recommended for ages 14 and up and is available exclusively at Target and Target.com this Fall.

For more information about Gel Zone's unrivaled line gel blasters, visit www.gelzoneblasters.com , or follow @gelzoneblasters on TikTok , Instagram , Facebook and YouTube for exclusive announcements and videos. Also check out Dart Zone's Blaster Chat Channel on YouTube for more in-depth information on all things blasters.

