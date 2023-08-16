With an FAR of 0, Accura Scan hits the bull's eye for its Face Liveness iBeta Level 2 Certification

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Identity Verification and Digital KYC solutions provider, Accura Scan is pleased to announce being awarded ISO/IEC 30107-03 compliance after passing a presentation attack detection (PAD) iBeta Level 2 audit with 0% FAR, making it one of the few companies worldwide and the only in India, Singapore, APAC & Middle East to have such a recognition.

As part of the testing procedure to assess the performance of Accura Scan face biometric liveness system, which is already being used by clients globally, it was successfully tested with millions of data points in alpha & beta testing modes. Its algorithms were pitted against various forms of spoofing attempts, including but not limited to 3D-printed and curved masks, silicone and paper masks, and videos of real subjects.

Yasin Patel (YP), Accura Scan's CEO & Founder, expressed great pride in the achievement, adding, "Obtaining the ISO 30107-03 standard after passing the rigorous iBeta level 2 test demonstrates the effectiveness of our solutions against spoofing attacks." He further announced that in keeping with their motto of 'Biometrics for All', Accura Scan would be offering its trusted Identity Verification Suite for free to all start-ups, while established entities would be offered various modules for as little as USD 5,000 a year onwards.

Commenting on this feat, Director - International Sales, Reza Writer, added, "Ambition greater than resources is in the DNA of Accura Scan. We have achieved this feat with a very small but highly skilled & dedicated team that has executed the organizational goal beautifully."

The ISO 30107-3 framework measures a biometric system's false acceptance rate (FAR) and false rejection rate (FRR) at the point of presentation. Passing the evaluation with an FAR of 0%, means that the company's biometric algorithms offer a high level of spoof resistance in all environments.

Headquartered in India, Accura Scan has been completely bootstrapped & profitable since its incorporation. It has firmly established itself in the MENA region over the last 4 years, working with some of the most esteemed Banks, Telecoms & Fintechs globally. As a part of its global strategy, it has now registered itself in Singapore, the EU, the UK, & the US. With top-notch Identity Verification & Digital KYC products, it is confident of making a mark in these markets.

