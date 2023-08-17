Bladex and BTG Pactual successfully lead the first syndicated loan for GeoPark Colombia S.A.S. for US$80,000,000 2-year Senior Unsecured Committed Facility

PANAMA CITY, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A., ("Bladex") and Banco BTG Pactual S.A. – Cayman Branch ("BTG Pactual") announced today the successful closing of a US$80 million 2-year Senior Unsecured Committed Facility (the "Facility") for GeoPark Colombia S.A.S. ("GeoPark" or the "Company"). Bladex and BTG Pactual acted as Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners and Bladex shall act as the Administrative Agent for the Facility. Three additional financial institutions in Latin America joined the facility as participating banks including new banking relationships for GeoPark.

GeoPark Colombia S.A.S. is a subsidiary of GeoPark Limited, a leading independent Latin American oil and gas company with operations in Colombia, Ecuador, Brazil and Chile. GeoPark Limited produced 36.6 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), as of the second quarter of 2023, and has proved developed reserves of 56 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe), corresponding to 4 years of reserve life. The Company is listed in the New York Stock exchange and has $500 million worth of 144A notes issued in the international Debt Capital Market maturing in January 2027 and rated B+ by Fitch. GeoPark Limited has a robust financial structure with sales of US$1,050 million, EBITDA of US$540 million, and a Net Debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.7x as of December 2022. GeoPark Limited and its subsidiaries have robust ESG policies and commitments aligned with international standards.

The Facility constitutes the first international committed syndicated transaction led by Bladex and BTG Pactual for GeoPark Colombia S.A.S. The Facility is intended to serve as a contingency credit line that the Company might use at any time for general corporate purposes and therefore improves the already solid credit profile.

Carlos De Alvear, Bladex´s Senior Vice President and Head of Mexico and South America, stated: "Bladex is very pleased to have successfully executed the first syndicated committed facility for GeoPark Colombia S.A.S. and to support GeoPark Colombia S.A.S. growth plans while securing long-term financing. This transaction marks the strong relationship and is a landmark transaction for Colombia. The Facility is a clear demonstration of Bladex's structuring and distribution capabilities, which is qualified to raise funds and access a wide network of financial institutions. The Facility adds to our credentials more than 71 transactions arranged in Latin America."

Felipe Peláez from BTG Pactual stated: "BTG Pactual is very pleased to have helped GeoPark, jointly with Bladex, to secure its first syndicated committed unsecured credit facility in company´s history and for such a material amount. BTG Pactual is also very satisfied with the new banking relationships that this transaction brought to GeoPark; it is with this kind of structured transactions that we provide real value to our customers across the region."

Bladex, a multinational bank originally established by the central banks of Latin-American and Caribbean countries, initiated operations in 1979 to promote foreign trade finance and economic integration in the region. The Bank, headquartered in Panama, also has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, and the United States of America, supporting the regional expansion and servicing its customer base, which includes financial institutions and corporations.

Bladex is listed on the NYSE in the United States of America (NYSE: BLX), since 1992, and its shareholders include: central banks and state-owned banks and entities representing 23 Latin American countries; commercial banks and financial institutions; and institutional and retail investors through its public listing.

BTG Pactual is the biggest investment bank from Latin America, operating in Investment Banking, Corporate Lending, Sales & Trading, Wealth Management, Asset Management, SME, Digital Investments and Banking. Since inception, in 1983, the Bank has been run based on a meritocratic partnership culture, focused on clients, excellence and a long-term vision. BTG Pactual has cemented its status as one of the most innovative sector players and has won numerous national and international awards. BTG Pactual currently has almost 6,000 employees in offices across Brazil, as well as in Chile, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Mexico, the US, Portugal and England.

