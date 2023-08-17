BLUETTI Brings Next-Gen Energy Solutions to The Energy Expo 2023

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI, a leading innovator in the energy storage industry, is set to dazzle visitors at The Energy Expo 2023, taking place at the Miami Airport Convention Center from August 22nd to 24th. Attendees can experience BLUETTI's household energy storage and portable power products firsthand at booth #233.

(PRNewswire)

Driving the Transition to Renewable Energy

As the world gravitates toward renewable energy sources, BLUETTI recognizes the vital role that energy storage systems play in maximizing the potential of solar power. These systems store excess energy for later use, ensuring a continuous power supply even during power outages. In line with its mission, BLUETTI is committed to delivering clean energy solutions worldwide to catalyze the transition to renewable energy.

Showcasing Game-Changing Energy Solutions

Visitors to BLUETTI's booth could explore a range of cutting-edge energy storage solutions, including:

EP900+B500 Modular Household System : This versatile system supports both on-grid and off-grid configurations, boasting a robust 9,000W output. Ranging from 9,920Wh to 19,840Wh in capacity, it integrates with solar setups for maximum 9,000W solar charging. This system empowers users to harness solar energy or even sell surplus power back to the grid. Notably, it safeguards against outages in just 10ms with its UPS feature. : This versatile system supports both on-grid and off-grid configurations, boasting a robust 9,000W output. Ranging from 9,920Wh to 19,840Wh in capacity, it integrates with solar setups for maximum 9,000W solar charging. This system empowers users to harness solar energy or even sell surplus power back to the grid. Notably, it safeguards against outages in just 10ms with its UPS feature.

AC500+B300S Movable Backup System: Designed for off-grid use, this solution delivers a 5,000W output and offers a capacity from 3,072Wh to 18,432Wh. Its rapid 20ms UPS switching time and compatibility with 3,000W solar input make it a dependable backup power for home and off-grid sheds. Designed for off-grid use, this solution delivers a 5,000W output and offers a capacity from 3,072Wh to 18,432Wh. Its rapid 20ms UPS switching time and compatibility with 3,000W solar input make it a dependable backup power for home and off-grid sheds.

AC200MAX Portable Emergency Power : Delivering 2,048Wh of capacity and 2,200W of power output, the AC200MAX is expandable with B230 additional batteries for more energy storage. This mid-range powerhouse is perfect for addressing short-term power cuts and RV living. : Delivering 2,048Wh of capacity and 2,200W of power output, the AC200MAX is expandable with B230 additional batteries for more energy storage. This mid-range powerhouse is perfect for addressing short-term power cuts and RV living.

AC60P and AC180P Mobile Power Sources: Weighing 9.1kg, the AC60P is an IP65-rated water-resistant generator expandable to 2,116Wh with two B80P batteries. The AC180P boasts 1,440Wh of energy storage and a remarkable 1,440W Turbocharging, achieving 80% capacity in just 45 minutes.

Additionally, BLUETTI will also display other compact solar generators like EB3A and EB70 for emergency backup and outdoor power needs, paired with foldable solar panels such as BLUETTI PV200 and PV350 for seamless power supply wherever sunlight is available.

Pioneering Energy Innovation

Bolstered by a global team of R&D experts, BLUETTI holds over 300 patents and continues introducing remarkable products annually, leading energy storage innovation. "We're always pushing the boundaries, and we can't wait to share our latest achievements at the Expo," said James Ray, BLUETTI's marketing manager.

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BLUETTI INC