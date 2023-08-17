Dingdong to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on September 1, 2023

SHANGHAI, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dingdong (Cayman) Limited ("Dingdong" or the "Company") (NYSE: DDL), a leading fresh grocery e-commerce company in China, with advanced supply chain capabilities, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, before U.S. markets open on September 1, 2023.

The Company will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Friday, September 1, 2023 (8:00 P.M. Beijing Time on the same day) to discuss its financial results. Management's prepared remarks and the question and answer session will be conducted in English and Mandarin. Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

International: 1-412-317-6061

United States Toll Free: 1-888-317-6003

Mainland China Toll Free: 4001-206115

Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-963976

Conference ID: 0571055

The replay will be accessible through September 8, 2023 by dialing the following numbers:

International: 1-412-317-0088

United States: 1-877-344-7529

Access Code: 6912866

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.100.me.

About Dingdong (Cayman) Limited

Dingdong is the leading fresh grocery e-commerce company in China, with sustainable long-term growth. The Company directly provides users and households with fresh produce, prepared food, and other food products through a convenient and excellent shopping experience supported by an extensive self-operated frontline fulfillment grid. Leveraging its deep insights into consumers' evolving needs and its strong food innovation capabilities, Dingdong has successfully launched a series of private label products spanning a variety of food categories. Many of Dingdong's private label products are produced at its own production plants, allowing it to more efficiently produce and offer safe and high-quality food products. Dingdong aims to be Chinese families' first choice for food shopping.

