Riverside Partners' Portfolio Company UnisLink Acquires AQREVA and Doctors' Resource Specialists

BOSTON, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverside Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm, announced today that its portfolio Company, UnisLink, has acquired AQREVA and Doctors' Resource Specialists ("DRS"), revenue cycle solutions providers with offices in Arizona, North Dakota, South Dakota, Oklahoma and Montana. These strategic acquisitions strengthen UnisLink's position as a comprehensive provider of revenue cycle solutions and extends the Company's geographic reach.

The addition of AQREVA and DRS aligns with UnisLink's growth strategy, enabling the Company to enter new geographies and enhance its services to physician practices and other healthcare providers. With an unwavering commitment to innovation and client satisfaction, UnisLink is dedicated to delivering tailored revenue cycle management solutions that improve the financial performance of its customers across the country.

"We are very excited to combine UnisLink's differentiated technology and resources with AQREVA and DRS' reputation and expertise in attractive regions," said Max Osofsky, a General Partner at Riverside Partners. "AQREVA and DRS also bring strong management talent that fit well culturally with the UnisLink team."

"We continue to invest heavily in the infrastructure and team at UnisLink to accelerate an attractive organic growth trajectory," added David Belluck, a General Partner at Riverside Partners. "M&A is also a key part of the attractive opportunity in the physician RCM market and we believe UnisLink is well positioned as an acquiror due to its strong infrastructure and technology." AQREVA and DRS are the 6th and 7th UnisLink acquisitions in the last 4 years and the Company envisions increased M&A activity in the future.

AQREVA and DRS, which were both founded over 25 years ago, will expand the collective organization's capacity to deliver revenue cycle management and population health services to a variety of healthcare providers across the heartland. UnisLink's proprietary revenue intelligence technologies will make a significant impact on both the quality of the services and reporting offered to both AQREVA and DRS customers.

The existing operations of AQREVA and DRS will add to UnisLink's seven regional Centers of Excellence, complementing the Company's current operations in Phoenix AZ, Chicago IL, Latham NY, Valparaiso IN, Cleveland OH, New Brighton PA, and Hyderabad, India. The Company is supported by its product development team located in Chennai, India.

UnisLink leverages its proprietary software solutions to provide end-to-end revenue cycle management and population health management services to independent physician groups, ACOs, and value-based care groups across the United States. Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, the Company deploys unique technology, analytics, and skilled teams to enhance clinical outcomes while improving the financial performance of its customers. For more information, visit www.unislink.com.

Founded in 1989, Riverside Partners is a middle market private equity firm with total capital commitments of $1.6 billion raised since inception. The firm focuses on growth-oriented companies in the technology and healthcare industries. Riverside Partners is particularly experienced at partnering with founders, owners and management teams, and it brings substantial domain expertise and operating experience to its portfolio companies. For more information, visit www.riversidepartners.com.

